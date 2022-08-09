Read full article on original website
Blue Ridge Muse
New COVID-19 cases continue to rise, with 3,210 new infections and 27 more deaths in Virginia
Numbers are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health. Infections: 1,987,738 (+3,210)
Blue Ridge Muse
With 6,751 new weekend COVID-19 cases, Virginia is closing in on 2 million total infections
Numbers are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. last Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday. Infections: 1,981,758 (+6,751) Infections: 24,386 (+111)
WHSV
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,770 Tuesday
Due to the number of vaccinations across our region, we will no longer be updating the COVID-19 hotline. As of Tuesday, August 9, Virginia has had 1,984,528 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The Virginia Department of Health...
Virginia investigating suspected overdoses at only privately run prison
A state investigation into potential overdoses and a death at Virginia's only privately run prison is underway.
wymt.com
Virginia Energy declares Abandoned Mine Land emergencies following heavy rainfall
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) declared two Abandoned Mine Land (AML) emergencies on Wednesday following recent heavy rainfall. Both emergencies were declared in the Pound community of Wise County. According to officials, an underground mine partially fell in on Sunnydale Farm...
wfirnews.com
Fatal crash today in Alleghany County kills Roanoke man
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Wednesday (Aug 10) at 9:45 a.m. on Route 629, near Whispering Circle in Alleghany County. A Chevrolet pickup was traveling north on Route 629, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Ricky Lee Poore, 41, of Roanoke, Va. Mr. Poore was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
wfxrtv.com
Person injured after lightning strikes house in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A person has reportedly been injured after lightning struck a Franklin County residential structure on Wednesday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, a 911 call center says that one person was taken to the hospital after lightning hit a home on Double Branch Road.
cardinalnews.org
New push begins for the Southern Connector around Martinsville
In Southwest Virginia, support for the Coalfields Expressway is practically an article of faith among the political and business class. The Virginia portion of the road is somewhat mythical – there’s some dirt being moved around Grundy but there’s no real funding for the full road as envisioned. Still, the road that would go through Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties remains a major talking point, with studies marshaled to show what it would mean for the region economically.
WSLS
Virginia sees 2,770 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, 19,438 new cases in the last week
As of Tuesday, Virginia is reporting 1,984,528 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 2,777 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 2,995 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
Center line rumble strips to be installed in several Virginia counties
The Virginia Department of Transportation has announced rumble strips will be installed on four routes throughout several counties in the state in an effort to prevent people from driving off of the road and crashing.
townandtourist.com
20 Romantic Cabin Getaways in Virginia (With Mountain & Creek Views)
Beautiful Virginia awaits! From mountain views to scenic hikes and endless adventures, Virginia is a hot spot for couples to getaway on a romantic retreat. Cabin destinations are filled with all the beauty of nature and intimate seclusion, perfect for that alone time with your loved one. Your cabin options...
WDBJ7.com
Power back to most residents in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Most Roanoke County residents have power as of early Wednesday morning. EARLIER STORY: More than 1,960 Appalachian Power customers are without power Tuesday evening in Roanoke County. There is no estimate for restoration. Check back with the WDBJ7 and the outage map for updates.
wvtf.org
As one of Va.’s largest mills closes, smaller mills grind on
Last month, one of Virginia’s largest producers of flour and cornmeal announced they would be closing their business. Big Spring Mill has been in operation along the Roanoke River between Christiansburg and Roanoke since 1850. Meanwhile, another mill in nearby Floyd County is stepping up its production. 22-year-old Theodore...
Virginia is seeing a spike in THC-related poison control calls among toddlers and teens
The director of the University of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Poison Center said he’s seeing an increase in calls involving synthetic THC products with the same intoxicating effects as marijuana. In a Tuesday presentation to a recently formed state task force, Dr. Chris Holstege said the current spike was largely attributable to Delta-8, a lab-made cannabinoid […] The post Virginia is seeing a spike in THC-related poison control calls among toddlers and teens appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Comment period for connecting Corridor H to VA begins
WARDENSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Residents of Tucker, Grant and Hardy counties who want to share their thoughts about the completion of Corridor H—which would connect the community of Wardensville with the Virginia state line—with the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) have the opportunity to do so next week. Last week, talks between the Virginias […]
Abduction suspect caught in West Virginia
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A man who abducted a young girl in Pennsylvania was caught by West Virginia Law Enforcement. A man from Florida was caught in West Virginia after he had abducted a young girl from Pennsylvania. Thomas Edward Grossman III allegedly traveled from Florida to Pennsylvania and abducted the girl. On his way […]
Augusta Free Press
Twenty-six Virginia health centers to receive $1.7 million in federal funding
The American Rescue Plan will provide $1,768,500 in federal funding for health centers across Virginia. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced Tuesday that the funding will enable health centers to advance health equity through better data collection and reporting, as well as support data modernization efforts to better identify and respond to patient and community needs through improved data quality.
Virginia woman is on mission to ensure veterans 'have not been forgotten'
A Central Virginia veteran who spent years overcoming personal challenges is now making it her mission to help other veterans.
$5.5 million in federal money is headed to rural Virginia to help critical healthcare needs
The federal government will invest millions of dollars into the health workforce and healthcare in Virginia's rural communities.
