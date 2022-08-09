Investments in US college endowments declined the most since the global financial crisis, owing in part to double-digit losses in US equity markets. Endowments lost a median 10.2% before fees for the 12 months through June, according to data to be published Tuesday by Wilshire Trust Universe Comparison Service. The largest funds -- those with assets of more than $500 million -- fared substantially better, with a slight gain of 0.9%. Larger endowments tend to invest more in alternatives such as private equity funds, which offered a buffer against the equity-market losses, while smaller ones rely more heavily on US stocks.

COLLEGES ・ 2 DAYS AGO