Read full article on original website
Related
Bloomberg
Tough Markets Hit Active Asset Managers Striving for Turnarounds
Some active managers have none of the luck. They shook up senior teams, swapped out their bosses and merged to build scale. But their efforts to overcome the years long erosion of assets and profit as investors shift from actively managed funds into cheaper, index-tracking products just took another blow.
Looking Into Walgreens Boots Alliance's Recent Short Interest
Walgreens Boots Alliance's (NASDAQ:WBA) short percent of float has risen 19.0% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 27.27 million shares sold short, which is 3.82% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
NASDAQ
Is Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CBRL) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's (NASDAQ:CBRL) stock is up by a considerable 14% over the past month. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. In this article, we decided to focus on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's ROE.
InvestorPlace
7 Short-Term Stocks to Buy for a Quick Profit
If you're just looking to score a quick buck, these short-term stocks to buy can help. ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT): The innovative toolmaker's stock features significant short interest. Greenwich Lifesciences (GLSI): An immunotherapy specialist, GLSI stock may be at the early stage of a major run higher. CompoSecure (CMPO): Providing cryptocurrency...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
The Walton family's fortune fell by $11.4 billion in one day after Walmart cut its earnings outlook
The Walton family's net worth fell by $11.4 billion after Walmart cut its outlook, per Bloomberg. Five members of the Walton family own just under half of Walmart. This is the second time the family's fortune has fallen by billions in a day this year. The world's richest family lost...
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rumors that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will sell its stake in BYD have erased nearly all the carmaker’s stock gains for the year
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Shares in the Chinese electric car manufacturer—which recently beat Elon Musk's Tesla in global deliveries of electric vehicles—slumped 12% on Tuesday after 225 million shares were added to the Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing's Central Clearing and Settlement System on Monday, a precursor to a share sale. The number of BYD shares in the clearing database matches the stake owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, acquired in 2008.
5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Redbox, Revlon And More
Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
Bloomberg
Carlyle’s Head of Consumer, Media, Retail Jay Sammons Leaves Firm
Jay W. Sammons, Carlyle Group Inc.’s global head of consumer, media and retail, left the company to start a new venture, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Sammons is poised to start his own firm, which will make investments in the consumer sector, the people said, requesting anonymity to discuss private plans.
Bloomberg
Novavax Rout Deepens to 87% From Peak After Covid-Shot Setbacks
The selloff in Novavax Inc. shares deepened on Tuesday, to erase $17 billion in market value from last year’s record high, after the Covid-19 vaccine maker slashed its revenue guidance. Novavax fell as much as 32% on Tuesday, the most intraday since February 2019 after slashing its guidance and...
Bloomberg
Carlyle’s Billionaire Founders Reached a Breaking Point With CEO
Inside Carlyle Group, battle lines were forming. On one side: Kewsong Lee, the executive hand-picked to assume the mantle of Carlyle’s co-founders and clear the path for a new generation of leaders. On the other: the very people who hand-picked him. Growing tensions within the private-equity firm -- between...
Bloomberg
US Futures Slip Amid Focus on Earnings, Inflation: Markets Wrap
US equity-index futures slipped as investors assessed whether a strong earnings performance can continue despite recent disappointments. The dollar extended a decline. Contracts on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4% following losses on the underlying gauge driven by NVidia Corp.’s revenue miss. Those on the S&P 500 were also in the red. Treasuries dipped, with the 10-year benchmark yield rising three basis points as traders await Wednesday’s inflation report to gauge the path of Federal Reserve tightening.
Bloomberg
A $150 Billion Toronto Money Manager Is Cooling on Canada Stocks
One of Canada’s largest asset managers is paring its wager on the country’s stock market amid growing concern that a global recession could weigh more heavily on the nation’s shares. Mackenzie Investments, which oversees C$196 billion ($152 billion), downgraded its position on Canadian equities to neutral from...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Six Flags, Canada Goose, Warby Parker and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Six Flags (SIX) – The theme park operator's stock tumbled 12.8% in the premarket after its quarterly profit and revenue fell well short of Wall Street forecasts. Six Flags saw its results hit by a 22% drop in attendance, among other factors.
Bloomberg
College Endowments Post Biggest Losses Since Financial Crisis
Investments in US college endowments declined the most since the global financial crisis, owing in part to double-digit losses in US equity markets. Endowments lost a median 10.2% before fees for the 12 months through June, according to data to be published Tuesday by Wilshire Trust Universe Comparison Service. The largest funds -- those with assets of more than $500 million -- fared substantially better, with a slight gain of 0.9%. Larger endowments tend to invest more in alternatives such as private equity funds, which offered a buffer against the equity-market losses, while smaller ones rely more heavily on US stocks.
Stock Market Today: S&P, Nasdaq Extend Losing Streaks on Micron Demand Woes
The latest batch of corporate earnings updates sparked a selloff in stocks on Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the path lower. Travel stocks were hit particularly hard after Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) reported its second-quarter results. For the three-month period, the cruise operator brought in revenue of $1.2 billion and recorded a per-share loss of $1.14, missing analysts' consensus estimates. And in the company's earnings call, CEO Frank Del Rio said that bookings in the second half remain below the "extraordinarily strong" levels they were at in 2019. This sparked a 10.6% drop in NCLH stock to a point not much above its pandemic lows. Other travel-related names like Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL, -5.6%) and American Airlines (AAL, -2.7%) fell as well.
Bloomberg
Bitcoin Slumps, Ending a Four-Day Rally, as Volatility Reigns
Bitcoin resumed its slump on Tuesday, erasing all of the prior session’s gains and ending a four-day winning streak as volatility continues to whipsaw the crypto world. The largest cryptocurrency by market value was down 4% to $23,119 at 1:21 p.m. in New York, the biggest one-day drop since June 26. Other cryptocurrencies didn’t fare much better, as Ether -- Ethereum’s native token -- sank below $1,700 on losses of around 5.7%, Cardano and Solana both took similar losses.
Bloomberg
US Online Prices Post First Annual Drop in Over 2 Years as Pandemic Demand Cools
Online prices in the US declined from a year earlier in July for the first time since 2020, as pandemic-era demand for consumer goods cools off. Prices dropped by 1% on an annual basis, according to the Adobe Digital Price Index, ending a run of 25 straight months of inflation in goods purchased online. Before the pandemic, online prices had been falling steadily for several years.
Comments / 0