ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Caleb Chapman is ready to put his injuries in the rear view mirror

By Don Smalley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JBb0L_0hAXOVQc00

Caleb Chapman wasn’t in Eugene for spring practices, but it looks like that won’t matter much.

The former Texas A&M wide receiver joined the Ducks via the transfer portal early this summer and it didn’t take long for Chapman to open a lot of eyes within the Oregon program.

At 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, the senior has been battling injuries throughout his career, including two ACL tears and a foot ailment, so his statistics don’t jump off the page. Now completely healthy, Chapman looks to jump up the depth chart and become a major threat to take a starting spot from someone in an already deep and talented receivers room.

Here’s everything of note Chapman had to say in his first media session as a Duck.

Fall Camp Progress

Q: How has fall camp gone so far? Chapman: I'm doing pretty good. We're getting back into the works of things. So just getting my body conditioned and learn all the plays and getting to ball with the team.

Why Oregon?

Q: Why did you come to Oregon and how did that decision come about? Chapman: I'll say the final factor for me was the coaches because when I went to the portal, I was looking for coaches to help develop me and give me the best chance to play ball again because I had my injuries so I'm just here to do what I can to help the team.

Making Big Plays In Camp

Q: Coach said you had some pretty explosive plays out there. How did that feel knowing kind of your road where you kind of been through? Chapman: It felt good to get back in the mix and know that I can still go and make those plays because on the phone (coach Kenny) Dillingham, while in the portal, they told me what they're looking for. And so it's good to come out here and be able to give them that tool in their offense.

Proving Himself To His New Teammates

Q: You seem to be making fans of your teammates. What's that like to make a bunch of plays and prove yourself quickly to a lot of these other guys? Chapman: As an older guy, they expect you to set an example and be able to go out there and make plays in fall camp. It helps with the team bonding, but just going out there and practicing and bonding with the team is going to make us better. Our team chemistry is what's going to make us a lot better when we have each other's back. We'll be able to be a lot better team.

Balancing the New Guy vs Veteran Aspect

Q: What's it been like walking that line between being a new guy, but also being a veteran on the team and trying to help a young wide receiver room? Chapman: I guess as a veteran, you can say I kind of just know what's expected from what the coaches are expecting, I will say. So kind of just like leading by example. Everybody, along with the young guys to show them the ropes and make sure that as a team, we are on the same page.

Oregon vs Texas A&M

Q: Have you noticed much of a difference between where you came from and where you are as far as team atmosphere and other things about being here? Chapman: Looking at different elements ... I'm from Texas, so the weather for sure is a lot nicer out here. It's not as brutally hot. The atmosphere is great out here. There are no complaints. Oregon has everything you need. So there was a hard decision to say, "No," when the option came up.

Jumpstarting His Career In Eugene

Q: You're a hard guy to stop at the X position. What can you say about this opportunity? Chapman: This opportunity here is really hard to beat with the schedule, being in the Pac-12, Nike, but it was the coaches that were the big factor for me. Coach Lanning came from Georgia and we already know what Georgia is about. We all do. It was the coaches that were the final factor. The coaches being the first year, they're really hungry. We're all hungry to win games and do what we can to win. It was a hard opportunity to pass up.

How Chapman Is As A Player And As A Person

Q: A lot of Oregon fans don't really know much about you. What would you kind of tell them like what kind of player are they getting in you? What kind of person are they getting in you? Chapman: I'm here to work and do my job. It's not just here to play games. I'm here to work and do my job. It's a business and we kind of learn that going through the process. It's not really anything but coming here to do my job and making sure I can do my best to my ability to make the team win.

How Is Receivers Coach Junior Adams

Q: What's your impression of Coach Adams? Chapman: Coach Adams, is a great coach. He's really detailed in what he's trying to make us do and what he wants us to learn. He's a real player-oriented guy. He takes care of all of us and he makes sure that we're knowing our stuff and makes sure that he's developing us for the down road. It's not just about on the field. It's about being a man.

Still Making Adjustments

Q: How quickly were you to adjust to a new position coach and then getting your feet wet? Chapman: I'm still adjusting to everything. I've only been here for maybe two months now. But it's been a good adjustment. I'm just trying to transition from being over at Texas A&M to being over here at Oregon. It's a little different. There's a little bit of a different vibe over here and how things are run. Everything over here is awesome. I have no complaints.

The Fastest Duck Is ...

Q: Who is the fastest one in the receiver room? Chapman: Dant'e (Thornton). He's very athletic and has a good ability to catch the ball. For me, his work ethic is he's definitely in the meeting room on time and paying attention. It's more than this ability. I feel like Dant'e has everything. Really a total package to get him on the field and playing down the road.

Getting Familiar With Bo Nix

Q: Did you know Bo Nix at all since you guys both played in the SEC? Chapman: No I did not know Bo until I got into the portal. I got on FaceTime with Coach Junior and got to talk with both of them. I knew who Bo was. I saw him in the SEC over at Auburn. But on a personal level we never really interacted.

1

1

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

WR Caleb Chapman breaks down his decision to transfer to Oregon

Caleb Chapman enters his final season of college eligibility with a new program. The Texas native officially announced his decision to transfer from Texas A&M back in May and has been on campus, in Eugene, for the last two months. Head coach Dan Lanning highlighted Chapman recently after practice, saying,...
EUGENE, OR
kcfmradio.com

Ems Run; Number One Prospect Chooses Oregon

With Just 4 weeks remaining in the season the Eugene Emeralds are in contention to winning the Northwest league as they sit just a game and a half back from the league leading Vancouver Canadians whom they face in a 6 game series beginning tomorrow at home at PK Park. The Ems have series left with Hillsboro, Tri-City and Everett, but with a winning series this week could take the league lead. The closest team to the top two leaders is Spokane which currently sits 6 games back with plenty of time to still make a run. Tickets are available for this weeks series with Vancouver with games beginning at 6:35 nightly.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Georgia State
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
Addicted To Quack

Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball: Movement in The Coaches Roster

Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball Announces Coaching Changes. Last week the Oregon Ducks formally announced that new assistant coach Armon Gates had signed a contract. You can read about coach Gates’ history here. Assistant coach Kevin McKenna is moving to a staff support position as director of player development....
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Inside look at Reser Stadium’s $161 million project

CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) – Seven months since 200 lbs. of explosives took down half of Reser Stadium, FOX 12 is getting a look inside the $161 million project. Reser Stadium began their new look in January. Months later, the west side is coming into frame including a new visitors locker room, new seating, a new press box and a brand new concourse they’re calling “Beaver Street.”
CORVALLIS, OR
oregoncoasttoday.com

The story of Camp Adair

Learn the fascinating history of Camp Adair straight from John Baker, camp expert and author of “Camp Adair: The Story of a World War II Cantonment,” on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Newport 60+ Activity Center. Baker has been a high school and college teacher, dean and vice-president,...
NEWPORT, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Chapman
Person
Bo Nix
kqennewsradio.com

OAKLAND TEEN DIES IN HIGHWAY CRASH

An Oakland teen died in a crash on Highway 138W, seven miles west of Sutherlin, on Monday afternoon. An Oregon State Police report said at about 2:30 p.m. troopers and emergency personnel responded to the single vehicle crash near milepost 17a. A preliminary investigation revealed that a sedan operated by a 17-year old female, was eastbound when it failed to negotiate a curve. The sedan left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
OAKLAND, OR
KTVL

From the butcher house to your front door, all from local farms

Albany — How many times have you eaten a form of meat and wondered where exactly it came from? With Oregon Valley Farms you can take the wondering out because they use nothing but meat from local farms in their packaging. They originally created a market for themselves by...
ALBANY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chapman To#American Football#College Football#Texas A M#Ducks#Acl
kqennewsradio.com

FINAL HALF SHELL CONCERT FOR 2022

Music on the Half Shell will have its final concert for the 2022 season, Tuesday night. Portland based experimental country/folk/rock band Blitzen Trapper will take the stage at the Nichol’s Band Shell in Roseburg’s Stewart Park at 7:00 p.m. Concert-goers can bring their dinner, along with wine or beer, or purchase a meal from the food trucks and other vendors. Blankets can be put out ahead of time.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DISTRICT IDENTIFIES ACCIDENT VICTIM, MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP STARTED

Officials with the Elkton School District have identified the victim in a single-vehicle accident Monday, as a student. Superintendent Andy Boe released a statement on the district website that said, “It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Rachael Moss”. Boe said, “Rachael was a member of the EHS class of 2023. Our hearts go out to her family and loved ones as they deal with this loss”.
ELKTON, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Hot times at the Jamboree

Searing temperatures and humidity aside, this year’s Oregon Jamboree drew huge crowds to hear headliners Miranda Lambert, Trace Adkins and Old Dominion, and experienced relatively few problems, according to organizers. “I don’t think we’ve ever had three days in a row that were that hot and muggy,” Festival Director...
LEBANON, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Nike
kezi.com

Family and friends of lost boy hosting life jacket drive

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- After Jeremy Van Brocklin drowned in the Fern Ridge Reservoir on August 1, family and friends swore to take steps to prevent such a tragedy from happening again. Michelle Barton, the mother of Van Brocklin's girlfriend and a volunteer at the Jeremy Van Brocklin Foundation, is...
JUNCTION CITY, OR
kezi.com

Benton County deputies seeking evidence in mysterious shooting

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information related to a mysterious shooting that left one man injured early on Sunday morning. According to the BCSO, a 44-year-old man called 911 at about 1:20 a.m. on August 7 to say he was bleeding from his shoulder. Deputies say the man suspected a gunshot, but wasn’t sure because no windows in his studio apartment were broken. The Corvallis Fire Department responded to transport the man to the hospital, where it was found that his non-life-threatening injury was indeed a gunshot wound.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Cedar Creek Fire grows as crews struggle for containment

The Cedar Creek Fire burning on the Willamette National Forest east of Oakridge saw increased activity Sunday. As of Monday morning, the fire had burned 3,234 acres with zero containment. This was up from Sunday's estimate of 1,800 acres. Fire officials say the fire was most active on the northwest...
OAKRIDGE, OR
kezi.com

One male body found in Willamette River

EUGENE, Ore.-- A male body was recovered in the Willamette River Sunday morning, Eugene Springfield Fire officials confirmed. The body was found floating in the river near River Wood Park in Eugene around 10:20 a.m. At this time, it is unclear what the person was doing in the water and...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

137K+
Followers
183K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy