Caleb Chapman is ready to put his injuries in the rear view mirror

Caleb Chapman wasn’t in Eugene for spring practices, but it looks like that won’t matter much.

The former Texas A&M wide receiver joined the Ducks via the transfer portal early this summer and it didn’t take long for Chapman to open a lot of eyes within the Oregon program.

At 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, the senior has been battling injuries throughout his career, including two ACL tears and a foot ailment, so his statistics don’t jump off the page. Now completely healthy, Chapman looks to jump up the depth chart and become a major threat to take a starting spot from someone in an already deep and talented receivers room.

Here’s everything of note Chapman had to say in his first media session as a Duck.

Fall Camp Progress

Q: How has fall camp gone so far? Chapman: I'm doing pretty good. We're getting back into the works of things. So just getting my body conditioned and learn all the plays and getting to ball with the team.

Why Oregon?

Q: Why did you come to Oregon and how did that decision come about? Chapman: I'll say the final factor for me was the coaches because when I went to the portal, I was looking for coaches to help develop me and give me the best chance to play ball again because I had my injuries so I'm just here to do what I can to help the team.

Making Big Plays In Camp

Q: Coach said you had some pretty explosive plays out there. How did that feel knowing kind of your road where you kind of been through? Chapman: It felt good to get back in the mix and know that I can still go and make those plays because on the phone (coach Kenny) Dillingham, while in the portal, they told me what they're looking for. And so it's good to come out here and be able to give them that tool in their offense.

Proving Himself To His New Teammates

Q: You seem to be making fans of your teammates. What's that like to make a bunch of plays and prove yourself quickly to a lot of these other guys? Chapman: As an older guy, they expect you to set an example and be able to go out there and make plays in fall camp. It helps with the team bonding, but just going out there and practicing and bonding with the team is going to make us better. Our team chemistry is what's going to make us a lot better when we have each other's back. We'll be able to be a lot better team.

Balancing the New Guy vs Veteran Aspect

Q: What's it been like walking that line between being a new guy, but also being a veteran on the team and trying to help a young wide receiver room? Chapman: I guess as a veteran, you can say I kind of just know what's expected from what the coaches are expecting, I will say. So kind of just like leading by example. Everybody, along with the young guys to show them the ropes and make sure that as a team, we are on the same page.

Oregon vs Texas A&M

Q: Have you noticed much of a difference between where you came from and where you are as far as team atmosphere and other things about being here? Chapman: Looking at different elements ... I'm from Texas, so the weather for sure is a lot nicer out here. It's not as brutally hot. The atmosphere is great out here. There are no complaints. Oregon has everything you need. So there was a hard decision to say, "No," when the option came up.

Jumpstarting His Career In Eugene

Q: You're a hard guy to stop at the X position. What can you say about this opportunity? Chapman: This opportunity here is really hard to beat with the schedule, being in the Pac-12, Nike, but it was the coaches that were the big factor for me. Coach Lanning came from Georgia and we already know what Georgia is about. We all do. It was the coaches that were the final factor. The coaches being the first year, they're really hungry. We're all hungry to win games and do what we can to win. It was a hard opportunity to pass up.

How Chapman Is As A Player And As A Person

Q: A lot of Oregon fans don't really know much about you. What would you kind of tell them like what kind of player are they getting in you? What kind of person are they getting in you? Chapman: I'm here to work and do my job. It's not just here to play games. I'm here to work and do my job. It's a business and we kind of learn that going through the process. It's not really anything but coming here to do my job and making sure I can do my best to my ability to make the team win.

How Is Receivers Coach Junior Adams

Q: What's your impression of Coach Adams? Chapman: Coach Adams, is a great coach. He's really detailed in what he's trying to make us do and what he wants us to learn. He's a real player-oriented guy. He takes care of all of us and he makes sure that we're knowing our stuff and makes sure that he's developing us for the down road. It's not just about on the field. It's about being a man.

Still Making Adjustments

Q: How quickly were you to adjust to a new position coach and then getting your feet wet? Chapman: I'm still adjusting to everything. I've only been here for maybe two months now. But it's been a good adjustment. I'm just trying to transition from being over at Texas A&M to being over here at Oregon. It's a little different. There's a little bit of a different vibe over here and how things are run. Everything over here is awesome. I have no complaints.

The Fastest Duck Is ...

Q: Who is the fastest one in the receiver room? Chapman: Dant'e (Thornton). He's very athletic and has a good ability to catch the ball. For me, his work ethic is he's definitely in the meeting room on time and paying attention. It's more than this ability. I feel like Dant'e has everything. Really a total package to get him on the field and playing down the road.

Getting Familiar With Bo Nix

Q: Did you know Bo Nix at all since you guys both played in the SEC? Chapman: No I did not know Bo until I got into the portal. I got on FaceTime with Coach Junior and got to talk with both of them. I knew who Bo was. I saw him in the SEC over at Auburn. But on a personal level we never really interacted.

