I love Hibachi! I am always looking forward to going to a Japanese restaurant for hibachi with my family. The way they cooked in front of you impressed me. To make this recipe, you need an outdoor Hibachi griddle or an indoor electric griddle. I recently bought a stainless-steel griddle which I can put on the top of my outdoor grill. Today I’m sharing my hibachi recipe with you. This hibachi chicken, shrimp, steak and fried rice recipe is perfectly seasoned, and tastes like it was just made at your favorite Japanese restaurant. You can see I'm using the same ingredients for all the meats that I'm cooking on this grill. I prefer using sesame oil which gives an extra flavor to this recipe. Hope you too love this recipe. This is the perfect way to make hibachi at home!

2022-02-22