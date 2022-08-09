Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
The Top Things to see and do in North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerHigh Point, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen Walters
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
Related
ELON University
Campus Alamance: Sarah Rusthoven ’23 credits initiative for helping ‘burst the Elon bubble’
The Campus Alamance initiative provides students the opportunity to take the skills they’ve acquired at Elon to go out into the community and apply those skills working with some of the university’s most important community partners. Several of the 40 interns who participated this summer shared their experience...
ELON University
ElonComm has strong representation at AEJMC conference in Detroit
With a dozen faculty, staff and students in attendance, Elon University’s School of Communications was well represented at the 2022 national convention of the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication (AEJMC) in Detroit last week. The conference, which ran from Aug. 3-6, was AEJMC’s first in-person gathering...
ELON University
Getting comfortable with the uncomfortable: Adventures in Leadership helps new students transition to Elon
Air conditioning, cell phone service and a bed — all the comforts of home that 24 incoming first-year students left behind when they took part in the Adventures in Leadership (AIL) whitewater rafting and rock-climbing session this summer. The whitewater rafting and rock-climbing session was one of six held...
Health and Human Services to be more transparent about former Greensboro American Hebrew Academy
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said in June that the former American Hebrew Academy will be used as transitional housing and a school for unaccompanied immigrant children, who come into the United States illegally. The contract was finalized, but there wasn't much transparency...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why NC teachers are leaving their jobs
(WGHP) — Since she was in the fifth grade, Rebecca Rogers knew she wanted to be a teacher. So she worked hard to graduate from Meredith College in Raleigh and fulfilled that dream and began teaching at the high school level. In her second year, the pandemic broke out, and Rogers has since left teaching to […]
ELON University
Innovation Council grant to support Elon Drone Day 2022
A new grant from the Elon Innovation Council will allow Elon Drone Day to soar even higher in 2022 by introducing a broader audience to the potential the growing drone industry offers both technologically and professionally. The $4,500 grant for Elon Drone Day 2022 follows a successful inaugural event in...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Grant offers N.C. high school grads free college
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The cost of college is enough to make anyone clench their wallets in fear, but a statewide grant is aiming to ease the burden and boost college enrollment. What You Need To Know. N.C. high school graduates can get up to two years of free community...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University campus police conduct investigation at Moseley Center
Elon University Campus Safety and Police. Updated as of Aug. 9 at 1:32 p.m. to include a statement from Assistant Chief of Police Douglas Dotson. Elon University campus police conducted an investigation at the Moseley Center following a 911 call reporting a suspicious package, according to an Elon E-Alert Aug. 8.
IN THIS ARTICLE
HOOD: Cooper defends university racial discrimination
Because I am an inveterate optimist who likes to think the best of other folks, I’m going to assume for the sake of the following argume
Greensboro, August 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Greensboro. The Carver High School football team will have a game with Western Guilford High School on August 10, 2022, 15:00:00. The Carver High School football team will have a game with Western Guilford High School on August 10, 2022, 14:30:00.
What hand holding has to do with relationships
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is National Hand Holding Day. What does hand holding say about relationships? If anything at all. Hand holding shows an emotional connection between people. Not only do you see parents and young children hold hands, but sometimes parents and older children hold hands too. For young children, there’s a safety factor where parents want to keep them close. Some friends hold hands. So do couples.
Where is Guilford County putting the $41 million it got from COVID-19 grants?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Guilford County commissioners on Tuesday approved the distribution of another $41 million the county received from the American Rescue Plan. This distribution paid for seven projects that include a broad range of community facilities and infrastructure improvements that are designed to help communities across the county, officials said in a release. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
triad-city-beat.com
What do Black folks really think of BLM yard signs?
As I walked around Westerwood on Saturday morning, I passed countless of Black Lives Matter signs staked in people’s front yards. White text on a black background, they were literal signs of solidarity, often shown by white people, in the midst of the revitalized movement for Black lives that took off in 2020.
thechronicle.news
Quantity Of Graduates In Police Academy Class Dangerous Information For Greensboro
On Monday, Aug. 8, the 112th Greensboro Police Academy class graduated and the recruits joined the ranks of the Greensboro Police Division (GPD). And even if the newly sworn law enforcement officials had accomplished greater than 900 hours of coaching and instruction, that is unhealthy information for Greensboro. Solely 13...
kiss951.com
This North Carolina City Is One Of The Most Pet-Friendly In The Country
Considering for most folks their pet is a member of the family, it makes sense that some people take their four-legged friends into consideration when deciding where to live. Some cities in the U.S. are more pet-friendly than others, and a new report reveals which ones are the best for you and your fur babies.
ELON University
Chloe Franklin ’23 appears on NBC News NOW platform during NABJ/NAHJ convention
As the live broadcast commenced – with the Sin City skyline in the background – Chloe Franklin’s nervousness dissipated as quickly as it had arrived. During the Elon junior’s first trip to the National Association of Black Journalists/National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NABJ/NAHJ) joint convention, held Aug. 3-7 in Las Vegas, Franklin was invited to appear on “Top Story with Tom Llamas,” a daily primetime streaming program on NBC News NOW.
Free COVID-19 tests available for NC residents in select ZIP codes. How to get them.
Residents can send for five free COVID-19 tests that are available for eligible NC residents.
telecompetitor.com
NorthState Extends Fiber Reach into Two North Carolina Counties
Regional operator NorthState is expanding its reach and building an all-fiber broadband network to serve 38,000 addresses in Forsyth and Randolph counties, North Carolina, the company announced today. The project will reach 23,000 addresses in underserved Forsyth County areas of Bethania, Lewisville and Winston-Salem. In Randolph County, the project will...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid
Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
Chris Kelly of ROCK 92’s ‘2 Guys Named Chris’ loses thousands in landscaping scam
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Somebody was at the front door of Chris Kelly’s house with an offer. “He said they’d just put pine needles down at my neighbor’s house and had some left over and he’d give me a good deal,” Kelly said. Chris Kelly, from ROCK 92’s “2 Guys Named Chris,” has a […]
Comments / 0