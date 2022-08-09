ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

ELON University

ElonComm has strong representation at AEJMC conference in Detroit

With a dozen faculty, staff and students in attendance, Elon University’s School of Communications was well represented at the 2022 national convention of the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication (AEJMC) in Detroit last week. The conference, which ran from Aug. 3-6, was AEJMC’s first in-person gathering...
ELON, NC
Elon, NC
Education
City
Elon, NC
FOX8 News

Why NC teachers are leaving their jobs

(WGHP) — Since she was in the fifth grade, Rebecca Rogers knew she wanted to be a teacher. So she worked hard to graduate from Meredith College in Raleigh and fulfilled that dream and began teaching at the high school level. In her second year, the pandemic broke out, and Rogers has since left teaching to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
ELON University

Innovation Council grant to support Elon Drone Day 2022

A new grant from the Elon Innovation Council will allow Elon Drone Day to soar even higher in 2022 by introducing a broader audience to the potential the growing drone industry offers both technologically and professionally. The $4,500 grant for Elon Drone Day 2022 follows a successful inaugural event in...
ELON, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Grant offers N.C. high school grads free college

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The cost of college is enough to make anyone clench their wallets in fear, but a statewide grant is aiming to ease the burden and boost college enrollment. What You Need To Know. N.C. high school graduates can get up to two years of free community...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University campus police conduct investigation at Moseley Center

Elon University Campus Safety and Police. Updated as of Aug. 9 at 1:32 p.m. to include a statement from Assistant Chief of Police Douglas Dotson. Elon University campus police conducted an investigation at the Moseley Center following a 911 call reporting a suspicious package, according to an Elon E-Alert Aug. 8.
ELON, NC
#Choral#Ensembles#Elon Choral Activities
WFMY NEWS2

What hand holding has to do with relationships

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is National Hand Holding Day. What does hand holding say about relationships? If anything at all. Hand holding shows an emotional connection between people. Not only do you see parents and young children hold hands, but sometimes parents and older children hold hands too. For young children, there’s a safety factor where parents want to keep them close. Some friends hold hands. So do couples.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Where is Guilford County putting the $41 million it got from COVID-19 grants?

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Guilford County commissioners on Tuesday approved the distribution of another $41 million the county received from the American Rescue Plan. This distribution paid for seven projects that include a broad range of community facilities and infrastructure improvements that are designed to help communities across the county, officials said in a release. […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Education
triad-city-beat.com

What do Black folks really think of BLM yard signs?

As I walked around Westerwood on Saturday morning, I passed countless of Black Lives Matter signs staked in people’s front yards. White text on a black background, they were literal signs of solidarity, often shown by white people, in the midst of the revitalized movement for Black lives that took off in 2020.
GREENSBORO, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina City Is One Of The Most Pet-Friendly In The Country

Considering for most folks their pet is a member of the family, it makes sense that some people take their four-legged friends into consideration when deciding where to live. Some cities in the U.S. are more pet-friendly than others, and a new report reveals which ones are the best for you and your fur babies.
RALEIGH, NC
ELON University

Chloe Franklin ’23 appears on NBC News NOW platform during NABJ/NAHJ convention

As the live broadcast commenced – with the Sin City skyline in the background – Chloe Franklin’s nervousness dissipated as quickly as it had arrived. During the Elon junior’s first trip to the National Association of Black Journalists/National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NABJ/NAHJ) joint convention, held Aug. 3-7 in Las Vegas, Franklin was invited to appear on “Top Story with Tom Llamas,” a daily primetime streaming program on NBC News NOW.
ELON, NC
telecompetitor.com

NorthState Extends Fiber Reach into Two North Carolina Counties

Regional operator NorthState is expanding its reach and building an all-fiber broadband network to serve 38,000 addresses in Forsyth and Randolph counties, North Carolina, the company announced today. The project will reach 23,000 addresses in underserved Forsyth County areas of Bethania, Lewisville and Winston-Salem. In Randolph County, the project will...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid

Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
PITTSBORO, NC

