Yonkers, NY

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

YouTuber’s ‘Beautiful’ Drive Through Newburgh Includes Wal Mart

This is just embarrassing. I'm not from Newburgh but even I know that there is a lot more to see than Home Depot and Wal Mart. Newburgh has developed quite the reputation over the past several decades and unfortunately it isn't a very good one. According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than most in the country. Newburgh, New York ranked the 36th most dangerous city in America last year. They scored just one step below Compton, California. According to data you have a 1 in 87 chance of having a violent crime like murder, assault or rape committed against you in Newburgh.
NEWBURGH, NY
PIX11

Body of missing Far Rockaway swimmer found by police in Nassau

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police located the body of a man who vanished in the waters off of Far Rockaway, officials said Wednesday. Berman Gutierrez, 30, disappeared while swimming on Monday. Family members had told PIX11 Gutierrez was 25. On Monday, the FDNY marine and land units searched for Gutierrez. Then NYPD officers, boats and […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Man Drowns In New York Lake

An investigation is underway after a Hudson Valley man drowned while swimming in a local lake. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed troopers responded to reports of a possible drowning in Rockland County. Orange County, New York Man Drowns in Rockland County, New York. On Sunday,...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

Mother and son stab each other, NYPD says

NEW YORK - The NYPD says a Brooklyn mother and son are both under arrest after they allegedly stabbed each other. Police say it happened Wednesday evening on Coney Island. It happened just before 9 p.m. on W. 29th St. EMS took the pair to NYU Langone Health Hospital. They...
BROOKLYN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hopewell, NY Pizza Connoisseurs Retire After 32 Years in Business

A popular pizza shop in Dutchess County is saying goodbye and congratulations to 2 community staples. Drita and Johnny of Little Jozefs Pizza in Hopewell Junction, New York announced their retirement on August 5th, 2022. Little Jozefs Pizza was given the title of Best Pizza in Dutchess County which is proudly displayed outside of their Route 82 location in Hopewell Junction.
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
tornadopix.com

Woman killed on the subway in Times Square

Police said Michelle Guo, 40, of Manhattan, pushed in front of an R train when it approached the platform of 42nd Street in Manhattan on Saturday morning. In a terrifying moment, police said, a man walked toward a 40-year-old woman waiting on the subway in Times Square on Saturday morning and pushed her onto the rails as a train boarded the station, killing her.
MANHATTAN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

‘Hundreds’ In Hudson Valley or New York State Likely ‘Infected’ With Polio

New York's top health official is very worried that "hundreds" of New Yorkers may be currently "infected" with polio. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Health confirmed the polio virus has been found in wastewater samples from June and July in two geographically different locations in Orange County and July samples from Rockland County. Polio was also found in wastewater samples in June in Rockland County.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

