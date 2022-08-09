Read full article on original website
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Hudson Valley Man Fatally Shot Outside New York School
A Hudson Valley man was gunned down outside of a local school. Police say a second person was also shot around the same time. On Tuesday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed police are investigating a double shooting that left at least one victim dead early Tuesday morning. Homicide...
YouTuber’s ‘Beautiful’ Drive Through Newburgh Includes Wal Mart
This is just embarrassing. I'm not from Newburgh but even I know that there is a lot more to see than Home Depot and Wal Mart. Newburgh has developed quite the reputation over the past several decades and unfortunately it isn't a very good one. According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than most in the country. Newburgh, New York ranked the 36th most dangerous city in America last year. They scored just one step below Compton, California. According to data you have a 1 in 87 chance of having a violent crime like murder, assault or rape committed against you in Newburgh.
New York City Woman Groped and Punch by Unknown Attacker
NEW YORK, NY – A 23-year-old woman was groped and assaulted while walking along Flatbush...
Hudson Valley Driver Shot, Killed After Rollover Accident
Police are asking for help after they learned a driver involved in a rollover accident was actually shot "multiple times." Early Sunday morning, City of Newburgh police responded to shots fired and then learned a man involved in an accident was fatally shot. City of Newburgh Police Respond To Shooting...
Body of missing Far Rockaway swimmer found by police in Nassau
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police located the body of a man who vanished in the waters off of Far Rockaway, officials said Wednesday. Berman Gutierrez, 30, disappeared while swimming on Monday. Family members had told PIX11 Gutierrez was 25. On Monday, the FDNY marine and land units searched for Gutierrez. Then NYPD officers, boats and […]
Grammy-Nominated Singer, The Voice Winner Helping Newburgh, New York
A Grammy-nominated singer and the winner of The Voice are joining forces to help Newburgh residents. On Friday, August 12, Christine Shoshannah (formerly known by her surname Dominguez) is returning to Newburgh, New York to host a benefit concert and album release event. Grammy-Nominated Singer Went To Newburgh, Bard College.
Hudson Valley Man Drowns In New York Lake
An investigation is underway after a Hudson Valley man drowned while swimming in a local lake. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed troopers responded to reports of a possible drowning in Rockland County. Orange County, New York Man Drowns in Rockland County, New York. On Sunday,...
Hudson Valley Grandmother Killed In 3-Car Crash in New York
A great-grandmother from the Hudson Valley was killed in a three-car accident that shut down a major road in the region for several hours. Over the weekend police in Dutchess County confirmed a three-car fatal crash in the Town of Wappinger. Fatal 3-Car Crash in Town of Wappinger, Dutchess County,...
Woman Threatens Bedford Hills Deli Worker In Dispute Over Sandwich, Police Say
A woman who threatened a deli worker with a knife because she didn't like how her sandwich was being made has been arrested. The incident took place in Northern Westchester on Sunday, April 24 at the Bedford Hills Deli and Convenience Store on Babbitt Road, but the arrest was just made recently after the woman was apprehended in New York City.
bronx.com
Jowenky Nunez, 20, Brian Hernandez, 22 & Iyaury Rodriguez, 41, Arrested For The Murder Of Isael Cabrera, 25 & Richard Dominguez, 30
On Thursday, July 02, 2020, at approximately 0107 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a crowd condition in the vicinity of Depot Place and Sedgwick Avenue, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed two adult males, unconscious and unresponsive, each with...
Bronx woman recalls traumatizing story of discrimination at LongHorn Steakhouse
Juwanna Kimble told News 12 she took her girlfriend to the restaurant for her birthday, but things turned sour when she went to use the restroom.
fox5ny.com
Mother and son stab each other, NYPD says
NEW YORK - The NYPD says a Brooklyn mother and son are both under arrest after they allegedly stabbed each other. Police say it happened Wednesday evening on Coney Island. It happened just before 9 p.m. on W. 29th St. EMS took the pair to NYU Langone Health Hospital. They...
Hopewell, NY Pizza Connoisseurs Retire After 32 Years in Business
A popular pizza shop in Dutchess County is saying goodbye and congratulations to 2 community staples. Drita and Johnny of Little Jozefs Pizza in Hopewell Junction, New York announced their retirement on August 5th, 2022. Little Jozefs Pizza was given the title of Best Pizza in Dutchess County which is proudly displayed outside of their Route 82 location in Hopewell Junction.
Alleged serial rapist arrested in string of park attacks in New Jersey
The suspect, 39-year-old Rogelio Postrero, is a citizen of Mexico, and authorities say he was found with a fake green card and a fake Social Security card when he was arrested on public lewdness allegations on August 4.
NBC New York
Someone Thought It Was OK to Put a 60-Ton Pool on a Brooklyn Roof. NYC Says ‘NOPE'
The heat can make anyone a little crazy, especially the heat New York City had been dealing with for a number of days. But maybe don't take drastic — even dangerous — measures just to stay cool. The New York City Department of Buildings tweeted a photo of...
New York To Crackdown On ‘Domestic Terrorism, White Supremacists’
New York State is taking new steps in hopes it will stop domestic terrorism and white supremacy. On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul released guidance for all counties in New York State and New York City. The guidance will support the development of Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans. New Guidance To Support...
tornadopix.com
Woman killed on the subway in Times Square
Police said Michelle Guo, 40, of Manhattan, pushed in front of an R train when it approached the platform of 42nd Street in Manhattan on Saturday morning. In a terrifying moment, police said, a man walked toward a 40-year-old woman waiting on the subway in Times Square on Saturday morning and pushed her onto the rails as a train boarded the station, killing her.
‘Hundreds’ In Hudson Valley or New York State Likely ‘Infected’ With Polio
New York's top health official is very worried that "hundreds" of New Yorkers may be currently "infected" with polio. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Health confirmed the polio virus has been found in wastewater samples from June and July in two geographically different locations in Orange County and July samples from Rockland County. Polio was also found in wastewater samples in June in Rockland County.
1st In The Tri-State ‘Posing Room’ Opens at Hudson Valley, New York Gym
A gym in the Hudson Valley is the first in the Tri-state to offer a private posing room for members and non-members. On Wednesday, Gold's Gym in Middletown unleashed its private posing room, which according to company officials is the first in the Tri-state. Gold's Gym in Middletown, New York...
Gouda News: Historic Cheese Festival Returns to the Hudson Valley
Calling all cheese lovers, are you ready for this?. Imagine a day filled with trying different types of your favorite cheese. From bleu to brie, cheddar, camembert, goat, gorgonzola and more, it would truly be a cheese lovers Heaven. Is cheese good or bad for you?. While some consumers think...
