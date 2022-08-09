This is just embarrassing. I'm not from Newburgh but even I know that there is a lot more to see than Home Depot and Wal Mart. Newburgh has developed quite the reputation over the past several decades and unfortunately it isn't a very good one. According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than most in the country. Newburgh, New York ranked the 36th most dangerous city in America last year. They scored just one step below Compton, California. According to data you have a 1 in 87 chance of having a violent crime like murder, assault or rape committed against you in Newburgh.

NEWBURGH, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO