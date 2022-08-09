Read full article on original website
Developer hosting public input meeting for 240-acre Heath Tract in Argyle
The town of Argyle announced Wednesday that a Program for Argyle Community Engagement (PACE) public input meeting for the Heath Tract development will be held later this month at Argyle Town Hall. Residents are invited to meet the developer and engineers on a proposed mixed-use development for the 240-acre property...
starlocalmedia.com
Two-story retail and multi-family development in Old Town Coppell moves forward with council vote
Plans for a two-story multi-use facility in Old Town Coppell are moving forward. In its Tuesday meeting, the Coppell City Council voted unanimously in favor of a zoning ordinance for the property, located directly across from Old Town Pavilion at 767 West Main Street.
City ‘laser-focused' on downtown Rail District redevelopment in Frisco
Design features, project cost, funding sources, timeline and more details were discussed during an Aug. 2 work session. Pictured is the 4th St. Plaza. (Rendering courtesy city of Frisco) The Frisco City Council is moving forward with designs for the redevelopment projects in the downtown Rail District totaling nearly $45...
dallasexpress.com
Local City Approves 235-Acre Multi-Use Development
Mesquite has approved the construction of nearly 235 acres of retail, industrial, business, and logistics space. The 235-acre development will be divided into 180,000 square feet of retail and business space and 3.2 million square feet of industrial, business, and logistics space. The development is expected to break ground in early 2024, according to city officials.
keranews.org
This Arlington country club closure opens 100 acres of land. What do developers want to build?
Helen Moise, District 1 council member who represents Arlington's north side, says the plans could add more housing options for business executives aside from the master-planned community Viridian 10 minutes away. “If we’re going to bring jobs to Arlington, then we also have to bring housing,” Moise says. “We have...
Northwest ISD property for middle school to be annexed into city of Fort Worth
This is a rendering of the new Pike Middle School that is scheduled to open in August 2024. (Rendering courtesy Northwest ISD) The Northwest ISD board of trustees voted Aug. 8 to ratify the annexation of 18.5 acres needed as part of the new Pike Middle School. The 18.5 acres...
City of Heath warns of temporary water cut-off if residents don't follow water restrictions
HEATH, Texas — The City of Heath is the latest Rockwall County municipality to beg residents to cut back on water use to avoid potential water disruptions exacerbated by the continuing drought. Starting next Monday, Heath is asking residents to water only once a week, and between the hours...
Fort Worth City Council approves zoning change for site that could include soccer stadium
This rendering shows one possible concept for a soccer stadium in Fort Worth. (Rendering courtesy city of Fort Worth) Fort Worth City Council approved a zoning change Aug. 9 on nearly 300 acres to make way for development that would include single-family and multifamily developments, commercial uses and a possible soccer stadium.
Plano asks residents to increase water conservation efforts
The city of Plano is urging residents and businesses to conserve water. (Courtesy Pexels.com) The city of Plano is requesting that residents conserve water over the next 45 days. North Texas is facing an extremely hot and dry summer with little rain which increases drought conditions, according to the city.
City breaks ground on future Justin Town Square
The city of Justin celebrated Monday the groundbreaking of the future Justin Town Square development, which will be home to retail shops, restaurants, offices and, eventually, the city’s municipal complex. A final plat has been approved for the commercial development, which includes 13 commercial lots (72,000 square feet) on...
keranews.org
Hey, Dallas: Plan on seeing the cost of trash and water going up
Fees are expected to increase for city water, storm drainage and sanitation services. The monthly sanitation fee will go up by 4.4%. Residents will pay a new fee of $35.81. Council Member Cara Mendelsohn says she's concerned that the increase will not go over well with her residents in Far North Dallas district.
City of Fort Worth's FY 2022-23 budget proposes increase in spending, lower property tax rate
Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke discusses the proposed fiscal year 2022-23 budget with City Council at a work session Aug. 9. (Screenshot courtesy city of Fort Worth) The city of Fort Worth is proposing a $915.34 million general fund budget for the upcoming fiscal year that reflects a 10.03% increase in spending and a $0.02 decrease in the property tax rate.
Southlake Mayor John Huffman emphasizes city's strength in first State of the City
Mayor John Huffman said Southlake willl continue to support small businesses as they make the local economy "thrive." (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact Newspaper) Economic growth and fiscal responsibility are in Southlake’s future, according to Mayor John Huffman. Southlake held its first State of the City on Aug. 10 at The...
New artwork to be installed along path in Fort Worth's North Park
This rendering shows plans for the "Listening Trees" artwork coming to North Park in Fort Worth. (Rendering courtesy city of Fort Worth) The path leading to Universal Playground in Fort Worth’s North Park will be getting some new artwork. Fort Worth City Council approved a contract Aug. 9 with...
21-acre retail center planned for far north Fort Worth
Go north of the I-820 North Loop and west of I-35W, and you will find a boatload of single-family neighborhoods sprouting up. The only thing is, as of right now, retail options in that same area are somewhat limited
Southlake to create Alliance for Community Engagement for city spirit, transparency
Southlake's Alliance for Community Engagement aims to "foster" relationships between the city and its community. (Courtesy Pexels) Southlake is looking to create a committee that would give residents a voice in the city. In a 5-0 vote, the City Council approved an ordinance at its Aug. 2 meeting to create...
ketr.org
Hunt County commissioners expected to approve senior property tax freeze
In Greenville today, Hunt County commissioners will, among other business, review items to be placed on local ballots in the Nov. 8 general election. The Greenville Herald-Banner reports a senior tax freeze for Hunt County homeowners is expected to be approved for ballots. The measure would freeze property taxes for homestead properties for people 65 years old or older. People with disabilities would also qualify for the tax freeze. A homestead property is the legal term for one’s primary residence. A similar measure was approved by City of Greenville voters in 2020. Today’s regular meeting of the Hunt County Commissioners Court is scheduled for 10 a.m.
Lewisville ISD board approves minimum wage raise, retention incentive for child nutrition staff
The Lewisville ISD board of trustees approved a compensation adjustment for the Child Nutrition Department during its Aug. 8 meeting. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The Lewisville ISD board of trustees approved a compensation adjustment for the Child Nutrition Department during its Aug. 8 meeting. The move will increase child...
Westlake Town Council appoints new member to fill unexpired term
Westlake Town Council votes unanimously Aug. 8 to appoint Tim Shiner to fill a vacancy on council. (Screenshot courtesy town of Westlake) Westlake Town Council voted Aug. 8 to appoint Tim Shiner to fill a vacancy created with the resignation of Council Member Carol Langdon. Langdon’s resignation was effective Aug....
Rockwall lowers city flags to honor former mayor
The City of Rockwall flag at Rockwall City Hall has been lowered to half-staff today as a sign of respect for the recent passing of former Mayor Dr. Frank Miller. He moved to Rockwall in 1965 and began his orthodontic practice in the heart of downtown. In addition to his lifelong goal of “helping people smile,” Dr. Miller was dedicated to the growth and development of the community. He served as a Rockwall City Councilmember and then three terms as Mayor from 1987-1993. He was also a Charter Chairman of the Rockwall County YMCA, Vice President of Rockwall Rotary, as well as an active member of the Rockwall Chamber of Commerce and Rockwall Economic Development Corporation.
