In Greenville today, Hunt County commissioners will, among other business, review items to be placed on local ballots in the Nov. 8 general election. The Greenville Herald-Banner reports a senior tax freeze for Hunt County homeowners is expected to be approved for ballots. The measure would freeze property taxes for homestead properties for people 65 years old or older. People with disabilities would also qualify for the tax freeze. A homestead property is the legal term for one’s primary residence. A similar measure was approved by City of Greenville voters in 2020. Today’s regular meeting of the Hunt County Commissioners Court is scheduled for 10 a.m.

HUNT COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO