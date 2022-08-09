ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

dallasexpress.com

Local City Approves 235-Acre Multi-Use Development

Mesquite has approved the construction of nearly 235 acres of retail, industrial, business, and logistics space. The 235-acre development will be divided into 180,000 square feet of retail and business space and 3.2 million square feet of industrial, business, and logistics space. The development is expected to break ground in early 2024, according to city officials.
MESQUITE, TX
City breaks ground on future Justin Town Square

The city of Justin celebrated Monday the groundbreaking of the future Justin Town Square development, which will be home to retail shops, restaurants, offices and, eventually, the city's municipal complex. A final plat has been approved for the commercial development, which includes 13 commercial lots (72,000 square feet) on...
JUSTIN, TX
keranews.org

Hey, Dallas: Plan on seeing the cost of trash and water going up

Fees are expected to increase for city water, storm drainage and sanitation services. The monthly sanitation fee will go up by 4.4%. Residents will pay a new fee of $35.81. Council Member Cara Mendelsohn says she's concerned that the increase will not go over well with her residents in Far North Dallas district.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

City of Fort Worth's FY 2022-23 budget proposes increase in spending, lower property tax rate

Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke discusses the proposed fiscal year 2022-23 budget with City Council at a work session Aug. 9. (Screenshot courtesy city of Fort Worth) The city of Fort Worth is proposing a $915.34 million general fund budget for the upcoming fiscal year that reflects a 10.03% increase in spending and a $0.02 decrease in the property tax rate.
FORT WORTH, TX
ketr.org

Hunt County commissioners expected to approve senior property tax freeze

In Greenville today, Hunt County commissioners will, among other business, review items to be placed on local ballots in the Nov. 8 general election. The Greenville Herald-Banner reports a senior tax freeze for Hunt County homeowners is expected to be approved for ballots. The measure would freeze property taxes for homestead properties for people 65 years old or older. People with disabilities would also qualify for the tax freeze. A homestead property is the legal term for one's primary residence. A similar measure was approved by City of Greenville voters in 2020. Today's regular meeting of the Hunt County Commissioners Court is scheduled for 10 a.m.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Lewisville ISD board approves minimum wage raise, retention incentive for child nutrition staff

The Lewisville ISD board of trustees approved a compensation adjustment for the Child Nutrition Department during its Aug. 8 meeting. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The Lewisville ISD board of trustees approved a compensation adjustment for the Child Nutrition Department during its Aug. 8 meeting. The move will increase child...
LEWISVILLE, TX
therockwalltimes

Rockwall lowers city flags to honor former mayor

The City of Rockwall flag at Rockwall City Hall has been lowered to half-staff today as a sign of respect for the recent passing of former Mayor Dr. Frank Miller. He moved to Rockwall in 1965 and began his orthodontic practice in the heart of downtown. In addition to his lifelong goal of "helping people smile," Dr. Miller was dedicated to the growth and development of the community. He served as a Rockwall City Councilmember and then three terms as Mayor from 1987-1993. He was also a Charter Chairman of the Rockwall County YMCA, Vice President of Rockwall Rotary, as well as an active member of the Rockwall Chamber of Commerce and Rockwall Economic Development Corporation.
ROCKWALL, TX
