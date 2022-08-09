ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay, ME

franklincountynow.com

Massachusetts Bans Nonessential Water Use

(Greenfield, MA) As the drought continues to worsen, Massachusetts has declared a Level 3 Critical Drought. The state has required Greenfield and all other towns to ban all nonessential outdoor watering and water use, effective immediately. “Unfortunately, one rain event is not going to get us out of this situation...
GREENFIELD, MA
WMTW

Dozens of Maine bottle redemption centers close amid pandemic, inflation

PORTLAND, Maine — Piles of green bags filled to the brim with bottles and cans have become a common sight for CLYNK customers around Maine. The recycling company hosts drop-off sites around the state for customers to leave recyclable glass, plastic and metal containers in designated bags, which are then hauled away. Their value is redeemed back to customers.
WGME

Maine's newest invasive species are here thanks to climate change

(BDN) -- Maine is under attack from species that don’t belong here. And they are getting a great deal of help from the effects of climate change. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Division of Animal and Plant Health has added 27 plant species to it “do not sell” list. As of the end of this year these plants may no longer be bought or sold in the state due to the threats they pose to native species.
Q97.9

Maine Must Have Some of The Worst Roads in The Country

There’s no denying that Maine roads freaking suck. We survive harsh winters only for our roads to be turned into a minefield of potholes, cracks, and hazards. I am constantly slowing down, swerving, and swearing as my tire almost gets punctured trying to avoid potholes year-round. Fortunately, they eventually get fixed but it’s still rough out there, man.
Z107.3

Don’t Ever Make A Right Turn At This Red Light. You’ll Regret It.

Let's be real. Driving a car sucks. I mean, I like getting where I need to go, but half the time, there are as many stupid driving laws as there are ones that actually make sense. It even goes back as far as the test itself. Like, I get parallel parking, but why do you need to back up 100 feet in a straight line? And how come they never teach you to back into a parking space?
Dan Bryer
townline.org

Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Kingsbury’s people

This article is for people who enjoy an occasional glimpse into someone else’s life – nothing scandalous or earth-shaking, just odds and ends about the ordinary lives of people in another time. The main source is Henry D. Kingsbury’s Kennebec County history. The Illustrated History of Kennebec...
lcnme.com

Damariscotta Lake Water Quality Alert

A Facebook page connected to the Midcoast Conservancy reports a water sample collected from the Damariscotta Mills area of the Damariscotta Lake Thursday, Aug. 4 exceeded the Environmental Protection Agency’s cyanotoxin 10-day health advisory thresholds for infants and school-aged children. The sample was collected from shore during the morning....
WGME

Perseid meteor shower, beneficial rain on the way for Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)-- One of the largest meteor showers of the year begins Thursday night, and will be visible from Maine. The weather is looking great for viewing meteors at the peak of the shower, which is Friday and Saturday nights. However, there is a catch. The Sturgeon moon, the full...
