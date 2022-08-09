Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sewage spill forces emergency closure of Maine shellfish harvesting area
MAINE, USA — An emergency closure was issued for Shellfish Harvesting Area 500 due to a sewage spill on Wednesday, officials say. A news release from the Maine Department of Marine Resources announced the closure of the Scarborough and Nonesuch Rivers, according to the release. "Effective immediately, because of...
spectrumlocalnews.com
State offers Maine cities and towns cannabis reimbursement funds up to $20,000
Maine’s Office of Cannabis Policy is offering cities and towns that opted-in to the adult use cannabis market up to $20,000 to help cover the costs of regulating the businesses. The plan is to help cover the costs of hiring attorneys, drafting ordinances, staff time and other expenses, while...
franklincountynow.com
Massachusetts Bans Nonessential Water Use
(Greenfield, MA) As the drought continues to worsen, Massachusetts has declared a Level 3 Critical Drought. The state has required Greenfield and all other towns to ban all nonessential outdoor watering and water use, effective immediately. “Unfortunately, one rain event is not going to get us out of this situation...
WGME
Changes along Sebago Lake's shoreline draw scrutiny, concern for drinking water
RAYMOND (WGME)-- Building restrictions around Sebago Lake are meant to protect the drinking water for hundreds of thousands of Mainers, but according to leaders in one town, not everyone is playing by the rules. Officials in the town of Raymond say a property owner is making drastic changes along the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMTW
Dozens of Maine bottle redemption centers close amid pandemic, inflation
PORTLAND, Maine — Piles of green bags filled to the brim with bottles and cans have become a common sight for CLYNK customers around Maine. The recycling company hosts drop-off sites around the state for customers to leave recyclable glass, plastic and metal containers in designated bags, which are then hauled away. Their value is redeemed back to customers.
WGME
Maine's newest invasive species are here thanks to climate change
(BDN) -- Maine is under attack from species that don’t belong here. And they are getting a great deal of help from the effects of climate change. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Division of Animal and Plant Health has added 27 plant species to it “do not sell” list. As of the end of this year these plants may no longer be bought or sold in the state due to the threats they pose to native species.
Maine Must Have Some of The Worst Roads in The Country
There’s no denying that Maine roads freaking suck. We survive harsh winters only for our roads to be turned into a minefield of potholes, cracks, and hazards. I am constantly slowing down, swerving, and swearing as my tire almost gets punctured trying to avoid potholes year-round. Fortunately, they eventually get fixed but it’s still rough out there, man.
Don’t Ever Make A Right Turn At This Red Light. You’ll Regret It.
Let's be real. Driving a car sucks. I mean, I like getting where I need to go, but half the time, there are as many stupid driving laws as there are ones that actually make sense. It even goes back as far as the test itself. Like, I get parallel parking, but why do you need to back up 100 feet in a straight line? And how come they never teach you to back into a parking space?
RELATED PEOPLE
townline.org
Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Kingsbury’s people
This article is for people who enjoy an occasional glimpse into someone else’s life – nothing scandalous or earth-shaking, just odds and ends about the ordinary lives of people in another time. The main source is Henry D. Kingsbury’s Kennebec County history. The Illustrated History of Kennebec...
lcnme.com
Damariscotta Lake Water Quality Alert
A Facebook page connected to the Midcoast Conservancy reports a water sample collected from the Damariscotta Mills area of the Damariscotta Lake Thursday, Aug. 4 exceeded the Environmental Protection Agency’s cyanotoxin 10-day health advisory thresholds for infants and school-aged children. The sample was collected from shore during the morning....
wabi.tv
Maine hospitals reject report finding them noncompliant with price disclosure rules
Maine (WABI) - A new report finds Maine hospitals need to be more transparent about their prices. Hospitals are now expected to comply with rules intended to empower patients. Roughly the same rate in Maine, with only 2 of the 11 hospitals examined rated compliant...Maine General in Augusta and St. Joseph’s in Bangor.
WMTW
Maine's property tax stabilization for senior citizens law takes effect
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — City and town assessors across the state are rolling out the law that allows older people to freeze their property tax bills. Cape Elizabeth's town assessor said he has a list of about 250 senior citizens who may qualify for the program. The applications are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why rabies vaccines are falling from the skies in Maine
HOULTON, Maine — In some parts of Maine on Wednesday, vaccines were literally falling from the sky, but they weren't ordinary vaccines, and they’re part of an important program. Every year since 2003, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services has teamed up with the Maine Center for...
newscentermaine.com
Maine family gets to call new Habitat for Humanity house their home
With housing costs continuing to rise, the efforts of Habitat for Humanity are as important as ever. The eight Maine chapters work to make home ownership affordable.
NH campground closed for 2 weeks due to increased bear activity
LINCOLN, N.H. — Hold off on those vacation plans, wildlife officials announced on Wednesday that a popular New Hampshire campground will be closing for at least two weeks due to an increase in bear activity. The Hancock Campground, which is located along the Kancamagus Highway, will be temporarily closed...
mainepublic.org
Maine's drought is devastating wild blueberry crops on the Blue Hill Peninsula
Wild blueberry producers on the Blue Hill Peninsula of Maine say the drought is severely impacting their crops this summer. Simeon Allen of Allen's Wild Maine Blueberries said early predictions of a bumper crop have been destroyed by the lack of rain and extreme heat over the last six weeks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Portland police respond to incident involving 'barricaded subject'
PORTLAND, Maine — Update 4:40 p.m.:. Sheridan Street was reopened following an incident involving a "barricaded subject" in Portland Thursday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Department. The subject was seen being brought to a a cruiser around 4:30 p.m. No further information was released. Original story:. Portland police...
Central Maine Residents Complain Of Litter & Feces Left At Pond
There are so many great things about living in the State of Maine - the people, the cool small towns, and, of course, the scenery. Much of the state is nearly untouched pristine wilderness. However, sometimes, people just feel the need to ruin it for others. According to WGME, the...
WMTW
Gorham Dairy Farm burns to the ground, killing several cows as dozens of others rescued
GORHAM, Maine — A century-old dairy farm in Gorham was reduced to rubble after a three-alarm fire Tuesday night. Gorham's fire chief said the call came in at 8:41 p.m. Within minutes, crews arrived at Flaggy Meadow Farm on Flaggy Meadow Road. Flames were shooting up the side of one of the barns, firefighters said.
WGME
Perseid meteor shower, beneficial rain on the way for Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- One of the largest meteor showers of the year begins Thursday night, and will be visible from Maine. The weather is looking great for viewing meteors at the peak of the shower, which is Friday and Saturday nights. However, there is a catch. The Sturgeon moon, the full...
Comments / 0