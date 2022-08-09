ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF

Vehicle fire extinguished on Yauhannah bridge; lanes now open

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Yauhannah bridge has reopened after a vehicle fire caused a temporary lane closure in both directions. Horry County Fire Rescue said a log truck was on fire but has since been extinguished and there are no reported injuries. Lanes are expected to reopen shortly according to...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Several People Detained Following Drug Bust in Myrtle Beach

Several people were detained during a drug bust in Myrtle Beach yesterday. The Myrtle Beach Police Department executed a search warrant in the area of Orange and Blue Street yesterday afternoon on reports of an ongoing drug sale investigation. Master Corporal Thomas Vest said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division provided a helicopter to assist the investigation. The Horry County Sheriff’s Office and SC Department of Natural Resources were also on the scene. No further information is available at this time.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Police investigating deadly shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday. The Florence Police Department said it was called to the 1100 block of Maxwell Street at around 1:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Responding officers found one person dead inside a home,...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Multiple first responders hit in Florence highway crash

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Several first responders were hit in a crash on Pamplico Highway Tuesday night, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said a paramedic, police officer and a trooper were hit in a crash on Pamplico Highway at South Cascade Avenue in Florence. He said the first […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

SLED helicopter involved in Myrtle Beach drug bust

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A helicopter from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division joined Myrtle Beach police Tuesday afternoon in an ongoing drug investigation. Officers served a warrant in the area of Orange and Blue streets, according to police. Road were temporarily closed, but have since reopened. Several people have been arrested and guns […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

One Person Hospitalized After Early Morning Crash in Conway

One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Conway this morning. Officials with Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the area of Myrtle Ridge Drive and Timber Ridge Road around 6:07 a.m. Drivers were asked to avoid the area during clean up. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
CONWAY, SC
The Post and Courier

Family amusement center to open in Myrtle Beach at Coastal Grand Mall this fall

MYRTLE BEACH — A Georgia-based chain of amusement centers is set to open its third location across the state inside Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach this fall. Stars and Strikes Getaway-n-Play, a family entertainment complex with 24 bowling lanes and a multi-level laser tag venue, is under construction in a 52,000-square-foot space that formerly housed a Dick’s Sporting Goods store — which moved into another spot inside the 18-year-old mall.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

WPDE morning news update 8.10.22

The morning news updates from the WPDE newsroom: Two people are dead including a Florence County Paramedic after a car struck first responders responding to a crash on Pamplico Highway in Florence. The former leader of the Grand Strand Boys and Girls Club has plead guilty to embezzlement charges. Myrtle Beach City Council approved a $37,000 grant for ballistic shields for police officers and a $120,000 grant for the city's first splash pad. Click on the photo above for the latest.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

1 dead after pickup runs off road in Horry County

CONWAY — A person was killed August 8 when their 1999 Ford Ranger pickup ran off S.C. 57 and hit a ditch, according to a report from the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The accident happened about 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of S.C. 57 and Zion Road. The driver, who was not identified, was killed after the pickup, which was traveling north about three miles from North Myrtle Beach, ran off the roadway to the right and struck a ditch.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

2 tied to Doc Antle wildlife trafficking case receive bond

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people tied to charges filed against Tiger King’s Bhagavan “Doc” Antle received bond Tuesday in a Florence court. Antle, the owner of Myrtle Beach Safari in Myrtle Beach, was charged in July alongside four other people — 52-year-old Andrew Jon Sawyer, also known as Omar Sawyer, 51-year-old Meredith Bybee, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

