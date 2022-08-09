Read full article on original website
Myrtle Beach ocean rescue team responds for ‘distressed swimmer’ call
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. WBTW) — Myrtle Beach’s ocean rescue team was on the beach Wednesday afternoon for a called about a “distressed swimmer,” according to police. The call came in at about 2 p.m. in the area of 46th Avenue North. Fire department officials told News13 that it received calls for two possible drownings about […]
WMBF
Vehicle fire extinguished on Yauhannah bridge; lanes now open
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Yauhannah bridge has reopened after a vehicle fire caused a temporary lane closure in both directions. Horry County Fire Rescue said a log truck was on fire but has since been extinguished and there are no reported injuries. Lanes are expected to reopen shortly according to...
Paramedic, biker killed when car runs into wreck scene in SC, deputies say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A paramedic and the motorcyclist he was trying to help after a wreck were killed as a car drove into the scene of police, firefighters and others responding to the crash on a South Carolina highway Tuesday night, a sheriff said. Four people in all were...
wfxb.com
Several People Detained Following Drug Bust in Myrtle Beach
Several people were detained during a drug bust in Myrtle Beach yesterday. The Myrtle Beach Police Department executed a search warrant in the area of Orange and Blue Street yesterday afternoon on reports of an ongoing drug sale investigation. Master Corporal Thomas Vest said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division provided a helicopter to assist the investigation. The Horry County Sheriff’s Office and SC Department of Natural Resources were also on the scene. No further information is available at this time.
WMBF
Sheriff: 3 boys who fled facility in Georgetown Co. in custody
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff says three boys who ran away from a facility in the Georgetown area are in custody. Sheriff Carter Weaver announced the three 14-year-old boys had been located just before 1 a.m. Thursday morning. Deputies say the boys had run from the...
WMBF
Police investigating deadly shooting in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday. The Florence Police Department said it was called to the 1100 block of Maxwell Street at around 1:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Responding officers found one person dead inside a home,...
WMBF
9 arrested, firearms seized in Myrtle Beach drug sales investigation
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A total of nine people were arrested in connection to a drug sale investigation that prompted a massive law enforcement response in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday. WMBF News saw police activity in the area of Blue Street and Orange Avenue, which is just off Mr....
Multiple first responders hit in Florence highway crash
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Several first responders were hit in a crash on Pamplico Highway Tuesday night, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said a paramedic, police officer and a trooper were hit in a crash on Pamplico Highway at South Cascade Avenue in Florence. He said the first […]
myhorrynews.com
Animals seized in Horry County police investigation available for adoption Wednesday
The Horry County Animal Care Center isn’t accepting any intakes after more than 130 mistreated animals were recovered in two separate Horry County police investigations in the last week. The center is now caring for 270 animals, beyond the facility’s capacity. Police and animal care center staff on...
Murrells Inlet businesses continue feud in state court, this time over golf cart
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A court was correct to hold a Murrells Inlet business in criminal contempt after the owner’s son repeatedly parked a golf cart in front of a restaurant’s delivery gate, the South Carolina Court of Appeals ruled on Wednesday. The case of Gulfstream Café versus Palmetto Industrial Development — and owner […]
SLED helicopter involved in Myrtle Beach drug bust
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A helicopter from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division joined Myrtle Beach police Tuesday afternoon in an ongoing drug investigation. Officers served a warrant in the area of Orange and Blue streets, according to police. Road were temporarily closed, but have since reopened. Several people have been arrested and guns […]
wfxb.com
One Person Hospitalized After Early Morning Crash in Conway
One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Conway this morning. Officials with Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the area of Myrtle Ridge Drive and Timber Ridge Road around 6:07 a.m. Drivers were asked to avoid the area during clean up. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
WMBF
Grand Strand, Pee Dee agencies offer support after Florence Co. paramedic killed while responding to crash
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – There has been an outpouring of support for the Florence County Emergency Medical Services after one of its paramedics was killed while responding to a crash on Thursday night. Florence County EMS said paramedics were treating victims of a crash on Pamplico Highway when...
The Post and Courier
Family amusement center to open in Myrtle Beach at Coastal Grand Mall this fall
MYRTLE BEACH — A Georgia-based chain of amusement centers is set to open its third location across the state inside Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach this fall. Stars and Strikes Getaway-n-Play, a family entertainment complex with 24 bowling lanes and a multi-level laser tag venue, is under construction in a 52,000-square-foot space that formerly housed a Dick’s Sporting Goods store — which moved into another spot inside the 18-year-old mall.
wpde.com
WPDE morning news update 8.10.22
The morning news updates from the WPDE newsroom: Two people are dead including a Florence County Paramedic after a car struck first responders responding to a crash on Pamplico Highway in Florence. The former leader of the Grand Strand Boys and Girls Club has plead guilty to embezzlement charges. Myrtle Beach City Council approved a $37,000 grant for ballistic shields for police officers and a $120,000 grant for the city's first splash pad. Click on the photo above for the latest.
The Post and Courier
1 dead after pickup runs off road in Horry County
CONWAY — A person was killed August 8 when their 1999 Ford Ranger pickup ran off S.C. 57 and hit a ditch, according to a report from the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The accident happened about 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of S.C. 57 and Zion Road. The driver, who was not identified, was killed after the pickup, which was traveling north about three miles from North Myrtle Beach, ran off the roadway to the right and struck a ditch.
Paramedic among 2 killed when car hits first responders at Florence County crash scene
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect corrected information on the location of the crash. FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County paramedic and a motorcyclist she was treating at the scene of a crash were killed Tuesday night in a series of events that unfolded in the 1900 block of Pamplico Highway. […]
North Myrtle Beach defends beach-equipment ordinance in lawsuit response
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach has responded to a federal lawsuit filed last week by a beach equipment company that says an ordinance the city amended in June blocks it from doing business on the beach. The lawsuit, filed by the owners of Cherry Grove Beach Gear, accuses the city of […]
2 men charged for robbing people at gunpoint in July in the Conway area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men are facing charges for a July robbery in Horry County, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. Demetrius Quantrell Bellamy, 29, and 24-year-old Henry Taylor have each received a $100,000 bond. Bellamy is facing an additional charge of failure to appear. Taylor, who lives in Conway, is accused […]
2 tied to Doc Antle wildlife trafficking case receive bond
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people tied to charges filed against Tiger King’s Bhagavan “Doc” Antle received bond Tuesday in a Florence court. Antle, the owner of Myrtle Beach Safari in Myrtle Beach, was charged in July alongside four other people — 52-year-old Andrew Jon Sawyer, also known as Omar Sawyer, 51-year-old Meredith Bybee, […]
