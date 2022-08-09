CONWAY — A person was killed August 8 when their 1999 Ford Ranger pickup ran off S.C. 57 and hit a ditch, according to a report from the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The accident happened about 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of S.C. 57 and Zion Road. The driver, who was not identified, was killed after the pickup, which was traveling north about three miles from North Myrtle Beach, ran off the roadway to the right and struck a ditch.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO