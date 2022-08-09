ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey 101.5

5 sunflower fields in NJ to visit for the beauty (and photo ops)

We’re the Garden State, and we’ve all seen every garden that NJ has to offer: Vegetables galore, corn and tomatoes, rose and orchid gardens, fruit orchards. But there is one flower (which happens to be my favorite) that seems to be neglected when it comes to garden tours and visits: Sunflowers.
SoJO 104.9

New Jersey Area Airports Rank As The Worst In The Nation

As if we don't face enough challenges each day here in the Garden State, it looks like we can add air travel to the list of things that will make our day more difficult. We already deal with some of the worst traffic in the nation. We get caught in a bad Garden State Parkway traffic jam, and we wish we had a vehicle that could fly over the whole mess and get us home.
State
New Jersey State
Lite 96.9 WFPG

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named New Jersey’s Most Underrated

There is no shortage of great little towns all over the Garden State, but there can only be one most underrated town in the state. The website Love Exploring, which knows some things about travel around the US and the world, has determined the most underrated town in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a great one.
New Jersey 101.5

Best 3 farms in NJ to get your local meats

I had a pork crisis this week. Bought a pork shoulder for my pulled pork recipe because the local supermarket didn't have my preferred cut, a bone-in pork butt. Not a perfect substitute but after 10 hours in the slow cooker, it promised to be delicious. Thirty minutes before our...
SoJO 104.9

Will Multigenerational Living Soon Be The Norm Here In New Jersey?

Have you ever thought about how much income you'll bring in per month here in the Garden State once you retire?. Sure, we all do our best to save for once we've reached that point where we're on a fixed income, but let's be serious: nobody knows how much they'll actually need to survive by that time until the moment finally comes. The market is forever changing, so even the best forecasting models are never one hundred percent accurate.
94.5 PST

After Almost 40 years, Friendly’s Restaurant in Marlton NJ is Shutting Its Doors For Good

Welp. RIP to another NJ Friendly's. After nearly 40 years in business, the Friendly's restaurant of Marlton NJ is heading into it's very last weekend. Its last day with open doors will be end of business day on Sunday Aug 14, according to this post from Facebook community page "A View From Evesham", a trust-worthy source for all things Evesham Township:
SoJO 104.9

Atlantic City, NJ Casino Dealers Reject Designated Smoking Area Proposal

ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City casino dealers opposed to smoking indoors are rejecting an idea being floated among state legislators to create designated outdoor smoking areas that employees could opt out of staffing. Pete Naccarelli, a Borgata dealer and a leader of a group of Atlantic City casino workers...
CBS New York

N.J. bill offers incentives to "Stay in Jersey" in wake of congestion pricing

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey lawmakers unveiled new legislation Tuesday aimed at combatting congestion pricing in New Yok City. The "Stay in Jersey" campaign calls for offering New York businesses incentives to open offices in New Jersey for their Jersey-based employees. New York's congestion pricing will create a tolling zone for drivers south of 60th Street in Midtown. The MTA says it could start by the end of 2023, but the fees have not yet been determined. "Why should our folks battle two hours of traffic on the bridge or in the tunnels every day, miss their kids' baseball games and pay $20,000 a year in tolls, parking and gas -- and this new congestion tax -- when they can just stay in Jersey and support our downtowns, instead of New York's?" said Congressman Josh Gottheimer. The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and the state's Restaurant and Hospitality Association have both come out in support of the new legislation. 
SoJO 104.9

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/10

6 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots) REST OF TONIGHT: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming N late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

