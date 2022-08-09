Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
Yardbarker
Rangers Get a Reasonably Priced Depth Forward in Vesey
The New York Rangers have lost a lot of key forwards in free agency, including Andrew Copp, Ryan Strome, Frank Vatrano, and Kevin Rooney, and they may end up losing Tyler Motte too. They did sign Vincent Trocheck but couldn’t afford any other big signings. However, rumors have linked the team to free agent forward Jimmy Vesey, who spent his first three years in the NHL with them. (From “Islanders should honor Ed Westfall for helping lay dynasty’s foundation”, New York Post, 8/6/22) He could prove to be a solid bottom-six forward and he should do so at a reasonable price too.
NHL
On Tap: Day 3 of World Junior Championship
Garand expected to start in goal for Canada against Slovakia; U.S. looks for another big effort against Switzerland. Thursday is the third day of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Rogers Place in Edmonton. On Tap for Day 3. All games on NHL Network in...
Florida Panthers fill out Paul Maurice’s coaching staff with three new assistant coaches
Paul Maurice officially finished putting together his coaching staff Wednesday when the Florida Panthers hired three new assistant coaches, including one who worked for Maurice with the Winnipeg Jets for the past six years.
NHL
Three Lucky Long Island Dads Win 'Ultimate Hockey Dad'
Hockey dads were nominated by their kids, received special visits from Sparky the Dragon on Tuesday. The New York Islanders Ultimate Hockey Dad program, presented by Cardworks Acquiring, allowed fans to submit a summary as to why their dad is the "Ultimate Hockey Dad." While there are too many great hockey dads to count, three winners were chosen, and they each received a special visit from Sparky the Dragon at their homes on Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL
Five prospects to watch at World Juniors
MONTREAL -- Five Canadiens prospects are participating in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which gets underway with preliminary-round play on Tuesday. The event will be held at Rogers Place in Edmonton and is scheduled to conclude on August 20. Here's a look at the hopefuls you need to watch…
NHL
State Your Case: Can Ovechkin score 50 again?
NHL.com writers debate whether Capitals forward can reach mark this season at age 37. Alex Ovechkin scored 50 goals last season, the ninth time the Washington Capitals forward has reached the half-century mark in 17 NHL seasons. The Russia-born forward has 780 goals in 1,274 regular-season games, the third-highest goal...
NHL
Maple Leafs prospect Knies willing to be patient on road to NHL
TORONTO -- Matthew Knies said it was a difficult decision not to sign with the Toronto Maple Leafs after his freshman NCAA season but the right one. "I don't think I was ready to make the step yet, off the ice, on the ice, I don't think I was mature enough as a player, as a person," the forward prospect said at Maple Leafs Development Camp in July.
NHL
Canes Re-Sign Necas To Two-Year Contract
RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has re-signed forward Martin Necas to a two-year, $6 million contract. The deal will pay Necas $2.5 million in the 2022-23 NHL season and $3.5 million in the 2023-24 NHL season.
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Top prospects for Boston Bruins
Lysell, Studnicka on cusp, Beecher likely to start in AHL. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Boston Bruins, according to NHL.com. [Bruins 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions | Fantasy breakdown]
NHL
Ducks Announce 2022-23 Promotional Schedule
The Ducks have released the club's 2022-23 Promotional Schedule, which includes 24 giveaway and theme nights at Honda Center. To kick off the season, all fans in attendance on Opening Night (Oct. 12 vs. Seattle) will receive a 2022-23 season schedule courtesy of Bally Sports. The first 10,000 fans in...
Rangers Roundup: Brennan Othmann scratched, and Jacob Trouba recap video
Rangers fans wanting to watch 2021 first-round draft pick Brennan Othmann play in Canada’s opening match at the World Junior Championship were disappointed. Othmann was scratched for Canada’s 5-2 win over Austria on Wednesday. In the team’s exhibition match against Sweden in preparation for the tournament, Othmann took...
NHL
The talent is there, but can Denis Gurianov finally take the next step?
Gurianov had a disappointing season both statistically and in matters less easy to define. Bottom line, Alexander Radulov fell off a cliff last season, leaving an opening for a player like Gurianov to step in and take advantage. Jason Robertson did that in the previous season, and the thought was that Gurianov was ready to really have a breakout year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Top prospects for Buffalo Sabres
Power, No. 1 pick in 2021 Draft, showing composure; Quinn appears poised to start this season in NHL. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Buffalo Sabres, according to NHL.com. [Sabres 32 in 32:...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Salming, Wickenheiser & Abruzzese
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll share some bad news. The great Maple Leafs’ defenseman Borje Salming has been diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease. Second, I’ll take a look at one of the Maple Leafs’ most unique – but perhaps best –...
Yardbarker
Ottawa Senators Continue Their Search For a D-Man
Is it October yet? Heck, it’s not even September. However, as much as general manager Pierre Dorion has improved his roster this off-season with prized acquisitions of forwards Alex DeBrincat, Claude Giroux and goaltender Cam Talbot, he hasn’t been able to complete his summer wish list by adding a top-flight defenseman.
NHL
LA Kings Announce Key Themes And Promotions For Upcoming 2022-23 Season
The LA Kings, as part of the club's 2022-23 schedule, today announced several key Themes and Promotions for the upcoming home season at Crypto.com Arena. The Kings' 56th regular season gets underway at home on Tuesday, October 11, versus the Golden Knights with the club providing all fans in attendance a free gift to help kick off the highly anticipated season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Arizona Coyotes fantasy projections for 2022-23
Keller most valuable overall player; Schmaltz worth monitoring in late rounds. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Arizona Coyotes. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
NHL
Gritty, Bernie visit Empire State Building, Bettman at League office
Twelve mascots explore New York City, fight over new NHL opening. Mascots from around the country visited the Empire State Building and met NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman at the League's New York City offices on Wednesday. The Chicago Blackhawks' Tommy Hawk, Coachella Valley Firebirds' Fuego, Colorado Avalanche's Bernie the St....
NHL
O'Connor shares day with Cup, teammates on boat in Alberta
The Colorado Avalanche forward spent a full day with the Cup in Calgary, Alberta. After his daily dose of caffeine, O'Connor and the Cup met up with teammate and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar for a cruise around town and then, out on Bow River. As the saying goes, days...
NHL
BLOG: Korchinski Signs as Key Piece of Team's Future Blue Line
Defenseman signed to a three-year entry-level contract Wednesday morning. "I just want to be an impact player. I want to develop so that I can be a difference-maker." Just over a month ago, these are the words that left first-round draft pick Kevin Korchinski's mouth as he expressed his hopes for the future with the Blackhawks while he took in the scenes on draft night in Montreal. Now, after signing a three-year entry-level contract, he is locked in as a key piece of the Blackhawks' rebuilding plans.
Comments / 0