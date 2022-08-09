ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valorant server down – hit game stops working for maintenance as fans complain of ‘outage’

By Charlotte Edwards
 1 day ago
FANS of the popular video game Valorant are complaining that it's gone down in a 'mystery outage'.

The good news is, there's a reasonable explanation.

Valorant is supposed to be down for some users today

According to the Riot Games server status site, Valorant should be down right now in North America.

It states: "On 08/09/2022 06:00 PDT the platform will be unavailable for an upcoming patch deploy at 08/09/2022 10:00 PDT."

Fans of the game will need to be patient until the update is complete.

It should be back online at 10am PDT (1pm ET).

Not all fans of the game seem to be aware of the planned Valorant server maintenance.

Downdetector has almost 1,000 complaints of issues in the US.

One user joked: "Valorant more like valorcant log in ahaha."

Another person took to Twitter to ask: "Why is valorant down right now?"

Riot Games also list Valorant maintenance for users in the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Korea, and Latin America.

Users in Europe should not be experiencing issues.

If you are experiencing an issue with Valorant that's not related to server maintenance then you can report it.

Just go to the Riot Games support page.

