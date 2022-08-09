ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Razorbacks kick off European exhibitions on Tuesday

By Taylor Jones
After spending a few days traveling and taking in the sites of Spain, the Arkansas Razorbacks basketball team is set to begin their European tour on Tuesday.

First on the docket is Valencia Seleccion on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. CDT in Valencia, Spain.

Tuesday’s game marks the first of four exhibition games that Arkansas will play over the span of two countries in six days. While there, head coach Eric Musselman will get the chance to examine where his team is at ahead of the season opener in November.

The Razorbacks will return just four players from last season’s Elite Eight roster, with Davonte Davis and Kamani Johnson returning with the most experience with 15 starts between the two.

Despite the need for cohesion, Arkansas will not lack in the talent department. Arkansas signed six high school players that were ranked as a four-star or higher by 247Sports, and added five additional players through the transfer portal.

Game One Info:

  • Date: Tuesday, August 9
  • Time: 12:30 p.m. CDT
  • Opponent: Valencia Seleccion
  • Watch: FloHoops

