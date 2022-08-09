ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CA

Man throws alcohol at Westminster restaurant workers while trying to steal food

By CBSLA Staff
 1 day ago

Caught on Camera: Westminster restaurant owner fights off intruder 00:48

A Westminster restaurant owner pushed back when a man walked into her closed store and tried to steal food.

Police are looking for the suspect, who walked into Prepped With Love in Westminster on Sunday night.

(credit: CBS)

Security video shows the man walking into the closed restaurant, where three women were working, and walking straight to the refrigerators, where some prepared meals were stored. The store owner's daughter first pushed a prep table at him and kept it between them. The store owner then ran up and pushed the man away from the opened refrigerator with a plastic storage container.

"He was very physical with pushing the table back, not only that, but he also had an open can of alcohol which he actually threw at my face," employee Mary Dao said. "It fell all over me and all over the floor."

Suspect information was not released, but video shows the man wore red shorts and a blue or gray T-shirt with writing on the back.

