ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Logitech G513 Carbon review: "A full-sized keyboard for those who still want a streamlined desktop"

By Tabitha Baker
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 1 day ago

The Logitech G513 was designed to ease the previous generation G413 model into 2018's feature expectations. With per-key RGB lighting and a new luxury wrist rest, it represented a mid-range step away from budget-focused decks and offered solid value for money for those after a taste of bigger things as a result. Whether those additions are enough to stand up against 2022's latest releases, however, is a different story.

We put the $149.99 / £149.99 Logitech G513 Carbon up to the test over a course of two weeks to see exactly where the full-sized deck sits when pitted against the best gaming keyboards on the market right now.

Logitech G513 Carbon Key Specs
Type Mechanical
Connection Wired
Size Full
Weight 962g
Switches Logitech GX Blue, Brown, or Linear
Keycaps ABS
Media Keys Dual-Function
Macros Function row only
Onboard Profiles None
Wrist Rest Detachable
USB Passthrough Yes

Design

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nj56s_0hAXIMW300

(Image credit: Future)

A full-sized keyboard for those who still want a streamlined desktop, the long, skinny form factor of the Logitech G513 keeps the full-size deck from feeling imposing. In fact, this feels remarkably small under the hands, thanks to slimline bezels and a short height overall. That meant I was still able to get a good mouse swing in without sacrificing the number pad with a TKL board, or the spacing and extra functionality of a 60% or 65% model. If you're after a control panel of keys, but don't want the heft and bulk associated with many gaming keyboards in this form factor, the G513 may be the answer to your prayers.

That sizing also contributes to the sleek, sophisticated feel running throughout. From the aluminium base plate (with that classic brushed effect no less), to the deep black of the keycaps and glossy G logo imprinted in the top right corner, this certainly looks like a set of keys worth $150 / £150.

If you're after a control panel of keys, but don't want the heft and bulk associated with many gaming keyboards in this form factor, the G513 may be the answer to your prayers.

While not attached by either clips or magnets, the premium wrist rest included in that price also delights. I found just the right level of give to this rest, with a soft memory foam base providing ample support for those heavier keys (more on that later), but never swallowing the palm in an overly spongy manner. My only concern here is the leatherette coating, which did cause some irritation during warmer weather.

There are some cable management options underneath the main deck, running through the plastic chassis, but I found these largely redundant considering the thick, unwieldy cable hardwired into the top, and the limited routing options provided.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dRoKh_0hAXIMW300

(Image credit: Future)

The cable itself is a sign of the Logitech G513's age, a chunky tether with a thick plastic coating that never seems to drop its packaging shapes and requires two free USB-A ports. Of course, one is to power your USB passthrough (located in the top right corner), but it's still worth considering if you're running low on free connections. This cable was a real drag on my setup overall and never seemed to settle in one neat position well.

Features

While the G513's feature list may have been enough to set it apart from its competition back in 2018, things aren't quite so simple these days. Of course, the $149.99 / £149.99 price tag is far from the upper brackets of gaming keyboard prices these days. However, with no onboard memory storage, macro options limited to the function row, and no dedicated media buttons, there are a few too many sacrifices to justify this full MSRP today. That said, this deck is regularly featured in gaming keyboard deals , so the features that are available will be far more suited if you find a sub-$100 / £100 sale.

That's because there's still per-key RGB lighting, USB passthrough, and that all-important wrist rest to contend with. Not only that, but under the hood you'll find Logitech's durable GX switches, which manage to evade that scratchy feel sometimes felt in Cherry models that are plugged into the vast majority of decks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x4DUz_0hAXIMW300

(Image credit: Future)

On top of those switches, however, you'll find a cheaper ABS keycap. In itself, that's not necessarily a dealbreaker. Cheaper mechanical keyboards regularly switch out the luxury grip and durability of PBT caps for a more cost-efficient material. However, these keys are all proprietary, which means you won't be able to swap them out too easily and will likely be stuck with the oily residue that can quickly build up.

I was, however, impressed with the RGB effects shining through those legends. I found them to be particularly vibrant, with a crisp, precise feel to each color and very little blur between wave effects. There is a little bleed around the bottom of the caps, but everything generally feels remarkably restrained yet bright.

Performance

The Logitech G513 performs admirably in-game even today. While its on-paper specs aren't as impressive as a true speed demon like the Razer Huntsman V2, I was still able to maintain solid response times in everyday play and zip across the deck with a nice level of comfort. As mentioned above, macros are limited to the function row, which keeps them out of my usual reach realm. That meant certain cooldowns and combos were further out of reach than usual, requiring some muscle re-training during more intense moments. Of course, if this is your first time dabbling with making your keyboard your own that's not going to be such a major flaw, but if you're used to having each command within easy reach this is going to take some adjusting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oAKbc_0hAXIMW300

(Image credit: Future)

While speed and comfort during longer play sessions certainly did the G513 proud in my testing, the overall typing experience was less impressive. Of course, switch feel is all in the hands of the beholder, and a linear lover will always struggle to move over to the tactile side without a learning curve. However, I found the GX Brown switches in our test unit to be a little too heavy for comfortable typing. That's because of the heavier actuation under the fingertip, combined with the slightly wider key spacing of this particular design. All of that made for a slower and slightly less accurate typing process, clocking in at 87WPM with 97% accuracy. I usually clock around 90WPM with full accuracy, and interestingly came far closer to that rate with the browns inside the new Logitech G413 SE . Compared to the buttery smoothness of the KeyChron Q2 (also tested with brown tactile switches), however, this is a particularly cumbersome set of clickers.

Should you buy the Logitech G513 Carbon?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nu8cc_0hAXIMW300

(Image credit: Future)

The Logitech G513 Carbon is a solid piece of kit, even by 2022's standards. Yes, you're sacrificing some of the features we may take for granted just four years after this deck's launch; onboard memory, wider programming options, and dedicated media controls, for example. However, if you're looking for long-lasting comfort in a gorgeous, slimline profile, this is an excellent choice if on sale. We've seen this model dropping to just under $100 / £100 in the past, and would suggest holding out for a similar discount for the best value. I'd personally recommend opting for a linear switch if you're going to be typing for long periods of time, as the GX Browns in our test model were a little fatiguing, though.

If you don't need that wrist rest and fancy a little more light in your life, we'd recommend checking out the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 instead. You're getting full programmability for macros across the entire deck, dedicated media controls, and a full deck design without sacrificing USB passthrough - all for $129.99 / £129.99. If both are sitting at the same price, I'd recommend the majority of players opt for HyperX.

How we tested the Logitech G513 Carbon

I used the Logitech G513 Carbon for all my work and play over the last two weeks. During that time, I tested on Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Planet Coaster during standard everyday play (fine, I also dabbled in some Lawn Mowing Simulator), and stress-tested speed and response times in CS:GO as well. I used the deck for all my daily work and typing, clocking speeds and accuracy using TypingTest.com. I also tested against the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 as they fall within similar price points.

For more information on how we test gaming keyboards , check out our full GamesRadar+ Hardware Policy .

Interested in something a little less messy? Check out our guide to the best wireless gaming keyboards on the market. We're also keeping you flexible with a range of our favorite hot-swappable keyboards as well. Or, for a more premium purchase, take a look at the best Razer keyboards available.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This powerful Dell laptop is over $1,200 off today

If you’re in search of a professional computer with the capacity to go anywhere with you, look no further than the Dell Latitude 5520. And if you’re in search of one of the best laptop deals, look no further than this deal on the Latitude 5520, which discounts this powerhouse laptop down to just $1,709 when you purchase directly from Dell. That’s a massive savings of more than $1,200, as its regular price clears the $2,900 mark. Free next-day delivery is included with your purchase, making this one of the best Dell laptop deals you’ll find.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Save $300 on this Asus gaming PC at Walmart today – now $599

You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars to get a decent gaming PC because of affordable options like the Asus ROG Strix GL10 gaming desktop, which is even cheaper under Walmart’s gaming PC deals. The machine is yours for just $599, after a $300 discount to its original price of $899. There’s no telling how much time is left for this offer though, so don’t think twice — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Save big on one of the best 240Hz gaming monitors out there

This high-refresh-rate Alienware display is a nice pickup for less than $300. Amazon's got a deal on a wicked fast 240Hz Alienware display for just $234 (opens in new tab). That's more than $140 off its usual price of $375. The last time this thing was even remotely this cheap was at the end of last year when it was $200 during the holiday season.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Lenovo ThinkStation P620 (2022, Threadripper Pro 5995WX) Review

Lenovo’s ThinkStation P620 (starts at $2,667) is a full-size desktop workstation. It impressed us when we initially reviewed it with a first-generation 16-core AMD Threadripper Pro 3000 series processor back in late 2020. This time around, we have it with AMD’s new flagship workstation chip, the 64-core Threadripper Pro 5995WX, and it’s (pun fully intended) epic: Our first tests reveal it can easily outpace dual-CPU workstations. This machine, with a chip boasting AMD EPYC server-CPU DNA, also provides room for two professional graphics cards, five 3.5-inch storage drives, and up to an amazing 1TB of RAM. (No, "1TB" is not a typo.) It’s far from cheap—our unit is a mind-boggling $16,905, and that’s on sale—but if highly scalable performance is your aim, the ThinkStation P620 is the solution. It’s our Editors’ Choice pick among high-end desktop workstations.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Logitech#Wireless Keyboard#Gaming Keyboard#Keyboards#Mechanical Keyboard#Rgb#Linear Keycaps Abs
Digital Trends

Asus’ landmark OLED monitor finally got a price, and it’s not cheap

Asus has finally decided to spill the beans on the long-awaited ProArt PA32DC OLED display. Previously teased almost a year ago, the monitor now has a release date and a price. Spoiler alert: It’s not exactly cheap. The company has previously teased the PA32DC OLED monitor nearly a year...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Hurry — this HP laptop with Windows 11 is a bargain at $200

Laptop deals don’t get much better than being able to buy a Windows-based system for just $200. Normally that’s the price range for Chromebooks, but right now you can get an HP Stream 11.6-inch laptop for just $200 at Best Buy, saving you $40 off the usual price. While it might not be exactly speedy, it’s well suited if you need to occasionally work on the move or you’re looking to provide your child with a laptop when they head back to school.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Today’s best deals: 70-inch TV for $470, HP Chromebook for $98

Whether you’re looking for a new 70-inch TV, a cheap Chromebook, or a truly delightful Dell laptop, there are some awesome deals around right now. To help you narrow things down, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite deals of the day. Read on while we take you through the tech that can enrich your life, from Apple Watches to a new iPad or laptop.
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar

Turtle Beach React-R review: "Stunning value for money"

The Turtle Beach React-R has flipped our idea of a cheap controller. This gamepad looks, feels, and plays as a far more premium product, aided by its excellent attention to detail, mappable paddle buttons, and comfortable design. Only a lack of chat mix on PC and slightly hollow bumpers edge this away from full marks.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
GeekyGadgets

Cyberize One 65W PD power adapter 4K dock, SSD and USB hub

IceWhale Technology has created a new 65W PD power adapter and 4K docking station complete with an integrated USB hub and 1 TB of SSD storage providing a wealth of features in one compact form factor. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already raised over $100,000 thanks to over 800 backers with still eight days remaining.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Xiaomi's second foldable phone is only 5.4mm thick in tablet mode

Merely a day after Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 launch, Xiaomi was quick to follow with a surprising punch. The Mix Fold 2 is the Chinese brand's second foldable phone, featuring a surprising thickness of just 5.4mm when opened — barely enough to house a USB-C port — and 11.2mm thick when folded. While Huawei's Mate Xs 2 is also 5.4mm thick when opened, bear in mind that it folds outwards instead and therefore lacks a secondary display, not to mention its 11.1mm-thick camera "column."
NFL
makeuseof.com

How to Disable the Built-In Laptop Keyboard in Windows

Sometimes you don't want your laptop's keyboard to take inputs. This is usually because you're plugging in an external keyboard, either because the built-in one is broken or you just want a larger typing space with a full-sized keyboard. However, the keyboard being an integral part of your portable computer,...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Save $500 on this RTX 3070-powered HP gaming PC right now

If you’ve been waiting around to buy a high-end gaming desktop system for less, we’ve found one of the best gaming PC deals around in the form of the HP Omen 45L. Normally priced at $2,300, it’s down to $1,800 at HP right now. While we appreciate this is still an expensive gaming PC, it’s worth every cent thanks to offering a powerful set of hardware. If you’re passionate about getting the most out of your gaming time, you need this system in your life. Here’s why it’s worth it.
COMPUTERS
Gamespot

Streamline Your Desktop With This 13-In-1 USB Hub

One of the easiest ways to simplify your desktop setup is by adding a USB-C hub. These nifty gadgets give you an easy way to connect your laptop to external storage, monitors, peripherals, and more without the need for lengthy cables. And right now, this 13-in-1 Docking Station with Dual HDMI is on sale for just $60--making it an enticing option.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Best Android gaming tablets 2022

Gaming on a tablet can provide you with a better experience for some of the best mobile games out there, but finding the right tablet can be tough. Here are some of the best Android gaming tablets we've found.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Amazon slices the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to $249

If you're looking for a new tablet for yourself or a device suitable for students going back to school, Amazon has a deal you will not want to miss. Tablets can be a great go-between for smartphones and laptops. They normally offer larger screens than our handsets and enough power to comfortably run apps that wouldn't work well on small displays -- and vendors have trimmed their design down to make them very portable and suitable for both work and entertainment. When it comes to students, they can use tablets to access email, online educational platforms, and complete assignments.
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

27K+
Followers
33K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy