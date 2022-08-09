Well ain’t this cute. I’ll admit, baby animals can be pretty adorable, whether they’re bear cubs, lion cubs, a foal, or hell, all of them. They’re so cute, that you tend to forget to think about how a lot of these baby animals will grow into creatures that will relentlessly tear you apart if you cross paths with them the wrong way. However, I’ll keep blocking out that thought as much as I can, because this video will put a […] The post Lion Cub Tries To Roar For The First Time In Front Of Proud Mother first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

ANIMALS ・ 23 MINUTES AGO