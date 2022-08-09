ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersville, IA

Taste of Country

Walker Hayes Says Keeping His Young Kids Grounded Is 'Challenging' Amid Newfound Success

Walker Hayes is grateful for his recent success, but he admits it can be challenging to keep his kids grounded in the middle of it all. It's been just over a year since a song about Applebee's took the world by storm. After more than a decade in the business, Hayes struck platinum with "Fancy Like," a song detailing simple date nights with his wife, Laney. Couple that with a fun TikTok dance and the song went viral online before spreading to country radio, where it reached No. 1.
People

Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville

From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals. While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.
Outsider.com

Luke Bryan Set to Guest Host 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' Alongside 'American Idol' Pal Ryan Seacrest

Luke Bryan is currently taking a break from American Idol following the conclusion of its milestone 20th season in May. In the meantime, the country music megastar is taking to TV screens on a different show. Instead, Bryan will be serving as guest co-host in an upcoming broadcast of Live With Kelly and Ryan, which also features American Idol host Ryan Seacrest. Overall, the upcoming episode promises to be an exciting one. However, Luke Bryan has fans riled up for a completely different reason. During his appearance, he promised in a new post that he has some exciting news to share. See the singer's tweet below.
AM 1490 WDBQ has best news and sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa.

