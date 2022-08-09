Read full article on original website
Carrie Underwood Surprises Fans At Tennessee Bar, Jumps On Stage With Tom Petty Cover Band
I’m about to start a petition to get Carrie Underwood to do a rock covers album…. The Oklahoma native is actually a huge rock fan, citing bands and artists from all across the genre like Guns N’ Roses, Ozzy Osborne, and more as some of her favorites. From...
Watch: Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr., Sr. open Field of Dreams Game with a catch
The MLB returned to Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday night for the second Field of Dreams Game. Before the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds took the diamond, Hall of Fame father and son, Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr., emerged from the mystical cornfields. As they made their way into...
Walker Hayes Says Keeping His Young Kids Grounded Is ‘Challenging’ Amid Newfound Success
Walker Hayes is grateful for his recent success, but he admits it can be challenging to keep his kids grounded in the middle of it all. It's been just over a year since a song about Applebee's took the world by storm. After more than a decade in the business, Hayes struck platinum with "Fancy Like," a song detailing simple date nights with his wife, Laney. Couple that with a fun TikTok dance and the song went viral online before spreading to country radio, where it reached No. 1.
People
Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville
From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals. While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.
‘American Idol’s Scotty McCreery Lands Two-Week No. 1 With ‘Damn Strait’
American Idol’s Scotty McCreery is celebrating his fifth No.1 hit, Damn Strait, topping the charts for two weeks. As of July 25th, the song—which pays tribute to his most inspirational Country icon—has been reigning over Billboard’s Country Airplay chart for the 14-day stretch. And the single it is still holding strong.
Tony Stewart Fans Not Happy With His ‘Major’ Announcement
Tony Stewart did not make his fans happy this week when his "major" announcement turned out to be a major disappointment. The post Tony Stewart Fans Not Happy With His ‘Major’ Announcement appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Luke Bryan Set to Guest Host ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Alongside ‘American Idol’ Pal Ryan Seacrest
Luke Bryan is currently taking a break from American Idol following the conclusion of its milestone 20th season in May. In the meantime, the country music megastar is taking to TV screens on a different show. Instead, Bryan will be serving as guest co-host in an upcoming broadcast of Live With Kelly and Ryan, which also features American Idol host Ryan Seacrest. Overall, the upcoming episode promises to be an exciting one. However, Luke Bryan has fans riled up for a completely different reason. During his appearance, he promised in a new post that he has some exciting news to share. See the singer’s tweet below.
Sports world reacts to Harry Caray hologram at ‘Field of Dreams’ game
FOX had an interesting way to spice up the seventh inning stretch during Thursday’s “Field of Dreams” game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds in Dyersville, Iowa. “Field of Dreams” is a movie that conjures up the memories of past historic baseball figures, most notably Shoeless...
Lady A Postpone Request Line Tour as Charles Kelley Continues Journey to Sobriety
Lady A singer Charles Kelley's "journey to sobriety" has forced the trio to postpone their Request Line Tour. The band made the announcement on social media on Thursday morning (Aug. 4), adding that they hope to hit the road again in 2023. "We are a band, but more importantly ......
They’re Back! Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry Returning to ‘American Idol’ for Season 21
Season 21 of American Idol will look very familiar, as three recognizable judges will be returning for another run of the reality singing competition. Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry are all confirmed for the next round of the series, which is set to air next spring. Ryan Seacrest...
Clayton Anderson Announces New Album, ‘Made in the USA’
Clayton Anderson is ready to get personal. The country singer-songwriter is set to release his third studio album Made in the USA on Sept. 16, marking what he notes as his most reflective and meaningful release to date. “Every song on this album has a special meaning to me," Anderson...
Watch: Josh Dobbs Escapes Pocket, Tosses Touchdown in Preseason Opener
Former Tennessee Volunteer quarterback Josh Dobbs is getting action in the third quarter of the Cleveland Browns first preseason game against Jacksonville. With just under five minutes to go in the third quarter, Dobbs escaped the pocket and tossed a touchdown. You can watch the video below. ...
Iowa Little League Team is One Game Away from Little League World Series
Anyone who played little league baseball had dreams of one day reaching the little league world series. Getting to play in Williamsport Pennsylvania, being on ESPN, and trying to be the best little league team in the world was the goal of every 11 and 12-year-old little league baseball player.
CMT
Lainey Wilson Captures Essence Of Young Love In New “Watermelon Moonshine,” Reveals New Album
Lainey Wilson reveals her highly anticipated new album “Bell Bottom Country” will arrive Friday, Oct. 28. The “Things A Man Oughta Know” singer recently took to social media to confirm that her new song “Watermelon Moonshine,” serves as a preview to her forthcoming record “Bell Bottom Country.”
