WANE-TV
Court testimony: George Floyd protester wanted to ‘blind and kill’ police
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Closing arguments in Allen Superior Court start Thursday morning for a man charged with hurling a homemade bomb that seriously injured an Indiana State Police trooper at the George Floyd protest in downtown Fort Wayne more than two years ago. The felony trial of...
WOWO News
UPDATED: One juvenile dead, another arrested after shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One juvenile is dead and another was arrested after a shooting Monday evening in Fort Wayne. Police were called to the 2100 block of Carterton Drive in southeast Fort Wayne at 5:54 p.m. on reports of a shooting and a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Man, 19, arrested in fatal Villages of Hanna shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne police have made an arrest in the shooting Monday afternoon that left one man dead. FWPD said Tuesday afternoon they arrested 19-year-old Michael D. Glover on charges including murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of marijuana in the incident.
WANE-TV
Boy, 10, shot dead; another juvenile arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 10-year-old boy was killed and another juvenile was arrested after a shooting on Fort Wayne’s far southeast side Monday. Fort Wayne Police and medics were called just before 6 p.m. to the 2100 block of Carterton Drive, in an apartment complex in the area of East Paulding Road and South Anthony Boulevard, on reports of a shooting.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Man found dead in Fort Wayne home, FWPD investigating
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they are investigating after a man was found dead in a home south of downtown Monday evening. In a release, FWPD says officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of Stophlet St....
fortwaynesnbc.com
10-year-old ID’d as victim in Carterton Drive shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 10-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a shooting in the 2100 block of Carterton Drive Monday evening, the Allen County Coroner’s Office says. The coroner’s office says Ray Dee One, 10, died from a gunshot wound to...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne man arrested for robbing Spee-D-Mart in Ohio
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man was arrested on Wednesday for robbing a Shell Spee-D-Mart in Hicksville, Ohio. Police say 34-year-old Casey Billingsley was arrested in Fort Wayne on a warrant for an armed robbery that happened on July 30, 2022. Police say the investigation is...
Times-Union Newspaper
Physical Evidence Presented To Jury In Murder Case
The state of Indiana called eight additional witnesses in the second day of a jury trial regarding a murder in Warsaw. In this case, Vickie Louise Wooldridge, 45, of 19 M Dee Acres, Nappanee, is charged with murder, a felony; attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; aggravated battery and attempted criminal confinement, both Level 3 felonies; and battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony.
WOWO News
UPDATED: Monday afternoon shooting in southeast Fort Wayne leaves one dead
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police were called to the 1400 block of Greene Street shortly before 1 p.m. Monday on a report “that a friend was shot” and multiple other calls about gunshots being heard. On arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from...
Times-Bulletin
Arrest made over Willshire thefts
Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced the arrest of a subject in connection to stolen property. Derick L. Blake, age 33, of Willshire, Ohio, was arrested after an investigation into stolen property being recovered at a Willshire Township residence. Sheriff Riggenbach stated his Office received information regarding stolen...
wfft.com
Man found dead in Stophlet Street home in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police found a man dead Monday night in southwest Fort Wayne. Officers responded to the 1200 block of Stophlet Street just after 9 p.m. to calls of an unresponsive man. Fort Wayne firefighters arrived after police and pronounced the man dead. The incident is still...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Man dealt fentanyl pills to criminal informant
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He went by the name “Dub” on the street and dealt pills he called “blues” to anyone with the right amount of cash on hand, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Three times this summer, though, he’s accused of dealing...
WOWO News
Fort Wayne woman injured in fatal Howard County crash
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne woman was injured in a crash Sunday in Howard County that left one man dead. The Howard County Sheriff’s Department and first responders were called to US 31, just north of US 35 shortly before 3:30 p.m. Initial reports indicate that a 2001 Lexus, driven by 21-year-old Kyra Potts of Fort Wayne, was traveling northbound on US 31, just north of the US 35 exit before leaving the roadway, crossing the median, and entering southbound traffic. The Lexus then collided with a 2014 Chevrolet driven by a 55-year-old Rebecca Hayden, of Martinsville.
WANE-TV
Police: Man accused of drunk driving crash ID’d, woman in life-threatening condition
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man accused of running red lights while driving drunk and causing a crash that put a woman in life-threatening condition has been identified, according to Allen Superior Court records. Police arrested 27-year-old Aaron Michael Graham shortly after he tried to run...
Martinsville man dead, 11-year-old injured in Howard County crash
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Howard County sheriff's deputies are investigating a deadly crash that happened north of Kokomo Sunday afternoon. Dispatchers received numerous reports of a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 31, just north of U.S. 35, around 3:15 p.m. According to a preliminary investigation, deputies believe a 2001 Lexus,...
WANE-TV
Police: Teen in custody in arrow shooting
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A teenager is in custody but has not yet been charged in connection to a woman being shot with an arrow in Kendallville on Saturday. The woman, who has not been identified, was shot with an arrow in her lower back in the 200 block of Glory Drive at about 1:30 p.m., police said in a statement previously. Responding officers found her in the garage of the home.
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD investigating fatal shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department says they are investigating after a man was found dead at a southeast side apartment Monday afternoon. Police say dispatch received a call ‘that a friend was shot’ along with other calls of reports of hearing shots fired.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Charges pending in three-car crash that critically injured woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Charges are pending for a man police say caused a three-car crash that left a woman in life-threatening condition Tuesday morning, the Fort Wayne Police Department says. FWPD says officers were called to the intersection of E State Blvd. and Hobson Rd....
wtvbam.com
Second person dies following last Friday’s crash on SR 120 east of Orland, Indiana
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – A second person from rural Fremont, Indiana has died following a two vehicle crash on State Road 120 east of Orland last Friday afternoon. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says they were informed by family members that the driver of the 2012 Volkswagen passenger car, 43 year old Lonnie Bright, succumbed to his injuries and passed away on Monday night at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
WANE-TV
Court docs reveal new details in fatal shooting at SE side apartment
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The killing of a 23-year-old man at a southeast side apartment complex Monday might have been an ambush, according to newly released Allen County Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police arrested 19-year-old Michael Glover on a preliminary count of murder. Glover was also charged...
