Fort Wayne, IN

WOWO News

UPDATED: One juvenile dead, another arrested after shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One juvenile is dead and another was arrested after a shooting Monday evening in Fort Wayne. Police were called to the 2100 block of Carterton Drive in southeast Fort Wayne at 5:54 p.m. on reports of a shooting and a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Man, 19, arrested in fatal Villages of Hanna shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne police have made an arrest in the shooting Monday afternoon that left one man dead. FWPD said Tuesday afternoon they arrested 19-year-old Michael D. Glover on charges including murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of marijuana in the incident.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Boy, 10, shot dead; another juvenile arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 10-year-old boy was killed and another juvenile was arrested after a shooting on Fort Wayne’s far southeast side Monday. Fort Wayne Police and medics were called just before 6 p.m. to the 2100 block of Carterton Drive, in an apartment complex in the area of East Paulding Road and South Anthony Boulevard, on reports of a shooting.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Man found dead in Fort Wayne home, FWPD investigating

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they are investigating after a man was found dead in a home south of downtown Monday evening. In a release, FWPD says officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of Stophlet St....
fortwaynesnbc.com

10-year-old ID’d as victim in Carterton Drive shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 10-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a shooting in the 2100 block of Carterton Drive Monday evening, the Allen County Coroner’s Office says. The coroner’s office says Ray Dee One, 10, died from a gunshot wound to...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne man arrested for robbing Spee-D-Mart in Ohio

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man was arrested on Wednesday for robbing a Shell Spee-D-Mart in Hicksville, Ohio. Police say 34-year-old Casey Billingsley was arrested in Fort Wayne on a warrant for an armed robbery that happened on July 30, 2022. Police say the investigation is...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Physical Evidence Presented To Jury In Murder Case

The state of Indiana called eight additional witnesses in the second day of a jury trial regarding a murder in Warsaw. In this case, Vickie Louise Wooldridge, 45, of 19 M Dee Acres, Nappanee, is charged with murder, a felony; attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; aggravated battery and attempted criminal confinement, both Level 3 felonies; and battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Bulletin

Arrest made over Willshire thefts

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced the arrest of a subject in connection to stolen property. Derick L. Blake, age 33, of Willshire, Ohio, was arrested after an investigation into stolen property being recovered at a Willshire Township residence. Sheriff Riggenbach stated his Office received information regarding stolen...
WILLSHIRE, OH
wfft.com

Man found dead in Stophlet Street home in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police found a man dead Monday night in southwest Fort Wayne. Officers responded to the 1200 block of Stophlet Street just after 9 p.m. to calls of an unresponsive man. Fort Wayne firefighters arrived after police and pronounced the man dead. The incident is still...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Court docs: Man dealt fentanyl pills to criminal informant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He went by the name “Dub” on the street and dealt pills he called “blues” to anyone with the right amount of cash on hand, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Three times this summer, though, he’s accused of dealing...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Fort Wayne woman injured in fatal Howard County crash

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne woman was injured in a crash Sunday in Howard County that left one man dead. The Howard County Sheriff’s Department and first responders were called to US 31, just north of US 35 shortly before 3:30 p.m. Initial reports indicate that a 2001 Lexus, driven by 21-year-old Kyra Potts of Fort Wayne, was traveling northbound on US 31, just north of the US 35 exit before leaving the roadway, crossing the median, and entering southbound traffic. The Lexus then collided with a 2014 Chevrolet driven by a 55-year-old Rebecca Hayden, of Martinsville.
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Martinsville man dead, 11-year-old injured in Howard County crash

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Howard County sheriff's deputies are investigating a deadly crash that happened north of Kokomo Sunday afternoon. Dispatchers received numerous reports of a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 31, just north of U.S. 35, around 3:15 p.m. According to a preliminary investigation, deputies believe a 2001 Lexus,...
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Police: Teen in custody in arrow shooting

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A teenager is in custody but has not yet been charged in connection to a woman being shot with an arrow in Kendallville on Saturday. The woman, who has not been identified, was shot with an arrow in her lower back in the 200 block of Glory Drive at about 1:30 p.m., police said in a statement previously. Responding officers found her in the garage of the home.
KENDALLVILLE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

FWPD investigating fatal shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department says they are investigating after a man was found dead at a southeast side apartment Monday afternoon. Police say dispatch received a call ‘that a friend was shot’ along with other calls of reports of hearing shots fired.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Charges pending in three-car crash that critically injured woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Charges are pending for a man police say caused a three-car crash that left a woman in life-threatening condition Tuesday morning, the Fort Wayne Police Department says. FWPD says officers were called to the intersection of E State Blvd. and Hobson Rd....
FORT WAYNE, IN
wtvbam.com

Second person dies following last Friday’s crash on SR 120 east of Orland, Indiana

ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – A second person from rural Fremont, Indiana has died following a two vehicle crash on State Road 120 east of Orland last Friday afternoon. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says they were informed by family members that the driver of the 2012 Volkswagen passenger car, 43 year old Lonnie Bright, succumbed to his injuries and passed away on Monday night at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
FREMONT, IN
WANE-TV

Court docs reveal new details in fatal shooting at SE side apartment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The killing of a 23-year-old man at a southeast side apartment complex Monday might have been an ambush, according to newly released Allen County Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police arrested 19-year-old Michael Glover on a preliminary count of murder. Glover was also charged...
FORT WAYNE, IN

