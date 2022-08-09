ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Auburn, AL
Alabama Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
Oklahoma State
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
AL.com

Chris Stewart on taking over for Eli Gold on the Crimson Tide Sports Network: 'This is Eli's job'

Chris Stewart is making one thing very clear. He isn’t replacing Eli Gold. He is filling in for him, and there’s a big difference. On Wednesday, it was announced that Gold, the longtime voice of the Crimson, will be sidelined to start the season due to health issues. Stewart, the play-by-play man for Alabama basketball and other sports, will take his seat in the booth.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

4-Star DL Jordan Renaud announces final two, sets commitment date

Jordan Renaud announced Alabama and Oklahoma were his final two schools Monday via Instagram. The 2023 four-star recruit is set to announce his commitment on Sept. 19. Renaud attends Tyler Legacy High School in Texas. He garners a four-star rating from most recruiting sites. Alabama hosted him for his first and only official visit in June.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick Saban
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama JUCO Commit Receives Full Ride

Class of 2023 Alabama Crimson Tide football commit Malik Benson announced that he has received a full scholarship to the Capstone on Tuesday. "Malik, we would like to help you continue your development as a person, a student, and as a football player. We believe that everyone who plays for the Crimson Tide will be more successful in life because they were involved in this program," wrote Saban. "You will find that the facilities and support systems we have in place to help our players succeed on and off the field are second to none."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Alabama Reportedly Adds Game To 2024 Football Schedule

The Crimson Tide have reportedly filled their fourth and final non-conference slot for the 2024 season. According to the Tuscaloosa News, Alabama "is scheduled to face Mercer on Nov. 16, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, per the contract signed in February 2019." Mercer is an FCS school that went 7-3 under Drew...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Meet the Parker High School Coach Inducted into Grambling State Hall of Fame

Robert Taylor Jr. never thought about someday possibly being inducted to the Grambling State University Hall of Fame. In his college football playing days with the Tigers, the A.H. Parker High School product was focused on leading the Grambling football team to successes that included back-to-back Black College National Championships in 2000 and 2001.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AdWeek

WBRC Welcomes Former Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice Back After Year Away

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Meteorologist J-P Dice is returning to Birmingham, Ala., Fox affiliate WBRC. The station said Dice will support chief meteorologist Wes Wyatt and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

