Alabama WR JoJo Earle Out with Broken Foot
Head coach Nick Saban revealed that Earle had suffered the injury during practice.
Alabama’s McKinstry Will Only Play Football This Season
McKinstry arrived on campus as a dual-sport athlete and practiced with the basketball team as a freshman.
Three-and-Out: Reacting to Alabama Basketball's Win over Spain Select
Led by the newcomers, the Crimson Tide had a dominant appearance in its first of three international games.
Who is Alabama’s next Mr. Football? A look at the state’s top candidates entering 2022
There is clear favorite to claim this year’s Mr. Football Award in the state of Alabama, but there are a lot of other contenders as well. Hueytown quarterback Earl Woods, the Class 6A Back of the Year in 2021 and the Mr. Football runner-up, returns to try to lead the Golden Gophers back to the 6A title game.
College Football World Reacts To Intimidating Will Anderson Team Photo
Plenty of football players will tell you the sport is fun; well, maybe not Alabama defensive star Will Anderson. The Alabama 2022 team photo was released this Monday. Let's just say Anderson looks like he's ready to suit up and get out on the practice field. "Will Anderson might have...
Chris Stewart on taking over for Eli Gold on the Crimson Tide Sports Network: ‘This is Eli’s job’
Chris Stewart is making one thing very clear. He isn’t replacing Eli Gold. He is filling in for him, and there’s a big difference. On Wednesday, it was announced that Gold, the longtime voice of the Crimson, will be sidelined to start the season due to health issues. Stewart, the play-by-play man for Alabama basketball and other sports, will take his seat in the booth.
Long-Time Vols DL Target Parker Reopens Recruitment
Just a month before he committed to Penn State, all signs pointed towards Tennessee being the team to beat for coveted Alabama edge rusher Tomarrion Parker. Now, a little more over a month after committing to the Nittany Lions, Parker has announced his de-commitment from James Franklin ...
4-Star DL Jordan Renaud announces final two, sets commitment date
Jordan Renaud announced Alabama and Oklahoma were his final two schools Monday via Instagram. The 2023 four-star recruit is set to announce his commitment on Sept. 19. Renaud attends Tyler Legacy High School in Texas. He garners a four-star rating from most recruiting sites. Alabama hosted him for his first and only official visit in June.
Alabama A&M lands former Alabama Crimson Tide lineman
Kyle Mann is staying in Alabama The post Alabama A&M lands former Alabama Crimson Tide lineman appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Alabama JUCO Commit Receives Full Ride
Class of 2023 Alabama Crimson Tide football commit Malik Benson announced that he has received a full scholarship to the Capstone on Tuesday. "Malik, we would like to help you continue your development as a person, a student, and as a football player. We believe that everyone who plays for the Crimson Tide will be more successful in life because they were involved in this program," wrote Saban. "You will find that the facilities and support systems we have in place to help our players succeed on and off the field are second to none."
Alabama Reportedly Adds Game To 2024 Football Schedule
The Crimson Tide have reportedly filled their fourth and final non-conference slot for the 2024 season. According to the Tuscaloosa News, Alabama "is scheduled to face Mercer on Nov. 16, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, per the contract signed in February 2019." Mercer is an FCS school that went 7-3 under Drew...
Bibb County football team honors slain deputy Brad Johnson with helmet sticker
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. — The football team at Bibb County High School will pay tribute to slain Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson during the 2022 season. In a Facebook post, the Choctaws shared a picture of a football helmet with a '706' sticker on the back. The number represents Johnson's badge number.
3 Alabama high schools named to MaxPreps’ top 100 football teams this season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — MaxPreps has officially devised its top 100 high school football teams ahead of the start of the season later this month and Alabama is well represented. The list named three schools from the Yellowhammer State to its annual top 100 teams in the nation, including a three-time defending state champion. Thompson […]
American Kolache opens from former NFL player, Chad Slade + 5 more new businesses that you need to know about
Your day is about to get sweeter, Birmingham. From kolache shops, trading card shops, frozen custard, boutiques and more, Birmingham is welcoming new businesses to The Magic City community. Ready to take a look?. Birmingham businesses like these need great services behind them, like CanopyTitle: Birmingham’s premier service for for...
This Is The Best Burrito In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best burritos in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Meet the Parker High School Coach Inducted into Grambling State Hall of Fame
Robert Taylor Jr. never thought about someday possibly being inducted to the Grambling State University Hall of Fame. In his college football playing days with the Tigers, the A.H. Parker High School product was focused on leading the Grambling football team to successes that included back-to-back Black College National Championships in 2000 and 2001.
Dreamcakes closing both Alabama locations: ‘One cannot exist without the other’
Dreamcakes, a bakery known for its creative and decadent cupcakes, is closing two locations in Alabama after 13 years of business. Dreamcakes Bakery in Homewood and Dreamcakes Cafe in Hoover will close their doors on Saturday, Aug. 13, the company announced Tuesday on social media. “It is with great sadness...
WBRC Welcomes Former Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice Back After Year Away
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Meteorologist J-P Dice is returning to Birmingham, Ala., Fox affiliate WBRC. The station said Dice will support chief meteorologist Wes Wyatt and...
Popular Tuscaloosa BBQ Restaurant Closes It’s Doors
There is another Tuscaloosa business that has announced its closing. Tuscaloosa has plenty of great bbq restaurants that residents hold close to their hearts. Full moon bbq is a t town favorite. There is no way you can mention bbq in Alabama and not speak about Dreamland Bbq. The place...
Frank Franz, longest-serving president in UAH history, dies
Frank Franz, whose 16-year tenure as president at the University of Alabama in Huntsville is the longest in the school’s history, has died. UAH interim President Charles Karr announced Franz’s passing Tuesday in an email to the UAH community. Karr said Franz died on Aug. 4 after a...
