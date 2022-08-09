That was a soggy start to the day with overnight rains dumping as much as five inches of rain in some locations. Tuesday was the LARGEST single-day rainfall in Indianapolis in nearly four months. The 1.21″ today is the largest since April 13th and among only 6 calendar days all year to produce a 1″ or greater total. Two-day totals are impressive especially in portions of Johnson, Decatur and Hancock counties. Radar and ground reports place amounts of 3″ to 6″ totals. Showers and a storm look to be much more limited in intensity and coverage rest of the evening and overnight. Locations in south-central Indiana or nearest to the nearly stationary front will have a better chance of a downpour and even a storm or two.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO