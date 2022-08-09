Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
Fox 59
Seasonal stretch, comfortable air to end the week
INDIANAPOLIS – After a wet 36 hours, we are dry for Wednesday! It will still be on the more humid side but dry. Thursday will bring a few shower chances before a refreshing airmass moves in for Friday and Saturday!. 48-hr rainfall totals. Over the last two days, some...
Fox 59
Temperature, rainfall records hold again for today
INDIANAPOLIS – Over the last few days, we have seen over an inch of rainfall here in Indianapolis. No rain is expected today, however. Rainfall and temperature records will hold for today. Record high temperature: 99° (1911) Record low temperature: 50° (1972) Record rainfall: 1.25″ (1874)
Fox 59
Dog Days of Summer on hold for a little while, even milder air to open the weekend
Temperatures rebounded Wednesday as much as 10-degrees warmer than Tuesday but 90° days are on hold, a pattern change is underway. After a cloudy and cool Tuesday and even open to our Wednesday the skies brightened and temperatures responded. By late afternoon temperatures climbed back into the low to mid 80s, and as much as 10-degrees warmer than the same time Tuesday. The official high Wednesday was 83° in Indianapolis.
Fox 59
Wettest day of the summer leads to a cool off; Real refreshing air still on the way
That was a soggy start to the day with overnight rains dumping as much as five inches of rain in some locations. Tuesday was the LARGEST single-day rainfall in Indianapolis in nearly four months. The 1.21″ today is the largest since April 13th and among only 6 calendar days all year to produce a 1″ or greater total. Two-day totals are impressive especially in portions of Johnson, Decatur and Hancock counties. Radar and ground reports place amounts of 3″ to 6″ totals. Showers and a storm look to be much more limited in intensity and coverage rest of the evening and overnight. Locations in south-central Indiana or nearest to the nearly stationary front will have a better chance of a downpour and even a storm or two.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 59
More heat today, cooldown on the way
INDIANAPOLIS – After a hot and humid weekend, today will be hot and humid again. 90s are likely this afternoon with late storm chances that will continue into the overnight hours. Another 90° day. For your Monday, temperatures will climb into the lower 90s, which will add to...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Locally heavy storms tonight
INDIANAPOLIS — Thus far, the forecast today has played out as expected. Heat indices peaked in the 100-105° range and now heavy storms are increasing around the I-70/74 corridors. Please be Weather Aware if you have outdoor evening plans as these storms are in an environment conducive of...
Fox 59
Record heat and rainfall not likely today, records hold
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today will hit the lower 90s and we do have a chance of some heavy rainfall. It looks like, however, records for the day will hold strong. Record high temperature: 98° (2012) Record cold temperature: 48° (1989) Record rainfall: 1.51″ (1937) No severe...
Fox 59
Dyeing clothes with flowers & ice
INDIANAPOLIS — The owner of Sewful Cheryl, Cheryl Lo taught Jillian and Ryan the fun and unique craft of dyeing clothes with plants and ice!. Sewful Cheryl is offering 10% off custom services, studio workshops, and birthday parties using code ‘IndyNow10’. Code expires 8/31. To learn more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 59
GreekFest Returns to Indianapolis
It’s one of Central Indiana’s largest and oldest festivals known for authentic Greek cuisine, wines and pastries. Of course, we’re talking about the 49th annual Indianapolis Greek Festival, better known as “GreekFest.”. One of the organizers for the festival, Lenie Tsakonas, shares more details about the...
Fox 59
Crawfordsville church starts Kentucky relief effort
As Kentucky preps for a new severe weather threat mid-week, more Hoosiers are preparing to help the areas previously devastated by deadly flooding earlier this month. https://fox59.com/news/crawfordsville-church-starts-kentucky-relief-effort/
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in.
Fox 59
A brand new farmer’s market on the northwest side of Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — If you have been on the lookout for a farmer’s market on the northwest side of Indianapolis, look no further than the brand new Pike Farmer’s Market. Founded by two local farmers, the Pike Farmer’s Market is a brand new showcase of local farmers and vendors. With everything available from plants and flowers to fresh vegetables, the market offers a wide variety of products and produce to attendees.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
indyschild.com
Our very favorite events happening around Indianapolis
Looking for something to do? Well Indianapolis has hundreds of events each day, so how do you choose what the best ones are? Indy’s Child top rated events list is a curated list based on the events our staff members and readers find most interesting.
Fox 59
New additions coming to Keystone Fashion Mall
INDIANAPOLIS — New additions are heading to the Keystone Fashion mall soon!. Hard Truth Distilling Company. The local distillery produces and sells many premium spirits including the popular Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka, Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum, and more. The new store can be found at Keystone’s Fashion Cafe.
WISH-TV
IFD: Fire at Indy construction site could burn for several more days
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fire that began Monday morning at a construction site on the city’s southwest side site could burn for a few days, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department. At around 7 a.m., members of the Indianapolis and Wayne Township fire departments were called to a...
Fox 59
Indianapolis’ own comfort K-9 brings joy, hope to those affected by tragedy
INDIANAPOLIS — The greater Indianapolis area continues to see horrific tragedies like mass shootings, a multitude of fatal vehicle crashes, homicides….the list goes on and on. At Lutheran Church Charities K-9 Comfort Dog Ministry, their goal is to bring comfort to those affected by these tragedies (first responders,...
wbiw.com
Body of West Lafayette man pulled from Tippecanoe River
MONTICELLO – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of a West Lafayette man after his body was recovered from the Tippecanoe River. On Saturday, at approximately 8:17 p.m., Carroll County Dispatch received a 911 call of a possible drowning that occurred near the area of 600 block of North 1225 West.
Fox 59
Where is Mike G? Baby Got Brunch!
INDIANAPOLIS – Where is Mike G? This week, he is at Baby Got Brunch! Here are his top three reasons to go to this event!. Sample unique brunch items from a wide array of local vendors, there are over 25 vendors at this event!. The drinks! Bloody Marys, bottomless...
Fox 59
Locally & women owned cocktail business
INDIANAPOLIS — The co-founders of Adult Spring Break, Kendall Lockwood and Casey Whitley, stopped by to give Jillian and Ryan a sample of their ready-to-drink cocktails. Adult Spring Break is a local business that is also women owned. To learn more about Adult Spring Break visit asbcocktails.com.
Martinsville man dies in Howard County crash after being ejected through sunroof
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Martinsville man was killed in a Howard County crash Sunday after being ejected from a vehicle’s sunroof. Howard County sheriff’s deputies were sent to a multi-vehicle crash around 3:15 p.m. on U.S. 31 just north of U.S. 35. Investigators say a 21-year-old Fort Wayne woman in a Lexus was going […]
Comments / 0