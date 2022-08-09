ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Nationally known search-and-rescue dive team works on two Minnesota cold cases

MINNEAPOLIS. -- Adventures with Purpose is an Oregon-based search-and-rescue dive team telling the stories of the untold, by finding those who've been missing for decades.The six-man team takes on cold cases across the country and has brought closure to dozens of families.Now, they're hoping to resolve two Minnesota mysteries. On Tuesday, they searched the St. Croix River by Taylors Falls looking for any sign of Georgia Smith. The 76-year-old grandmother was last seen driving her blue Mercedes to her cabin in Wisconsin back in 1999.On Wednesday, they searched in the Mississippi River just below the dam in downtown Minneapolis searching for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota

Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
MINNESOTA STATE
stthomas.edu

gener8tor gBETA Accelerator Program Announces the St. Thomas 2022 Cohort

Nationally ranked venture capital firm and accelerator start-up, gener8tor, announced the gBETA Accelerator start-up companies selected for its St. Thomas summer 2022 cohort. This year’s cohort includes Axon Athletics, Drvn, COYABLU, Virontir and Jay Victoria. Each company was recruited from the University of St. Thomas alumni network with at...
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota College Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
Saint Paul, MN
Sports
City
Saint Paul, MN
Saint Paul, MN
College Sports
stthomas.edu

Aug. 10, 2022 Newsletter

Display problems? Open this email in your web browser. When DeAmonte Block '22 began his very first job after graduation this summer, he walked in feeling particularly prepared. The newest staff auditor at U.S. Bank in downtown Minneapolis, Block was hardly a new face to many of his coworkers. A recent University of St. Thomas graduate and Dougherty Family College (DFC) alumnus, Block spent…
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Soccer#University Of St Thomas
MIX 108

This Minnesota City Claims To Be The ‘Miami Of Minnesota’

Minnesota is home to 853 cities and one of them is claiming to be the 'Miami of Minnesota'. Yes, Miami is a major city down in Florida with a population of over 400,000 people. However, one city in the Land of 10,000 lakes claims to be somewhat similar to Miami right here in Minnesota. What city could that be?
WINONA, MN
stthomas.edu

In the News: First Hmong Nurses Association National Conference

St. Thomas recently hosted the first Hmong Nurses Association National Conference. Dr. MayKao Y. Hang, vice president of strategic initiatives and founding dean of the Morrison Family College of Health, spoke with Alex Jokich at 5 Eyewitness News from the event about the importance of representation in health care. From...
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
fox9.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in Minnesota

(FOX 9) - The salary need to buy a home in Minnesota is slightly less than the national average, according to a new report. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros.
MINNESOTA STATE
BevNET.com

Trail Magic THC-Infused Beverage Launches in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.— Consumers in Minnesota will get their first chance to try a THC-infused drink today with the launch of Trail Magic, a THC-infused beverage brand created by Minneapolis Cider Company. The brand comes on the heels of a new law that legalized cannabis-infused beverages in Minnesota as of...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kickin Country 100.5

2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener Is Where?

With the opening season for all of Minnesota sports, you would think one is just like the other. Unh-uh! Remember, this is Minnesota the Land of 10,000 lakes. One of those 10,000 will be the site of the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener. According to the Minnesota DNR, Governor Tim Walz proudly will cast a line into Madison Lake near Mankato, Minnesota as this long-time tradition continues.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

St. Cloud Lawyer Explains The Law Conflict With Marijuana in MN

A new law in Minnesota that took effect July 1 allows for the selling of some THC products which includes edibles and beverages. Some area cities have imposed or are considering imposing a moratorium on the selling of these edibles and beverages. St. Cloud lawyer Mike Bryant from Bradshaw & Bryant joined me on WJON. He says federally marijuana products are still illegal which is why only cash is accepted and these businesses don't use banks. Learn about on this new law.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy