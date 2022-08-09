Scotty McCreery Shares Updated Countdown To His Baby's Due Date

Photo: Getty Images

Scotty McCreery will meet his firstborn child in fewer than 90 days. The “ Damn Strait ” artist shared a countdown on his Instagram story, marking 88 days until the baby arrives as of Monday (August 8).

McCreery and his wife, Gabi , announced in June that they were expecting their first child, a “little man” due by the end of this year . The soon-to-be parents, who married in 2018, confirmed the news to PEOPLE . The American Idol alum said at the time that he was surprised to find out that he was expecting “baby boy McCreery,” noting that he was the only boy on both sides of his family and Gabi only has sisters. Either way, he said he’s “stoked” to welcome his first child. After a few years of traveling and spending time with his wife, he and Gabi knew it was the perfect time: “We've gotten to live a lot of life and do some cool things, so seems like now's a good time to settle down a little and expand the family.”

Shortly after making the announcement, Gabi posted a few of her favorite new family photos from her maternity photoshoot when she and her superstar husband confirmed the news with PEOPLE . “Feeling very blessed and thankful for all the kind words this week!” Gabi wrote in her caption. “We can’t wait to share our little man with y’all.”