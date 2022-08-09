Read full article on original website
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Russell Wilson deep ball has the Broncos excited
Russell Wilson has proven himself to be one of the best deep ball throwers in the entire NFL. Now as Wilson continues to make his presence felt with the Denver Broncos, they are also seeing just how well he can push the ball down the field. On Monday, Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten spoke […] The post Russell Wilson deep ball has the Broncos excited appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks: D.K. Metcalf’s new contract is a stepping stone
The Seattle Seahawks made good on their word about working on getting a deal done with rising start D.K. Metcalf. Let’s review the details and look toward Metcalf’s future with the team. The Seattle Seahawks and D.K. Metcalf agreed to an extension last month. Thus making Seattle true...
Green Bay Packers Reportedly Release Wide Receiver
The Green Bay Packers trimmed their roster this Wednesday, waiving wide receiver Osirus Mitchell. Parting ways with Mitchell shouldn't really affect Green Bay's depth chart. Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson, Randall Cobb, Romeo Doubs and Amari Rodgers are all expected to make the Week 1 roster. Mitchell has been...
Cowboys Training Camp: Leighton Vander Esch Impresses
The linebacker returned motivated on a one-year deal. Plus, receivers are stepping up after injuries to Gallup and Washington.
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
Pete Carroll reveals starter for Seahawks’ preseason game vs. Steelers
The Seattle Seahawks are gearing up for their first game of the 2022 NFL preseason, which will be a road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Compared to the Steelers, who are pretty much set with Mitchell Trubisky as their starting quarterback, Pete Carroll and the Seahawks have a bigger question mark on which between Geno […] The post Pete Carroll reveals starter for Seahawks’ preseason game vs. Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Chris Flexen: Bound for bullpen
Seattle manager Scott Servais said Wednesday that Flexen will shift to the bullpen, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The Mariners foreshadowed Flexen's move to a relief role during their 1-0 win over the Yankees in 13 innings Tuesday, when he was spotted warming up in the bullpen late in the contest. Flexen wasn't ultimately needed to enter the game, but the Mariners will opt to shorten their rotation to five men after he was lit up for five runs over six innings in his most recent start Saturday against the Angels. Seattle could look to bring Flexen back into the rotation later in the season if workload concerns crop up for rookie George Kirby, but for the time being, the veteran right-hander will retain little fantasy value while he likely handles a low-leverage multi-inning role out of the bullpen.
AthlonSports.com
Jimmy Garoppolo Is Still Listed On The 49ers' Preseason Depth Chart
The 49ers keep saying Jimmy Garoppolo is basically not a member of the team anymore. However, technically he's still on the roster, which also means he then technically has to be included on the team's official depth chart. The San Francisco 49ers released their unofficial preseason depth chart on Tuesday....
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Lines on Jimmy Garoppolo's next team, from Seahawks to Browns
A new NFL season is on the horizon and 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's future is still in limbo. So where should bettors bank on Jimmy G playing in 2022?. Before we get into that, let's first look at how the waters got so muddy in the Bay regarding San Francisco's signal-caller situation.
NFL・
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Lines on Roquan Smith's next team, from Cowboys to Raiders
Tuesday morning, Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade away from the only professional team he has ever known. Instantly, fans and bettors were stirred into a fury on social media as they speculated where the stud linebacker would end up next. Smith was drafted No. 8 in the...
CBS Sports
Saints' D'Marco Jackson: Moves to IR
New Orleans placed Jackson (undisclosed) on its IR list Tuesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. It's not clear what injury Jackson is dealing with, but the move means he'll be shut down for the entirety of the 2022-23 season unless he works out an injury settlement with the team. As he works to rehab from whatever's holding him out, his absence will open up opportunities for Andrew Dowell and Eric Wilson at linebacker.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Possible hamstring injury?
Toney appeared to be favoring his hamstring during practice Tuesday, according to NJ.com's Darryl Slater. Slater notes that it was Toney's fourth limited practice (out of 11) during training camp, but with this one the reduced workload may not have been planned ahead. While neither player nor team has mentioned an injury, it's possible Toney won't be available for Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots. Reports on Toney out of Giants camp have been mixed, and perhaps trending downward, as the 2021 first-round reportedly had a bunch of drops and mistakes in a full practice Monday. He missed seven games as a rookie and had arthroscopic surgery this offseason.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Sent to Triple-A
Schwindel was sent to Triple-A Iowa following Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports. Schwindel was just 5-for-31 at the dish with two RBI and one run scored over his last 10 contests. He's presumably being sent down to make room for the addition of Franmil Reyes, who has yet to be officially activated after the Cubs claimed him off waivers from the Guardians earlier in the day.
Yardbarker
Broncos' OC Teases 'Down the Field' Attack Quarterbacked by Russell Wilson
Although Russell Wilson wasn't known as one of the most statistically prolific quarterbacks during his 10-year stint in Seattle — on the same scale as, say, a Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, or Aaron Rodgers — he developed a repuation for loving the deep ball. Make no mistake, though;...
CBS Sports
Rockies' Elias Diaz: Exits game early
Diaz left Wedensday's loss against St. Louis early after hurting his hand while swinging and will undergo and MRI, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Diaz's hand is an issue that has bothered him for a while, according to manager Bud Black. An MRI scan will help determine the severity of the injury and how long -- if at all -- he will have to sit out. Diaz is slashing .229/.291/.372 this season with 33 RBIs in 76 games.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Camryn Bynum: Listed as starting safety
Bynum is listed as Minnesota's starting free safety on the team's first preseason depth chart released Wednesday, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports. He's in a battle for the job with first-round draft pick Lewis Cine. Bynum's placement atop of the depth chart is likely in deference to his veteran status, given that he mostly played on special teams in 2021. Even if Cine breaks camp as a starter, Bynum should get plenty of snaps in the secondary this season.
CBS Sports
Packers' Ty Summers: Back in action Tuesday
Summers (illness) returned to practice Tuesday after sitting out Monday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports. As expected, Summers' aliment wasn't anything serious, and he's back in action after just one missed practice. The 26-year-old is competing with Krys Barnes and Isaiah McDuffie for a reserve role at inside linebacker, but the 2019 seventh-round pick has played mostly special teams during his first four seasons with Green Bay.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Ronald Darby: Suffers injury Monday
Darby missed practice Tuesday after suffering a chest contusion Monday, Ellie Kinney of the Broncos' official site reports. Darby is considered day-to-day, and the injury doesn't appear to be anything serious, which is good news for the Broncos. The injury happened while he was defending Courtland Sutton on a deep pass. Darby figures to be an integral piece to Denver's secondary, as last season he never played less than 87 percent of the defensive snaps in the 11 contests for which he suited up.
CBS Sports
49ers' Arik Armstead: May return for joint practices
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that Armstead (knee) could return for joint practices with Minnesota next week, Brian Murphy of KNBR 104.5 reports. Armstead suffered a knee sprain during one of the first practices of training camp and has remained sidelined since. However, he's slowly working his way back with light rehab work and could return to full practices by as soon as next week. The 28-year-old racked up six sacks and a career-high 63 tackles over 17 games last season.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Bound for Triple-A
The Mariners optioned Lewis to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday. Lewis will surrender his spot on the 26-man active roster to Dylan Moore (back), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and offers more versatility off the bench due to his ability to play both the infield and outfield. Upon returning from a stint on the 7-day concussion IL on July 22, Lewis managed just four hits in 41 at-bats (.098 average) with the Mariners while striking out at a 39.1 percent clip. Lewis had already moved into a bench role last weekend, when Mitch Haniger came off the IL and replaced him as a lineup regular.
