Diana Ross Remembers Lamont Dozier, 81, Co-Writer of Motown Hits with the Holland Brothers for the Four Tops, Supremes, More

(August 9, 2022) Ever since Boney James began etching his talent into the contemporary jazz market, his connection as a soloist and in collaborations including Rick Braun, Stokely and Eric Roberson have resonated on the highest level. Throughout his body of work for almost three decades, James’ tasty saxophone firmly settled in his artistic wheelhouse by stretching the expected smooth jazz nuances with a remarkable balancing act of soul, R&B - even pop and electronica. For a musician who once played keyboards behind Morris Day way back when, there are no limits for this multi-Grammy and Soul Train nominated musician extraordinaire.

