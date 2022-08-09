Diana Ross Remembers Lamont Dozier, 81, Co-Writer of Motown Hits with the Holland Brothers for the Four Tops, Supremes, More

Read full article on original website
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery Mac
Lamont Dozier obituary
Member of the trio who wrote and produced songs that built the Motown legend and helped define popular music in the 1960s
Lamont Dozier, of the Holland-Dozier-Holland Motown songwriting team behind 'Baby Love' and other hits, dies at 81
Lamont Dozier, the Motown songwriter who, with the brothers Brian and Eddie Holland, was behind such hits as the Supremes’ “Baby Love” and “You Keep Me Hanging On,” has died, his family said overnight. He was 81. Lamont Dozier Jr. confirmed his father’s death on...
R&B Singer Michael Henderson Dies at 71, Bassist for Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin
Bass guitarist and vocalist Michael Henderson, who was best known for playing with Miles Davis in the early 1970s, and was an iconic R&B singer, songwriter, and producer, has died. He was 71. The news was announced Tuesday on his Facebook page and Twitter account. Henderson died at his home...
AOL Corp
William Hart, Co-Founder and Lead Singer for Soul Stars the Delfonics, Dead at 77
William “Poogie” Hart, the lead singer and songwriter for the celebrated Philadelphia soul outfit the Delfonics, has died. He was 77. Hart’s son, Hadi, confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, saying the singer died from complications during surgery on Thursday, July 14. “His music touched millions, continues to touch millions,” Hadi said. “His body might not be here, but his music will live forever. He was a great man, he loved his family, he loved God, and he just loved people. Great heart, great spirit. That was my dad.”
Olivia Newton-John 'wasn't walking anymore' and 'had full-time care' weeks before death, says 'Grease' costar Didi Conn
Didi Conn said on "Good Morning America" that she will remember how Olivia Newton-John had a "big heart who just cared so much for everybody."
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Ex Anne Heche Car Crash, Hospitalization
After nearly a week of silence, Ellen DeGeneres finally spoke out about Anne Heche’s life-threatening car crash. The TV host was seen in Santa Barbara, California, having lunch with a friend when she was approached by Daily Mail regarding Anne Heche’s condition. When asked if she had heard...
Motown Legend Lamont Dozier Dies at 81
Lamont Dozier, an all-time great pop hitmaker who supplied endless classics to Motown in the 1960s with the production team Holland-Dozier-Holland, has died, his son Lamont Dozier, Jr., said on social media. No cause of death was given. Dozier was 81. Born in Detroit in 1941, Dozier was raised by...
The AC/DC Song Angus Young Regrets: ‘Who in Their Right Mind Would Want This to Go Out?’
In a 2020 interview with Vulture, guitarist Angus Young revealed the AC/DC song that he regrets releasing the most along with his favorite songs by the band.
Lamont Dozier: the Motown master craftsman who created miracles under pressure
As one third of a legendary songwriting and production partnership, Dozier produced a slew of indelible hits that expressed the joy and frustration of a whole generation
Otis Redding Wasn't First to 'Try a Little Tenderness'
Few songs are so strongly identified with soul singer Otis Redding as “Try a Little Tenderness.” Though everyone from Three Dog Night and Tom Jones to Michael Bublé and Chris Brown have attempted to put their own stamp on it, no one has been able to improve on Redding’s definitive performance.
George Harrison Didn’t Know Why Elvis Presley Didn’t Make More Music Like He Used To
George Harrison wondered why one of his biggest idols, Elvis Presley didn't make music like he did in his early career. Elvis wanted to, though.
Beach Boys Co-Founder Brian Wilson Once Revealed His Songwriting Process
Brian Wilson wrote several songs for The Beach Boys, later offering a glimpse into his songwriting process. Here's what we know about this musician.
soultracks.com
First Listen: Lalah Hathaway is "Coastin" with Boney James
(August 9, 2022) Ever since Boney James began etching his talent into the contemporary jazz market, his connection as a soloist and in collaborations including Rick Braun, Stokely and Eric Roberson have resonated on the highest level. Throughout his body of work for almost three decades, James’ tasty saxophone firmly settled in his artistic wheelhouse by stretching the expected smooth jazz nuances with a remarkable balancing act of soul, R&B - even pop and electronica. For a musician who once played keyboards behind Morris Day way back when, there are no limits for this multi-Grammy and Soul Train nominated musician extraordinaire.
James Brown Charted Over 90 Songs on the Billboard Hot 100, But the ‘Godfather of Soul’ Never Had a No. 1 Hit
James Brown is a legendary musician and despite over 90 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, the Godfather of Soul never hit the coveted no. 1 slot.
Motown songwriter-producer Lamont Dozier dead at 81
NEW YORK (AP) — Lamont Dozier, the middle name of the celebrated Holland-Dozier-Holland team that wrote and produced “You Can’t Hurry Love,” “Heat Wave” and dozens of other hits and helped make Motown an essential record company of the 1960s and beyond, has died at age 81.
Showbiz411
Elvis Costello Announces 10 Night Run at NY’s Gramercy Theater Next February 2023
Elvis Costello is on tour right now, with Nick Lowe. But next February he’ll “sit down” at New York’s Gramercy Theater for a 10 night run. He announced it on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show tonight. Costello says he’ll play 200 different songs over the ten...
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall finalize their divorce, remain 'friends'
LOS ANGELES, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Actress and model Jerry Hall and media mogul Rupert Murdoch have finalized their divorce, according to a statement released by the couple. The 66-year-old Hall filed for divorce in Los Angeles on July 1 from the 91-year-old Murdoch after six years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" and seeking unspecified spousal support and attorneys' fees. read more.
What 20 iconic musicians looked like when they were in their 20s
Singers like Bob Dylan, Dolly Parton, and Elton John have been in the music game so long, you may not be able to picture them when they were younger.
Metallica, Jonas Brothers, Rosalia to headline Global Citizen Festival
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Metallica, Jonas Brothers and Rosalía will perform at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival. Global Citizen announced a lineup of performers for the annual event Thursday. Global Citizen is a worldwide campaign calling on world leaders to end extreme poverty. This year's festival will take place...
Showbiz411
Britney Spears Can’t Deal with Her Kids, But She’s Happy to Have “A Beautiful Pool, 5 Dogs, and a Supportive Husband”
Britney Spears is really a damaged person. She’s not capable of dealing with her two teen sons, but she says she’s happy to have “a beautiful pool, 5 dogs, and a supportive husband.” That’s the gist of her latest post in which she demonstrates quite clearly that she’s not an adult and has no skills for parenting. This girl has the IQ of a lemon. She needs intense therapy but it’s unclear if she can even process it. After reading this, I felt terrible for her kids. They’re going to have rise to the occasion and parent her at some point.
