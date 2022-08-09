ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Diana Ross Remembers Lamont Dozier, 81, Co-Writer of Motown Hits with the Holland Brothers for the Four Tops, Supremes, More

By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

William Hart, Co-Founder and Lead Singer for Soul Stars the Delfonics, Dead at 77

William “Poogie” Hart, the lead singer and songwriter for the celebrated Philadelphia soul outfit the Delfonics, has died. He was 77. Hart’s son, Hadi, confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, saying the singer died from complications during surgery on Thursday, July 14. “His music touched millions, continues to touch millions,” Hadi said. “His body might not be here, but his music will live forever. He was a great man, he loved his family, he loved God, and he just loved people. Great heart, great spirit. That was my dad.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Pitchfork

Motown Legend Lamont Dozier Dies at 81

Lamont Dozier, an all-time great pop hitmaker who supplied endless classics to Motown in the 1960s with the production team Holland-Dozier-Holland, has died, his son Lamont Dozier, Jr., said on social media. No cause of death was given. Dozier was 81. Born in Detroit in 1941, Dozier was raised by...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Holland
Person
Lamont Dozier
Person
Freda Payne
Person
Berry Gordy
Person
Diana Ross
Frank Mastropolo

Otis Redding Wasn't First to 'Try a Little Tenderness'

Few songs are so strongly identified with soul singer Otis Redding as “Try a Little Tenderness.” Though everyone from Three Dog Night and Tom Jones to Michael Bublé and Chris Brown have attempted to put their own stamp on it, no one has been able to improve on Redding’s definitive performance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Motown Hits#The Hits#The Holland Brothers#Hdh#Invictus Records#Ashford
soultracks.com

First Listen: Lalah Hathaway is "Coastin" with Boney James

(August 9, 2022) Ever since Boney James began etching his talent into the contemporary jazz market, his connection as a soloist and in collaborations including Rick Braun, Stokely and Eric Roberson have resonated on the highest level. Throughout his body of work for almost three decades, James’ tasty saxophone firmly settled in his artistic wheelhouse by stretching the expected smooth jazz nuances with a remarkable balancing act of soul, R&B - even pop and electronica. For a musician who once played keyboards behind Morris Day way back when, there are no limits for this multi-Grammy and Soul Train nominated musician extraordinaire.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Reuters

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall finalize their divorce, remain 'friends'

LOS ANGELES, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Actress and model Jerry Hall and media mogul Rupert Murdoch have finalized their divorce, according to a statement released by the couple. The 66-year-old Hall filed for divorce in Los Angeles on July 1 from the 91-year-old Murdoch after six years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" and seeking unspecified spousal support and attorneys' fees. read more.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Showbiz411

Britney Spears Can’t Deal with Her Kids, But She’s Happy to Have “A Beautiful Pool, 5 Dogs, and a Supportive Husband”

Britney Spears is really a damaged person. She’s not capable of dealing with her two teen sons, but she says she’s happy to have “a beautiful pool, 5 dogs, and a supportive husband.” That’s the gist of her latest post in which she demonstrates quite clearly that she’s not an adult and has no skills for parenting. This girl has the IQ of a lemon. She needs intense therapy but it’s unclear if she can even process it. After reading this, I felt terrible for her kids. They’re going to have rise to the occasion and parent her at some point.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy