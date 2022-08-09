Read full article on original website
Jimbo Perkins
1d ago
I remember having to say the pledge every morning before the start of the school day! I'm ashamed of how weak our country has become.
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh Jurberg
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh Jurberg
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Northside ISD makes Election Day student holiday
SAN ANTONIO — Northside ISD (NISD) leaders added a new student holiday on what's usually a busier than normal school day -- Election Day. It was a decision that simply made sense to Melina Espiritu-Azocar, Chief of Staff for the Northside American Federation of Teachers (Northside AFT). "Many of...
San Antonio school districts have teacher vacancies to fill ahead of new year
North East ISD has 180 vacancies.
Bandera Bulletin
Medina ISD hires new superintendent
On June 8, the Medina Independent School District (MISD) Board of Trustees entered into a three-year agreement with Lindsey Kunz for the Superintendent of the MISD position. Kunz has served as the Principal of the Medina secondary school for the past four years. As she enters into her role as Superintendent, this will mark her 20th year in the education field. Prior to her work in Medina, she worked 15 years as a teacher and as a coach in Texas schools.
foxsanantonio.com
Local districts to roll out new threat monitoring systems for your child's school devices
Gone are the days of lugging around big textbooks and loading your locker. Now, it's all about the devices. Technology is a key part of their classroom experience, but that also comes with dangers. This year, some districts are adding another layer of protection. Seguin ISD has been using Gaggle...
Texas Boy Attacked In Target Restroom, Hero Comes to the Rescue
I know women today who will bring their older sons into the women's restrooms as a safety precaution. Inside the lavatory, it's just understood. Sadly those fears will continue to intensify as we read more stories of unprovoked violence inside public restrooms. Thanks to one man, this story has a...
Fill The Bin campaign starts next week
SAN ANTONIO — There are many drives underway around town to supply kids with most of what they need to go back to school. But there is one unmet need that Northside ISD hopes to start addressing next week. When teachers and staff return for Convocation next week, they...
foxsanantonio.com
The real life "Rudy" to visit SA
Daniel "Rudy" Ruettiger is coming to San Antonio next month, part of a fundraising activity for a Rey Feo candidate, and also for a watch party Central Catholic is having during the much anticipated Notre Dame/Ohio State contest. Here's more.
Free summer meals for kids ends this Friday
SAN ANTONIO — Summer time tends to increase grocery bills for many families. Since students no longer have access to breakfast and lunch at school, the San Antonio Food Bank steps in to help fight food insecurity. This year, they set out to provide 1 million meals to families across San Antonio.
KSAT 12
The downfall of Mike Yuchnitz; South Texas Crime Stories
It’s an entrepreneurial story turned true crime. Mike Yuchnitz, a 20-year veteran of the Air Force, opened his first My Econo’s $39.95 Optical chain in the early 1990′s. His vision grew to four locations, his commercials were a household favorite across the city. Yuchnitz’s ambitions didn’t stop...
kwhi.com
LOCAL LAW FIRM ADDS NEW ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY
Local law firm Moorman Tate, LLP is welcoming in an additional member to their team. Jacob R. Malatek, who is a native of New Braunfels, will be a new associate attorney with the firm. Malatek received his undergraduate degree from Texas A&M University in 2018 and earned his doctorate of...
Mandy Gutierrez, former Robb Elementary principal, reassigned to new position
SAN ANTONIO — About a week after she was reinstated from administrative leave by district officials, Robb Elementary School Principal Mandy Gutierrez will now start preparing for a new role. The district on Friday announced Gutierrez will shift to the position of assistant director of special education for Uvalde...
'San Antonio is being invaded!': Texas residents are woken by explosions and low flying military helicopters as US military captures the town in surprise training exercise
Residents living in San Antonio, Texas, were shaken from their sleep and rattled by loud explosions and low flying helicopters on Tuesday as the US military conducts training exercises in America's seventh largest city through Friday. The training sessions are taking place for four days this week from 6pm until...
KSAT 12
‘The house was shaking’: Downtown residents experience second night of military training
SAN ANTONIO – Updated Wednesday at 4:25 p.m.:. Some viewers in Southdown are reporting more loud noises and explosions that are shaking their houses believed to be attributed to military drills as of Wednesday afternoon. As the Army continues its training around downtown San Antonio this week, residents said...
Dallas Observer
Despite Legislation and Funding, Texas Still Has Thousands of Untested Rape Kits
A few years ago, a woman, her husband and their grandson were stopped by police outside of San Antonio. It was the middle of the night, and the reason for the stop, according to the two officers, was safety: The family was approaching a high crime area. To the married couple taking their grandchild to SeaWorld, that reasoning felt flimsy.
foxsanantonio.com
Excited but nervous: EISD gets new school year underway
SAN ANTONIO - Thousands of kids around our area are back home now after attending their first day of school. Both the Edgewood and South San districts started up Monday. With a brand new school year comes a lot of emotions. Whether it be happiness to send the kids off,...
KENS 5
'Don't be nervous' | South San Antonio 4th grader gives advice ahead of school year
Noah missed the last couple of weeks of the previous school year due to health concerns. Now, he's back and excited to learn.
mysoutex.com
Remembering Laura: A young life lived to fullest in Three Rivers
Black ribbons on doorways and containers filled with flowers met those coming to the offices of the city of Three Rivers on Thursday, July 28, as the community put work on pause to say goodbye to Laura Salazar, the late wife of city of Three Rivers Administrator Thomas Salazar. Following...
foxsanantonio.com
City of Leon Valley makes rare move, files lawsuit against local apartment complex
LEON VALLEY, Texas - The City of Leon Valley has taken the rare move of filing suit against the owner of a local apartment complex. The city is seeking a temporary restraining order against Vista Del Rey Apartments alleging unsafe living conditions. Among the complaints range from dangerous stairs to the second and third floors to inadequate exits and lack of hot water.
seguintoday.com
Pair of candidates publicly announce intentions to seek seat on Seguin City Council
(Seguin) — Two candidates used Tuesday night’s council meeting to announce their intentions to run for office. Jason Biesenbach announced his candidacy for the District 7. That seat is currently vacant, after Councilwoman Penny Wallace stepped down at the end of last year. Biesenbach says he understands the importance of good governance, and he believes that he can help the city move forward.
news4sanantonio.com
Man sentenced to life in prison for attacking deputy, leaving him permanently blind
A man was found guilty by a jury for aggravated assault and was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday after he shot and left a deputy permanently blinded during a 2018 incident. According to officials, Shazizz Mateen, a wanted sex offender, assaulted a La Grange officer who was attempting...
