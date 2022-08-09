Read full article on original website
‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Major Update Revealed
Fans of Criminal Minds rejoice! The long-running crime drama came to an end in 2020 after 15 seasons and more than 300 episodes on TV. But after much speculation and wishful thinking, the show is set to make a return on Paramount+. TVLine reported the news on Wednesday to huge...
Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50
Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, an executive producer for the CBS series “The Talk” and a former supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show,” has died. She was 50 years old. No further details about Gray’s death are available at this time. A letter sent to the crew of “The Talk” and press by CBS confirmed the news. Although a cause of death was not disclosed, the network stated that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease.” The letter was written and distributed on behalf of CBS and signed by George Cheeks (president and CEO of CBS), David...
ETOnline.com
Chris Rock Turned Down Hosting 2022 Emmys, Source Says -- Here's Why
Chris Rock will not be taking the awards show stage as host anytime soon. A source tells ET that the comedian turned down the offer to host the 2022 Emmy Awards. The source reveals that Rock was approached to host this year's Emmy's but turned down the job. "He's in the middle of his tour and is preparing for the taping of his comedy special, which will be taping this fall," the source says.
Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff. Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall. It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations. Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. Nash stars as...
Chris Rock Has A Two-Word Response After Joining Everybody Still Hates Chris Comeback Series
After joining the Everybody Still Hates Chris comeback series, Chris Rock had a two-word response.
Denise Dowse, Actress in ‘Insecure’ and ‘Beverly Hills: 90210,’ in Coma Caused by Meningitis
The sister of actress Denise Dowse has asked for “thoughts, prayers and support” for the 64-year-old former “Beverly Hills, 90210” actress, who is “in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis.”. Tracey Dowse shared a message to fans on both Denise’s Instagram...
Jim Gaffigan Talks Transitioning From Comedy To Drama - Exclusive
When stand-up comedian Jim Gaffigan started appearing on screen in more dramatic roles, the world quickly took notice. After all, they weren't used to seeing him act so serious. His latest role in the film "Collide" won't leave anyone in the theater laughing. In it, he plays a heartbroken man...
‘The First Lady’ Canceled: There Will Be No Second Installment Of Showtime Anthology Series
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Showtime will not be picking up a second season of one-hour drama anthology series The First Lady. The star-studded Season 1 of the anthology, set in the East Wing of the White House and focused on telling the stories of America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies, centered on Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer)\ and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), with Davis also serving as executive producer. “Showtime can confirm that the anthology series The First Lady will not be moving forward with another season,” a spokesperson for the network said...
ComicBook
Isle of the Dead Producer Previews Maggie and Negan's Walking Dead Spinoff
Maggie and Negan's rivalry lives on in Isle of the Dead, AMC's New York-set series spinning out of The Walking Dead. In March, the network announced it had greenlit the Cohan and Morgan co-led spinoff as the fifth series set within the Walker Apocalypse of AMC's Walking Dead Universe. Eli Jorné, a writer and co-executive producer on multiple seasons of the flagship show ending this year, created Isle as part of an overall deal with AMC Studios and will serve as showrunner. Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple is overseeing the series and serving as executive producer alongside Jorné, Cohan, and Morgan.
Game Shows Shift to Primetime Emmys as the Two TV Academies Continue Their Awards Realignment
Click here to read the full article. Game shows are heading to the Primetime Emmys. As part of the ongoing Emmy realignment between the Television Academy (the West Coast org formerly known as the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences) and the New York-based National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the two sides will migrate game show categories from the Daytime Emmys to the Primetime Emmys beginning next year. The decision comes as, previously announced, the two orgs have agreed to award many programming categories by genre instead of daypart. Game shows remained a sticking point in such an arrangement. Moving...
Steve Martin Says He May Retire After ‘Only Murders in the Building’: “This Is, Weirdly, It”
Having been in show business since the 1960s, Steve Martin may be gearing up for retirement. The 76-year-old actor and comedian may be busy with his murder mystery-comedy Only Murders in the Building, but according to him, once that show’s finished, he’s “not going to seek others.” On the bright side, it doesn’t appear we’ll have to worry about that any time soon as Only Murders was already renewed for Season 3, even though episodes of its sophomore season are still airing. The Hulu show stars Martin, Selena Gomez, and fellow comedian Martin Short as three true crime-obsessed tenants in an elite Manhattan...
Angela Yee Is Officially Leaving ‘The Breakfast Club’ for Her Own Midday Talk Show
Update: Premiere Networks confirmed Wednesday that “The Breakfast Club” co-host Angela Yee is leaving the morning radio show to host her own program midday, titled “Way Up with Angela Yee” and scheduled to premiere in Fall 2022 with availability on over 30 iHeartMedia stations. The “listener...
AMC Networks’ Sundance Now Expands 2023 Slate With Two New Series
Click here to read the full article. AMC Networks’ streaming platform Sundance Now is expanding its 2023 slate with orders for two new series, dark comedy Totally Completely Fine and fantasy mystery series Sanctuary, based on V.V. James novel. They join the recently announced upcoming series Clean Sweep, The Lovers, SisterS, Black Snow, and Far North, all for premiere in 2023. Inspired by true events, six-part dark comedy Totally Completely Fine, a Sundance Now Original series, stars Thomasin McKenzie (JoJo Rabbit) and explores the complexities of grief, the power of friendship, and the ways our sadness can unite us. Per the...
Tim Allen's Disney+ 'Santa Clauses' Taps 'NCIS' Star
Tim Allen is coming back to the Santa Clause franchise with a new Disney+ series, and the show has now tapped an NCIS star to join the cast. Deadline reports that Laura San Giacomo will appear alongside Allen in The Santa Clauses, playing La Befana – a Christmas Witch residing from the Woobly Woods of the North Pole, known from Italian folklore, helping deliver treats to good children on the morning of the epiphany.
Tatiana Maslany Joins 'Invitation to a Bonfire' Series Adaptation at AMC+
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany joined AMC’s Invitation to a Bonfire as star and executive producer. The psychological thriller series is based on the book of the same name by Adrienne Celt and explores the disturbing real-life relationship of Russian author Vladimir Nabokov and Vera Nabokov. Nabokov...
Tony-Nominated ‘Skin Of Our Teeth’ Star Gabby Beans Signs With Brillstein Entertainment Partners
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, Tony-nominated Gabby Beans has signed with Brillstein Entertainment Partners for management. Beans was recently nominated for a Tony Award for lead actress in a play for her star-making role in Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth at Lincoln Center Theater. Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, the play marked Beans’ Broadway debut. Beans’ previous acting credits include guest-starring roles in HBO’s Succession, CBS’ The Good Fight, Netflix’s House of Cards and Showtime’s Ray Donovan. Writer and filmmaker Beans also recently founded production company Chaotic Good Content, which produces work dedicated to telling strange and sublime stories with a social conscience. Beans continues to be repped by TalentWorks. More from DeadlineDaniel Cohan Joins Brillstein Entertainment Partners As ManagerDavid Giffels' Memoir 'All The Way Home' In The Works As Half-Hour Series From Process Media & BrillsteinBroadway's 'Moulin Rouge!', 'The Skin Of Our Teeth' Cancel Weekend Performances Due To CovidBest of DeadlineOlivia Newton-John's Daughter And Peers Remember The Actress, Singer And Humanitarian: "Heartbroken Doesn't Even Begin To Cover It"2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates Set
Rick Wants Summer to ‘Do a Die Hard’ in ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6 Trailer (Video)
“Rick and Morty” Season 6 is finally upon us, and Adult Swim has dropped the official trailer for the new season that teases more sci-fi shenanigans than you can handle. While the trailer doesn’t get too deep on any kind of serialized plot for the new season, there are noticeable callbacks to locations and events from prior seasons, and some terrifically snappy dialogue to which “Rick and Morty” are accustomed.
Jeffrey Wright Talks Working On ‘Westworld’ and the Future of Bernard
Spoilers for Westworld Season 4 below. Jeffrey Wright, in many ways, is the beating heart of Westworld. Throughout the HBO series, Wright’s Bernard Lowe serves as an empathic go-between in the worlds of both humans and robots, able to understand the wants of both. As the series expanded its worldview, Bernard turned into a reluctant hero, having power thrust upon him and deciding to be the best man he could be accordingly. Yet the show’s fourth season gave Bernard his biggest task yet: after spending what appeared to be decades inside the robot afterlife known as “The Sublime,” Bernard emerged as a messianic figure, tasked with ensuring the world could survive Charlotte Hale’s (Tessa Thompson) nefarious scheme.
‘House of Hammer’ Docuseries Trailer Dives Into Armie Hammer’s Troubled Family History (Video)
“House of Hammer,” the discovery+ docuseries chronicling allegations by women against actor Armie Hammer and the troubled history of the Hammer family, dropped a new trailer for the show Wednesday. In March 2021, a woman accused the actor of sexual assault and of banging her head against a wall...
Imogen Reid Joins Ellen Pompeo in Hulu’s Orphan-Adoption Limited Series
Click here to read the full article. UK actor Imogen Reid has been tapped as a co-lead opposite Ellen Pompeo in Hulu’s untitled orphan limited series, executive produced by the Grey’s Anatomy star. Created and written by Katie Robbins, the Untitled Orphan Project is inspired by the true story of a Midwestern couple who adopts a young girl with a rare form of dwarfism (Reid). But as they begin to raise her alongside their three other children, they slowly start to suspect she may not be who she says she is. As they question her story, they’re confronted with hard questions...
