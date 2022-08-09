ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 6

Michael Bailey
1d ago

The school board members need to be recalled. The idea that these children can get a teacher fired because they disagree with her is nonsense. This "woke" BS has gone way too far. And people can't understand why this country is so polarized that people are actually thinking there could be another civil war. This kind of action by the school board is exactly why.

Reply(2)
13
Renee Carrie Wright
1d ago

We had the pledge of allegiance every morning at school. It didn’t harm us. I still and always will think it should be in schools. A teacher shouldn’t be suspended or fired because of this. I’m su

Reply
4
Porfedio Martinez
1d ago

Lada? were learning..until a serious..invoked/provoked..their individual collective views.the educator cannot be blamed when it is provided as American US History.

Reply
4
Related
kunr.org

KUNR Today: Roughly $8.5 million awarded to graduate medical education residency programs in Nevada

More than $8.5 million awarded to graduate medical education residency programs in Nevada. More than $8.5 million is going toward five medical education programs in Nevada. Funds will go to graduate residency programs for specialties like pediatrics, oncology, family and internal medicine. The recipients are the University of Nevada, Reno, School of Medicine, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, School of Medicine, and Dignity Health.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Back to School: New campuses, staffing solutions as Washoe County teachers return Tuesday

RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — Teachers in Washoe County are returning to the classroom Tuesday, August 9 with inflation, shortages, and a growing district in mind. Over the summer, two new schools were completed in the Washoe County School District (WCSD). Obrien Middle School held a ribbon cutting ceremony last week, and the district's first new high school in nearly 20 years will welcome students from the old Hug High next week.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Reno, NV
Reno, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Reno, NV
Education
KOLO TV Reno

Free classroom supplies for teachers in WCSD

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first day of school in both Washoe and Carson is just a week away. With prices on the rise buying supplies may be harder for some this year. Fortunately, there’s a big resource teachers can turn to for a way to save. The Teachers’...
RENO, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharon Davis
Nevada Appeal

Remembrance Run ends at Stewart school on Sunday

The Nevada Indian Commission will host the arrival of the 2022 Remembrance Run on Sunday, Aug. 14. The 50-mile journey from the Yerington Paiute Reservation to the Stewart Indian School in Carson City honors the children who survived Indian boarding schools and remembers those who did not, according to a news release.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Community invited to Martin Slough Trail Dedication Ceremony

Douglas County along with the Towns of Minden & Gardnerville invites the public to attend the Martin Slough Trail Dedication Ceremony. Taking place on August 20, 2022, the trail dedication ceremony will kick off at 9:30 AM at the Seeman Ranch Pond located at 1059 Buckeye Road, NV. After the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pledge Of Allegiance
2news.com

Carson City School District Announces New Principals & Administrators

The Carson City School District (CCSD) has announced the appointment of 13 new principals and district administrators for the 2022-2023 school year. Dan Sadler, associate superintendent of Human Resources. Spencer Winward, director of Fiscal Service. Christine Perkins, director of Grants and Special Projects. Amy Robinson, principal of Carson Middle School.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Vendors travel from around the region for Stone Mills Annual Craft Fair

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. Students and staff at Eagle Valley Middle School will begin the 2022-2023 school year with a new bigger campus. On Friday, August 5th; teachers, administrators, and local dignitaries joined the community for a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the new expansion of the Carson City School District middle school. The event culminated a more than 13-month construction project at the school.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

The Mammovan is back in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) Nevada Health Centers is offering mobile mammography screenings the next two weeks here in Northern Nevada. This van makes it even easier for a woman to get their annual exam conveniently and close. Women 40 and older can be screened right in their area. Today, the van...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson resident talks animals in Wildlife Board appointment

Bears, deer, bobcats, and rattlesnakes were just some of the animals discussed Thursday by Carson City supervisors and their newest appointee to the Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife, Tim Wilson. After a public interview, the board voted unanimously to appoint Wilson, a retired state worker, to the board that advises...
CARSON CITY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
matadornetwork.com

Watch People Race Camels, Ostriches, and Zebras at This Wild Small-Town Nevada Event

Many people’s perception of the Nevada desert is limited to a single city illuminated by neon and dripping with vice. Far to the south by the border with Arizona, however, you’ll find a scene that feels more like the sands of Saudi Arabia than a corner of Nevada. On the second weekend of September in the small historic mining town of Virginia City, camels, zebras, and ostriches descend on the desert and compete for glory at the International Camel & Ostrich Races.
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Lyon County hiring issues

Quest Counseling now has Child and Youth Outpatient Psychiatric Program. Quest Counseling now has Child and Youth Outpatient Psychiatric Program. This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. The search continues for 16-year-old girl missing from Truckee area. Updated: 15 hours ago. This is a recurring recording of...
LYON COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: why the delay in confirming officer involved in shooting in Wadsworth?

Reno, NEV — Time to check the Ask Joe file and we are looking into some questions about a chase and an officer involved shooting in Wadsworth on August 4th. The question that we've been asking in the newsroom is, after the incident on Thursday, why did we not hear there was a shooting officially until the next day? The other question is what is the condition of the person who was shot?
WADSWORTH, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy