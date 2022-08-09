Read full article on original website
Florida judge who approved FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago once represented Jeffrey Epstein's employees: report
A federal magistrate judge in Florida who signed the search warrant to allow the FBI to raid former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate had represented several of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s employees in connection to a sex trafficking investigation, according to a report. Judge Bruce Reinhardt approved the...
Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty
When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
FBI hands subpoenas to Republican lawmakers as Trump quiet on Mar-a-Lago search – live
Lawmakers in Pennsylvania reportedly visited by FBI over past two days – follow all the day’s politics news
Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse
This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
Anti-Radiation Missiles Sent To Ukraine, U.S. Confirms
An AGM-88 High-speed Anti-Radiation Missile (HARM). USAF / SSGT. SCOTT STEWARTThe defense official didn't say what missiles specifically, but this follows reports of AGM-88s being fired at Russian radars in Ukraine.
‘He has done more to further the cause of hate in the US than almost anyone’: the rise and fall of Alex Jones
For years, the Infowars provocateur has made millions of dollars spreading lies and disinformation on social media. Last week in a Texas court, he finally saw some comeuppance. But will this be the end of him – or is it just a temporary setback?
Russians 'No Longer Able To Resist HIMARS': Front-Line Ukrainian Mayor
Ivan Fedorov, mayor of Melitopol, said a recent attack by Ukraine's soldiers will help ahead of a counterattack against Russian forces
Russia's hidden messages in Alaska air defense zone intrusions
The U.S. military announced late on Tuesday that a Russian surveillance aircraft had intruded into the U.S. air defense identification zone near Alaska on "two separate occasions, over the past two days." An air defense identification zone is an airspace beyond national borders within which entering aircraft are expected to...
What Trump's pleading the Fifth means for New York AG Tish James
After Trump declined to answer questions Wednesday, legal experts said the former president’s decision could create an impression among some that he has something to hide.
The CIA is shifting its focus to China because of its threat towards Taiwan and US-based espionage campaigns - a year after the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan
A year after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, the CIA is quietly pivoting its focus towards China, alarmed by its aggression towards Taiwan and spying activities around the world. Although officials say they will continue to prioritize fighting terrorists - and cite the drone strike that killed Al Qaeda chief...
'He might go to jail': Former prosecutor on Trump's legal jeopardy
Bianna Golodryga speaks with former Acting US Solicitor General Neal Katyal on the unprecedented FBI search of Donald Trump’s home in Florida, and what could be the next steps for the Department of Justice.
The Bad and Good News About Trump’s Violent Supporters
In some corners of MAGA-land, a new civil war is getting under way. The FBI’s arrival at Mar-a-Lago yesterday evening to collect evidence in a criminal investigation related to former President Donald Trump is the trigger that some of his supporters needed to suggest that violence is imminent. Predictably, the unverified Twitter accounts of armchair revolutionaries circulated claims such as “I already bought my ammo” and dark talk of “kinetic civil war” and “Civil War 2.0.”
The Other Ukrainian Army
History has turning points, moments when events shift and the future seems suddenly clear. But history also has in-between points, days and weeks when everything seems impermanent and nobody knows what will happen next. Odesa in the summer of 2022 is like that—a city suspended between great events. The panic that swept the city in February, when it seemed the Russian invaders might win quickly, already feels like a long time ago. Now the city is hot, half empty, and bracing itself for what comes next.
Rep. Herrera Beutler, who voted to impeach Trump, concedes
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, one of two Republican members of Washington state’s congressional delegation who voted to impeach Donald Trump, has conceded her reelection bid after being overtaken in late vote tallies by a GOP challenger endorsed by the former president. Trump had targeted the six-term incumbent and endorsed Joe Kent, a former Green Beret, in the 3rd Congressional District contest. The district is in southwest Washington, across the border from Portland, Oregon. Herrera Beutler, who was first elected to the U.S. House in 2010, led Kent by about 4,700 votes on election night but her lead shrunk throughout last week, and updated returns put Kent ahead and into the No. 2 spot on Monday night. Once Clark County, the district’s largest, and Thurston Counties updated their tallies Tuesday, Kent was leading Herrera Beutler by 928 votes. The Associated Press has said the race for the second candidate to advance in the primary is still too early to call as it estimates about 10,000 votes are left to be counted.
Shut down Iran's Kharg Oil Terminal over US assassination plots
In late July, an assailant with an AK-47 showed up outside the Brooklyn home of Masih Alinejad, an Iranian American journalist who antagonized the clerical regime with her advocacy for women’s rights. That episode marked the second time the Iranian regime appeared to have targeted Alinejad. Last year, the...
How Many HIMARS Does the U.S. Have?
The high mobility artillery rocket system supplied by the United States has boosted Ukraine's forces against Russian aggression.
Sandy Hook Lawyer: Alex Jones Sent ‘Intimate’ Pic of Wife to Roger Stone
The “intimate photo” that was among two years’ of Alex Jones’ text messages that were accidentally sent to a Sandy Hook family legal team was of Jones’ wife—and was sent to veteran Republican operative Roger Stone, one of the lawyers said. Mark Bankston, who represented the parents of 6-year-old victim Jesse Lewis in their defamation suit against Jones, revealed in court last week that his team had received the texts and said “intimate messages” were among them but offered no more information. Jones subsequently ranted about the mistake on Infowars, claiming the legal team now had a “naked” photo of his wife. On Monday, in an interview with TYT Network, Bankston said the photo in question was sent to Stone and shared his concerns over consent. “I’m a little concerned about it because that intimate photo was sent to Roger Stone, and I don’t know if that was consensual,” he said. “And if it wasn’t consensual, Mrs. [Erika] Wulff Jones should know about that. And there might be something that needs to be done about that. Then again, it could be totally consensual. But when I see that—and I don’t see any indication that it was—I’m concerned something might not be on the up and up with that. There are certainly laws in certain states about that.” Stone didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment late on Monday night.
China calls out US semiconductor bill as anti-competitive
China's trade and commerce associations have described the US government's semiconductor bill as a barrier to global innovation and economic recovery. They further urge business communities to take measures to protect their interests and mitigate the impact of the new bill. Signed into law on Tuesday, the US Chips and...
Ukraine Strikes Key Bridge, Evading Russia HIMARS Defenses
The use of HIMARS is proving to be instrumental in the fight against Russian forces in Ukraine, according to the mayor of Melitopol.
An Attack on the Zaporizhzhia Atomic Power Plant in Ukraine Has Prompted a Disaster Warning
"The United Nations nuclear chief warned of a potential 'nuclear disaster' after the shelling of Europe’s largest atomic power plant, once again urging Russia and Ukraine to allow a mission of experts access to the facility to help secure it." —Praveena Somasundaram.
Comments / 1