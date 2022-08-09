ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 1

Related
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty

When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
POTUS
The Guardian

Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse

This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
Washington Examiner

Russia's hidden messages in Alaska air defense zone intrusions

The U.S. military announced late on Tuesday that a Russian surveillance aircraft had intruded into the U.S. air defense identification zone near Alaska on "two separate occasions, over the past two days." An air defense identification zone is an airspace beyond national borders within which entering aircraft are expected to...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
Person
James Comey
Daily Mail

The CIA is shifting its focus to China because of its threat towards Taiwan and US-based espionage campaigns - a year after the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan

A year after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, the CIA is quietly pivoting its focus towards China, alarmed by its aggression towards Taiwan and spying activities around the world. Although officials say they will continue to prioritize fighting terrorists - and cite the drone strike that killed Al Qaeda chief...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Atlantic

The Bad and Good News About Trump’s Violent Supporters

In some corners of MAGA-land, a new civil war is getting under way. The FBI’s arrival at Mar-a-Lago yesterday evening to collect evidence in a criminal investigation related to former President Donald Trump is the trigger that some of his supporters needed to suggest that violence is imminent. Predictably, the unverified Twitter accounts of armchair revolutionaries circulated claims such as “I already bought my ammo” and dark talk of “kinetic civil war” and “Civil War 2.0.”
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Investigation#Classified Information#Fbi Agents#Fbi#Search Of Trump#Florida Estate#The Justice Department#The White House#Capitol#Augusts#Democrats
The Atlantic

The Other Ukrainian Army

History has turning points, moments when events shift and the future seems suddenly clear. But history also has in-between points, days and weeks when everything seems impermanent and nobody knows what will happen next. Odesa in the summer of 2022 is like that—a city suspended between great events. The panic that swept the city in February, when it seemed the Russian invaders might win quickly, already feels like a long time ago. Now the city is hot, half empty, and bracing itself for what comes next.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Rep. Herrera Beutler, who voted to impeach Trump, concedes

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, one of two Republican members of Washington state’s congressional delegation who voted to impeach Donald Trump, has conceded her reelection bid after being overtaken in late vote tallies by a GOP challenger endorsed by the former president. Trump had targeted the six-term incumbent and endorsed Joe Kent, a former Green Beret, in the 3rd Congressional District contest. The district is in southwest Washington, across the border from Portland, Oregon. Herrera Beutler, who was first elected to the U.S. House in 2010, led Kent by about 4,700 votes on election night but her lead shrunk throughout last week, and updated returns put Kent ahead and into the No. 2 spot on Monday night. Once Clark County, the district’s largest, and Thurston Counties updated their tallies Tuesday, Kent was leading Herrera Beutler by 928 votes. The Associated Press has said the race for the second candidate to advance in the primary is still too early to call as it estimates about 10,000 votes are left to be counted.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Shut down Iran's Kharg Oil Terminal over US assassination plots

In late July, an assailant with an AK-47 showed up outside the Brooklyn home of Masih Alinejad, an Iranian American journalist who antagonized the clerical regime with her advocacy for women’s rights. That episode marked the second time the Iranian regime appeared to have targeted Alinejad. Last year, the...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Daily Beast

Sandy Hook Lawyer: Alex Jones Sent ‘Intimate’ Pic of Wife to Roger Stone

The “intimate photo” that was among two years’ of Alex Jones’ text messages that were accidentally sent to a Sandy Hook family legal team was of Jones’ wife—and was sent to veteran Republican operative Roger Stone, one of the lawyers said. Mark Bankston, who represented the parents of 6-year-old victim Jesse Lewis in their defamation suit against Jones, revealed in court last week that his team had received the texts and said “intimate messages” were among them but offered no more information. Jones subsequently ranted about the mistake on Infowars, claiming the legal team now had a “naked” photo of his wife. On Monday, in an interview with TYT Network, Bankston said the photo in question was sent to Stone and shared his concerns over consent. “I’m a little concerned about it because that intimate photo was sent to Roger Stone, and I don’t know if that was consensual,” he said. “And if it wasn’t consensual, Mrs. [Erika] Wulff Jones should know about that. And there might be something that needs to be done about that. Then again, it could be totally consensual. But when I see that—and I don’t see any indication that it was—I’m concerned something might not be on the up and up with that. There are certainly laws in certain states about that.” Stone didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment late on Monday night.
CELEBRITIES
ZDNet

China calls out US semiconductor bill as anti-competitive

China's trade and commerce associations have described the US government's semiconductor bill as a barrier to global innovation and economic recovery. They further urge business communities to take measures to protect their interests and mitigate the impact of the new bill. Signed into law on Tuesday, the US Chips and...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy