Read full article on original website
Related
okwnews.com
DA Jeff Smith Honored by Association of Oklahoma Narcotic Enforcers
District Attorney Jeff Smith was honored by the Association of Oklahoma Narcotic Enforcers at their annual meeting in Tulsa. Smith was selected as Region III Prosecutor of the Year. Jeff was nominated by Poteau Police Chief Steven Fruen. Poteau PD Jason Robertson and Jody Thompson were on hand for the...
okwnews.com
A Special Thank You to our Oklahoma Teachers
Education is the most valuable tool that we can give the next generation. As Oklahoma families prepare to and send their kids off to school, I want to recognize our teachers and what they do for all of us, especially our rural communities (a near and dear place to my heart).
Comments / 0