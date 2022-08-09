ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

WTAJ

Crews called to deadly crash by Route 350 in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Mountain Top Fire Company has reported that there was a fatal crash in Centre County. UPDATE: All roads have been cleared and reopened. According to the Mountain Top Fire Company Facebook post, crews are at the Sandy Ridge blinker light in Philipsburg to redirect traffic. As of 10:20 p.m. Route […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Disabled vehicle cleared on Interstate 81

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A disabled vehicle was slowing traffic on Interstate 81 south in Cumberland County on Tuesday morning. The vehicle was about 3.4 miles north of Exit 52 (Route 11/To I-76 Turnpike-Middlesex.) The scene is now cleared.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Tractor trailer "stuck" on bridge in Union County

A tractor trailer tried to cross a one-lane bridge on Harbeson Road in Union County Wednesday afternoon and got stuck. This one-lane bridge which crosses White Deer Creek has been one of the roads often utilized by local traffic since the closing of the bridge on Old Route 15. The tractor trailer blocked W. Brimmer Avenue for less than an hour.
UNION COUNTY, PA
State College, PA
Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
State College, PA
WTAJ

Centre County coroner called after person was electrocuted

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Centre County corners office member was called to the scene after an individual was electrocuted Wednesday. According to a member of the Gregg Township Fire Company, one individual was working along Tressler Lane, in Gregg Township, when they were electrocuted. It is unknown to WTAJ at this time what […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Hiking Mount Nittany Near State College

- There are many outdoor attractions in and around State College, one of which is hiking Mount Nittany. For an outdoor adventure near State College, visit Shingletown Gap, Yost Run Falls, and Scotia Barrens. The following are tips for hiking Mount Nittany near State College. Before you leave, check your flight schedule, too. You can find all the information on the official hiking trail website.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wesb.com

PennDOT to Apply High-Friction Surface Treatments

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that the contractor for a high friction surface application project impacting nine sites in Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean and Potter counties plans to resume work on Monday, August 15. High friction surface applications improve skid resistance and enhance safety for motorists at the application sites.
POTTER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

$11k in equipment stolen from Blair County business, police report

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after more than $11,000 worth of equipment was reported stolen from a business in Antis Township in late July. Police were called to E. Pleasant Valley Blvd. July 22 after the owner found that a person(s) broke into their cargo container and made off with a […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

More mosquitos found positive for West Nile Virus in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Another sample of mosquitos have tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to a press release by the Centre County Board of Commissioners. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Vector Management reported to the Centre County Board of Commissioners that a recently collected mosquito sample from Union Township tested positive for […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Summer Fest on the Lake at Lakemont Park features Lumberjack Show, live music & more

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lakemont Park invites the community to join them for Summer Fest on the Lake from Friday, August 12 through Sunday, August 14, 2022. Get ready for a full lineup of live entertainment all weekend long including multiple performances daily by the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show — showcasing log rolling, saw racing, crosscut sawing, chainsaw carving, and more!
ALTOONA, PA
NewsBreak
Traffic
abc27.com

One killed in Cumberland County Amazon warehouse accident

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was killed after a forklift accident at an Amazon fulfillment center in Cumberland County. According to the Cumberland County Coroner’s office, a 22-year-old man was injured in a forklift accident on August 1 at the fulfillment center. Get daily news, weather,...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Clinton County Speedway to feature biggest race in 34-year history

Mill Hall, Pa. – The Clinton County Speedway will feature two nights of racing this weekend, with two complete shows on Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13. The August 13 event will feature the return of the 410 Sprint Cars presented by NAPA/Toner Auto Parts. The event will honor Phil Walter of McClure who holds the record for the most career victories in 410 Sprint Car competition. The Phil...
MILL HALL, PA
local21news.com

More than a week after fatal building collapse at Hillandale Farms, questions remain

Adams County, PA — Pennsylvania State Police confirmed the contractor involved in the Hillandale Farms chicken house collapse was Cumberland Poultry LLC out of Shippensburg. On July 29, first responders and emergency crews from six different counties responded to Hillandale Farms in Tyrone Township after a chicken house collapsed. It was in the process of being demolished, but police said eight people were inside at the time. While most were able to make it out, 53-year-old Jose Rojas-Flores of Harrisburg was killed.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Dimeling senior residence has new owners

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Dimeling Senior Residence in downtown Clearfield was recently acquired by the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging (CCAAA) In June the CCAAA acquired the seven-story building located at 4 North Street, so residents wouldn’t be displaced and possibly become homeless. The Dimeling contains 33 apartments occupied by individuals aged 55 […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

6 arrests made at Clearfield County DUI checkpoint

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police made six arrests on Saturday during a DUI checkpoint in Boggs Township, Clearfield County. The DUI checkpoint took place on State Route 153 between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Aug. 6. involving members of Pennsylvania State police out of Clearfield. During that time, troopers made four DUI […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA

