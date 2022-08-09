Read full article on original website
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Check out some businesses that opened in June, July in the Sugar Land, Missouri City area
Cinnaholic, a plant-based cinnamon roll concept, was one business that opened in the Sugar Land and Missouri City area in June and July. (Courtesy Cinnaholic) June and July saw plenty of business activity in the Sugar Land and Missouri City area, with new bakery concepts, new locations for American casual restaurants and a new pottery shop that offers classes opening. Here is a list of June and July business openings across the area. This list is not comprehensive.
The Woodlands-based Huntsman announces sale of textile effects division
Huntsman is selling its textile effects division. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Woodlands-based corporation Huntsman announced Aug. 9 that it will be selling its textile effects division in 2023. According to a news release from Huntsman, the company has entered into an agreement to sell the division, which focuses on textile...
chainstoreage.com
2022's Top 10 Retail Center Experiences: La Centerra At Cinco Ranch is No. 7
One unique feature of Poag Shopping Centers’ La Centerra (besides the clock tower that’s visible for miles) is that it’s a dog-friendly property. Most of its stores and restaurants allow dog access. That draws both dog owners and lovers, of course, something that led to the creation of its annual Paws Fest.
Aroma Mexican Artisan Kitchen closes in Cypress
Aroma Mexican Artisan Kitchen closed in late July, announcing its closure to the community through a Facebook posting. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact Newspaper) Aroma Mexican Artisan Kitchen, located at 7626 Fry Road, Ste. 100, Cypress, closed in late July. The restaurant originally opened in July 2019 and served traditional Mexican and Central American dishes. In a parting post, officials thanked their loyal customers for their support over the years. www.facebook.com/aromamexicankitchen.
cw39.com
SHEIN Houston Pop Up Store is coming soon!
HOUSTON (CW39) If you buy SHEIN online, you’ve want to check this out – in person! SHEIN, considered one of the largest global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer, is coming to Houston for a three-day pop-up store from Friday, August 12 – Sunday, August 14!. SHEIN has a...
Clutch City Cluckers food truck to hold three-day grand opening event
The Montrose location of the Clutch City Cluckers food truck will be located at 1411 Westheimer Road, Houston. (Courtesy Clutch City Cluckers) Houston-based food truck Clutch City Cluckers is opening a sixth location in Montrose at 1411 Westheimer Road, Houston, with a three-day grand opening celebration from Aug. 26-28. According...
The Pho Fix Plans Houston Expansion
Two brick-and-mortar locations will offer build-your-own pho bowls.
Houston Association of Realtors: Single-family home stock replenishes as market slows for fourth consecutive month
A River Oaks home in Houston is up for rent at 5,219 square feet. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) Sales of single-family homes in the Houston area declined for the fourth consecutive month in July, according to an Aug. 10 market update from the Houston Association of Realtors. Total active...
Houston's oldest deli built its business on secret family recipes for 70 years
At sandwich spot Nielsen's Delicatessen on Richmond Avenue, the truth is in the homemade mayo.
The Upside Pub opens in the Garden Oaks and Oak Forest neighborhoods
The Upside Pub is the newest hangout spot for the Garden Oaks and Oak Forest neighborhoods. (Courtesy Becca Wright) The Garden Oaks and Oak Forest neighborhoods are getting a new hangout spot with the opening of The Upside Pub on Aug. 9 at 3402 N. Shepherd Drive, Houston. According to...
Construction underway on La Marketa de Porter shopping center
Shopping center La Marketa de Porter is expected to be finished by the end of 2022. (Courtesy American Realty Group) In July, construction began on the La Marketa de Porter shopping center, located at the intersection of Hwy. 59 and FM 1314 in Porter. The 36,500-square-foot project is expected to be completed by the end of this year. La Marketa de Porter will include a 10,000-square-foot Teloloapan grocery store and a 3,000-square-foot bakery, which will serve as the anchor for other businesses, such as Ostioneria Michoacán Seafood Restaurant and Peruvian-Mexican restaurant Pollo Bravo, according to developer American Realty Group. Other businesses to be located in the center will include a medical office and a laundromat. 713-439-0101. www.arg-properties.com.
houstonianonline.com
Houston’s Best Pool Contractors for 2022 Rated
A swimming pool is a kind of addition to your house that not only makes your home give off luxury vibes but is also fun in the summer. Many people think it’s way too challenging to add a swimming pool to a house, whether old or new, because of the hustle behind it. However, you can ignore all the hard work and hire a company to do the job for you. There are so many pools related companies in Houston that are proficient at doing the job. Here are some companies that will design and build the perfect pool for you.
Pearland awards contract for installation of surface at Ed Thompson all-inclusive playground
Another piece of the puzzle for the construction of the Ed Thompson all-inclusive playground fell into place. (Rendering courtesy Nikki Kamkar) Another piece of the puzzle for the construction of the Ed Thompson all-inclusive playground fell into place. Pearland City Council at its Aug. 8 regular meeting passed a resolution...
Dream Art Jiu Jitsu plans Oct. 1 opening on Louetta Road
Dream Art Jiu Jitsu is slated to open at 6450 Louetta Road, Spring, on Oct. 1. (Courtesy Pexels) Owners Isaque Bahiense and Javier Gomez plan to open Dream Art Jiu Jitsu on Oct. 1 at 6450 Louetta Road, Spring. Dream Art Jiu Jitsu will offer classes in Brazilian jiujitsu with lessons designed by Bahiense. The first 49 members to sign up for the gym will receive a discounted rate, according to the business’s website. 713-440-8110. www.dreamartusa.com.
Copenhagen European Kitchen & Bakery opens in Katy
The restaurant features new art every month. (Courtesy Copenhagen European Kitchen & Bakery) Copenhagen European Kitchen & Bakery opened July 5 at 981 S. Mason Road, Ste. A, Katy. The restaurant serves north European food including sourdough and rye breads, danishes and cakes. The space will also feature new art each month and host art discussions, poetry readings and live music. 281-206-7155. www.copenhagenkaty.com.
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers coming soon to Valley Ranch Town Center
Raising Cane's offers a selection of chicken fingers and chicken sandwiches as well tailgate options that include as many as 100 chicken fingers. (Courtesy Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers) Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers filed permits to build a new location in Valley Ranch Town Center, according to the East Montgomery County...
houstoniamag.com
AIA Houston to Host 2022 Sandcastle Competition in Galveston
Grab your sand bucket: we’re headed to the beach. For the past 35 years, architecture firms in and around Houston have spent months ideating and developing designs for each year's annual Sandcastle Competition in Galveston. The contest is a fundraising event for the local chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and the Architecture Center Houston Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting awareness of architecture’s influence in Houston communities.
Gorgeous! Ever Seen A Waterwall? Check Out The Popular Attraction In This Texas City
I am quite familiar with the band Oasis' song Wonderwall, but yesterday while scrolling through TikTok, I knew nothing of a 'waterwall.' Even better? It is here in Texas, and it is magnificent. That is the only word that I can think of to describe it. It is similar to a waterfall, one could say, but it does not flow into a river or stream. It is simply, as it is called, waterwall.
70-year-old dental office on Holcombe transitions to new ownership
A dental office near Bellaire changed ownership April 20. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The new owner and practitioner of Bellaire-area dental office Evident, Dr. Erica Lea Torok, took the reins April 20. Established in 1952, the office has been in operation for 70 years following another change in ownership 31 years ago.
City of Magnolia enters Stage 3 drought as water wells reach 70% pumping capacity
The amount of water being drawn from the city's wells triggered the city of Magnolia to enter Stage 3 drought status Aug. 8, City Administrator Don Doering said in an Aug. 10 interview.. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The amount of water being drawn from the city's wells triggered the city...
