Sugar Land, TX

Community Impact Houston

Check out some businesses that opened in June, July in the Sugar Land, Missouri City area

Cinnaholic, a plant-based cinnamon roll concept, was one business that opened in the Sugar Land and Missouri City area in June and July. (Courtesy Cinnaholic) June and July saw plenty of business activity in the Sugar Land and Missouri City area, with new bakery concepts, new locations for American casual restaurants and a new pottery shop that offers classes opening. Here is a list of June and July business openings across the area. This list is not comprehensive.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
chainstoreage.com

2022's Top 10 Retail Center Experiences: La Centerra At Cinco Ranch is No. 7

One unique feature of Poag Shopping Centers’ La Centerra (besides the clock tower that’s visible for miles) is that it’s a dog-friendly property. Most of its stores and restaurants allow dog access. That draws both dog owners and lovers, of course, something that led to the creation of its annual Paws Fest.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Aroma Mexican Artisan Kitchen closes in Cypress

Aroma Mexican Artisan Kitchen closed in late July, announcing its closure to the community through a Facebook posting. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact Newspaper) Aroma Mexican Artisan Kitchen, located at 7626 Fry Road, Ste. 100, Cypress, closed in late July. The restaurant originally opened in July 2019 and served traditional Mexican and Central American dishes. In a parting post, officials thanked their loyal customers for their support over the years. www.facebook.com/aromamexicankitchen.
CYPRESS, TX
cw39.com

SHEIN Houston Pop Up Store is coming soon!

HOUSTON (CW39) If you buy SHEIN online, you’ve want to check this out – in person! SHEIN, considered one of the largest global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer, is coming to Houston for a three-day pop-up store from Friday, August 12 – Sunday, August 14!. SHEIN has a...
Community Impact Houston

Construction underway on La Marketa de Porter shopping center

Shopping center La Marketa de Porter is expected to be finished by the end of 2022. (Courtesy American Realty Group) In July, construction began on the La Marketa de Porter shopping center, located at the intersection of Hwy. 59 and FM 1314 in Porter. The 36,500-square-foot project is expected to be completed by the end of this year. La Marketa de Porter will include a 10,000-square-foot Teloloapan grocery store and a 3,000-square-foot bakery, which will serve as the anchor for other businesses, such as Ostioneria Michoacán Seafood Restaurant and Peruvian-Mexican restaurant Pollo Bravo, according to developer American Realty Group. Other businesses to be located in the center will include a medical office and a laundromat. 713-439-0101. www.arg-properties.com.
PORTER, TX
houstonianonline.com

Houston’s Best Pool Contractors for 2022 Rated

A swimming pool is a kind of addition to your house that not only makes your home give off luxury vibes but is also fun in the summer. Many people think it’s way too challenging to add a swimming pool to a house, whether old or new, because of the hustle behind it. However, you can ignore all the hard work and hire a company to do the job for you. There are so many pools related companies in Houston that are proficient at doing the job. Here are some companies that will design and build the perfect pool for you.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Dream Art Jiu Jitsu plans Oct. 1 opening on Louetta Road

Dream Art Jiu Jitsu is slated to open at 6450 Louetta Road, Spring, on Oct. 1. (Courtesy Pexels) Owners Isaque Bahiense and Javier Gomez plan to open Dream Art Jiu Jitsu on Oct. 1 at 6450 Louetta Road, Spring. Dream Art Jiu Jitsu will offer classes in Brazilian jiujitsu with lessons designed by Bahiense. The first 49 members to sign up for the gym will receive a discounted rate, according to the business’s website. 713-440-8110. www.dreamartusa.com.
SPRING, TX
Community Impact Houston

Copenhagen European Kitchen & Bakery opens in Katy

The restaurant features new art every month. (Courtesy Copenhagen European Kitchen & Bakery) Copenhagen European Kitchen & Bakery opened July 5 at 981 S. Mason Road, Ste. A, Katy. The restaurant serves north European food including sourdough and rye breads, danishes and cakes. The space will also feature new art each month and host art discussions, poetry readings and live music. 281-206-7155. www.copenhagenkaty.com.
KATY, TX
houstoniamag.com

AIA Houston to Host 2022 Sandcastle Competition in Galveston

Grab your sand bucket: we’re headed to the beach. For the past 35 years, architecture firms in and around Houston have spent months ideating and developing designs for each year's annual Sandcastle Competition in Galveston. The contest is a fundraising event for the local chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and the Architecture Center Houston Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting awareness of architecture’s influence in Houston communities.
HOUSTON, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Gorgeous! Ever Seen A Waterwall? Check Out The Popular Attraction In This Texas City

I am quite familiar with the band Oasis' song Wonderwall, but yesterday while scrolling through TikTok, I knew nothing of a 'waterwall.' Even better? It is here in Texas, and it is magnificent. That is the only word that I can think of to describe it. It is similar to a waterfall, one could say, but it does not flow into a river or stream. It is simply, as it is called, waterwall.
HOUSTON, TX
