Kenan Thompson Set to Host Emmys 2022

 1 day ago
“Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson will be hosting the 2022 Emmy Awards next month!

In a statement, Thompson said, “Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC — my longtime network family — makes it even more special. Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows.”

Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, shared in a separate statement, “Kenan is well-regarded as one of funniest, likeable and accomplished performers of the last two decades and his tenure on ‘Saturday Night Live’ speaks for itself. We know he’ll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves.”

Thompson is a six-time Emmy nominee himself, being recognized for his work on “SNL” and “Kenan.”

The Emmys air Monday, September 12, at 8.pm ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

This year, “Succession” led the nominations, with 25.

The HBO hit about a conniving, backstabbing, money-hungry family is up for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for both Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox, and more.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers also caught up with TV Academy chairman Frank Scherma to find out what the Emmys show will look like this year.

“We're hoping that we can have it as live as we possibly can,” he said. “Right now, we're planning on having everybody in the room with us.”

