KPLC TV
THE INVESTIGATORS: Millions of dollars worth of technology upgrades at DCFS delayed until 2024
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As leaders with the Department of Children and Family Services work to identify failures that allowed two-year-old Mitchell Robinson to die from a third overdose on their watch, the 9News Investigators have learned technology is one problem that cannot be fixed so easily. ”In a...
KPLC TV
Denham Springs couple continues to battle flooding
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Scott and Lori Browning say their home in Denham Springs keeps flooding even after a thunderstorm. The couple lives on Pin Oak Street. “Then the drainage had backed up and it then took on about maybe a couple of inches of water in here, and it did severe damage,” explains Scott.
