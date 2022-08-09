Read full article on original website
Federal judge sides with Wisconsin middle school where teachers asked students how they would 'punish' a slave
A judge dismissed a suit over a Wisconsin middle school's assignment about how to "punish" a slave. Two parents sued the district last year, saying the assignment violated their kids' civil rights. Public outcry over the incident ultimately led three teachers to resign.
State's Teachers Alarmed Over Non-Certified Educators Entering Classroom
"They don't know what's going to hit them in the face when they enter the classroom in the next week to two weeks," retired teacher Nancy Yaffe told KFOR News.
Pennsylvania mom rips state's pronoun guidance, urges school choice: 'The money needs to follow the students'
A Pennsylvania mother on Monday blasted the state’s school pronoun guidance and urged that taxpayer dollars should only support students directly. "The Republican Party has a chance to be the party of the parent, the party of the people in November. And the candidates really need to focus on a commitment to parents, giving them transparency in their education and school choice," Veronica Gemma told "America’s Newsroom."
Washington Examiner
Every high school, middle school, and elementary school should ban smartphones this school year
Every K-12 school, public or private, should ban smartphones, and probably dumb phones, too, in the school building and on school grounds — during school hours at least. This is the necessary first step in fighting the mental health crisis facing children. Children don’t need smartphones or social media...
People
How the Parents of a Black College Student Killed by Alleged White Supremacist Became 'Catalysts for Change'
May 2017 was an exciting time for Richard Collins III. The 23-year-old had just received his commission as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army and was days away from graduating Bowie State University. He went to visit friends on the campus of the University of Maryland, and around 3...
Christian school suing Biden administration for threatening to pull school lunches from low-income students
A Christian grade school in Tampa, Florida is suing the Biden administration and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried for threatening to pull school lunches for low-income students because of its religious affiliation, which does not agree with changes the administration made to Title IX. All 56 students enrolled in Grant...
Kindergartner in Louisiana allegedly forced out of school because her parents are a same-sex couple
A married same-sex couple in Louisiana was allegedly told their newly adopted daughter could not attend kindergarten at a religious school because of their “lifestyle choices.”. Emily and Jennie Parker said they learned on Saturday they needed to find a new school for their 5-year-old daughter, Zoey, because their...
Ted Cruz Receives Visit From Over 50 Buses in Gun Violence Protest
Texas Senator Ted Cruz received a visit on Thursday from a convoy of over 50 school buses in a procession protesting gun violence. Gun control advocacy organization Change the Ref led the convoy to Cruz's office, stopping first at the senator's house with 52 school buses that had 4,368 empty seats—the number of children who have been killed by gun violence since 2020.
Upworthy
Teacher tells her deaf students that people can hear farts and their reaction is hilarious
Anna Trupiano is a first grade teacher at a school that serves deaf, hard-of-hearing and hearing students. She helps her students flourish in a world that can be challenging for deaf people. Trupiano shared a hilarious teaching moment that happened in her class. A 6-year-old student who's deaf farted in class and some of the other students started to laugh. The kid was surprised to see everyone looking in their direction because they had no idea that farts made a sound. Trupiano later explained to her student that farts, at least some, can be heard out loud. The incident also highlighted the lack of access to such information when loved ones aren't able to sign. Trupiano explained how it was just one example of deaf students missing out on information that many considered common knowledge.
Mississippi parents call for allowing teachers to carry guns in school: 'This is the world we live in now'
While gun control has been a hot topic after recent mass shootings, Mississippi's schools are paving the way to allow teachers to carry guns in the classroom. Mississippi public school parents Kendra and Todd Spears told "Fox & Friends First" that they're hoping teachers will soon be armed in classrooms.
Video appears to show migrants led from bus to DC church, located steps away from U.S. Capitol
EXCLUSIVE: Footage from video shot Friday appears to show several migrants entering St. Peter's Catholic Church in Washington, D.C., as busloads of individuals who entered America illegally continue to arrive in the nation's capital. Taken just feet away from an entrance to the church Friday, the video, obtained first by...
Face masks unlikely in Pa. schools this fall, barring ‘extreme’ COVID-19 outbreak
With COVID-19 cases and deaths remaining stubbornly high in the United States, the federal government has no short-term plans to dial back recommendations for things including face masks in schools, according to a recent report by NBC News. That means the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would continue...
Linn-Mar schools sued over new gender-identity policy
A conservative group calling itself Parents Defending Education is suing the Linn-Mar Community School District over its policy of facilitating students’ gender-identity transitions without parental notice. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court, alleges the eastern Iowa school district is flouting nearly a century of Supreme Court precedent that says parents have a […] The post Linn-Mar schools sued over new gender-identity policy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Opinion: AR15's Are on Back to School Shopping Lists for School District
Whether you are a proponent of the second amendment or never want to be in the same room as a gun, it‘s an undeniable fact that America’s lack of structured gun control has been the cause of many a tragedy in recent years.
Washington Examiner
Democrats’ civics education bill is a scheme to federalize woke curricula
Traveling around Pennsylvania during my U.S. Senate primary campaign, I talked to countless parents who, just like my husband and I, were outraged at the state of public education in our country. Instead of reading, writing, and arithmetic, our children are being taught the latest developments in “woke” studies. Critical race theory and gender ideology are just a couple of the radical dogmas being pushed on our children with devastating consequences.
AFT union promotes method for teachers to help kids change their pronouns without parents knowing
The American Federation of Teachers promoted the use of a pronoun card which included a question of whether the student wanted their parents to know about their pronouns, Fox News Digital has learned. The AFT's "Share My Lesson" website promoted using the cards in an "all" grade levels section, such...
Sesame Place Philadelphia announces company review and racial bias training after alleged discrimination
Sesame Place Philadelphia announced a company review and pledged to have all employees complete a mandatory bias training after a now-viral video appeared to show prejudice against two young Black girls last month, prompting waves of criticism and a discrimination lawsuit. The SeaWorld-owned theme park announced on Tuesday a series...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Prays With Jan. 6 Convict In Prop Jail Cell At Texas CPAC. No, I’m Not Making This Up
Marjorie Taylor Greene had a prayer session with a Jan. 6 convict, Brandon Straka, in a prop jail cell during a CPAC in Dallas. The post Marjorie Taylor Greene Prays With Jan. 6 Convict In Prop Jail Cell At Texas CPAC. No, I’m Not Making This Up appeared first on NewsOne.
NJ Mom Pursuing Chuck E. Cheese Lawsuit After Mascot Ignored Her Black Child
The heat is on Chuck E. Cheese after mom says a mascot clearly snubbed her 2-year-old Black child in favor of giving high-fives to white kids.
