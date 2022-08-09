ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Farm animals helping enrich the lives of residents at Sage Park Assisted Living

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Residents at Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care in Gahanna received a visit from some farm animals for a special animal therapy event. Mini pigs, cows, sheep, llamas, goats, ducks, mini horses, and bunnies were all brought to the center for a country carnival for residents and their families.
GAHANNA, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Bat colony in Grove City building cancels preschool for the year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Parents of more than 100 children are scrambling to find a new daycare after Grove City leaders found bats in their preschool building. Officials said there is a colony of bats in the Gantz Park Barn, which could mean hundreds of bats. City leaders said it's a task to humanely relocate the bats and it's also a challenge for parents to find another preschool for their kids.
GROVE CITY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Cost of child care increasing in Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Childcare agencies recommend families spend 7 to 10% of their monthly income on childcare, but the cost of childcare is increasing. "It’s a challenge," Jasmine Lutz, who is pregnant with her second child, said. "It’s stretching people budget-wise." As Lutz prepares for her...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Chipotle is giving teachers $1 million in free food

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Chipotle wants to treat teachers!. To honor teachers heading into a new school year, the restaurant is giving away more than $1 million worth of free burritos to teachers at 2,000 schools. All you have to do is nominate a teacher to give their school...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Kids found wandering into busy street near Powell preschool

POWELL, Ohio (WSYX) — It was a scary scene for one driver Monday morning when a group of young kids was found wandering into a busy Powell road. "It could have been very tragic," Powell Police Detective Darren Smith said. Smith said the department was called around 10:30 a.m....
POWELL, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Dog found left alone, tied to slide at Newark park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Licking County Humane Society shared heartbreaking photos of a dog left alone at a park in Newark. According to a social media post, a male dog was tied to a slide at a small park on Easy Street. Easy Street is located between Church...
NEWARK, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Gov. DeWine directs $13 million to help Ohio families

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An executive order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine is directing as much as $13 million to help families across the state. The money comes from the Jobs and Family Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Nearly $3 million is coming to Central Ohio with most...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

August 9 declared as Dolly Parton Day in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that Tuesday, August 9, 2022, has been declared as honorary Dolly Parton Day in Ohio. Parton will be making a visit to Columbus on Tuesday to celebrate early literacy and the success of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio. Dolly...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

CCS Board of Education scheduled to meet Monday ahead of strike threat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Board of Education is holding a special meeting Monday night, just days after teachers threatened to walk off the job. In July, the district gave its final offer and then last week filed an Unfair Labor Practice Charge against the CEA, saying they're spreading misconceptions about that final offer.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Fentanyl accounted for 89% of 2021 overdose deaths in Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County saw a slight decrease in overall fatal overdoses in 2021, but fentanyl-related deaths continue to rise. Eight-hundred-twenty-five people lost their lives to an overdose in Franklin County in 2021. That's a 4% drop from 859 in 2020, which saw a 48% increase from the previous year.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Dunkin releases fall menu including pumpkin drinks, bakery items

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Pumpkin is back at Dunkin Donuts!. Dunkin announced its fall menu with pumpkin drinks and bakery items. The menu will launch on August 17. The menu lineup includes the Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte and the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. Two new beverages will also be...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Voting open for 9th annual America's Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The American Association of State Troopers' annual Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest is back for a ninth year. During the annual contest, people can vote on which state they think has the best-looking state trooper cruisers. Voting started Monday and will continue through 5 p.m....
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools begin school year with new superintendent

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools is welcoming back students on Wednesday for the first day of school. The district is kicking off the new school year with a new superintendent. Tracey Deagle is a former Dublin City Schools educator who worked in that district for seven years.
GAHANNA, OH
myfox28columbus.com

CHIPS Act: Licking County residents react to Intel moving forward

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) -- The signing of the CHIPS Act puts to the forefront the reality of Intel finally being able to break ground. From her porch on Green Chapel Road, one woman has been watching the progress being made at the new Intel site. She said she believes now the construction will ramp up even more.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Scene clear after large police presence in Bridge Park in Dublin

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There was a heavy police presence in Bridge Park Wednesday evening with Dublin police asking people to leave the area. Police on the scene said was barricaded in an apartment on Longshore Drive in Bridge Park. One flood of the apartment was evacuated. Police said...
DUBLIN, OH

