Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina Andras
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Farm animals helping enrich the lives of residents at Sage Park Assisted Living
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Residents at Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care in Gahanna received a visit from some farm animals for a special animal therapy event. Mini pigs, cows, sheep, llamas, goats, ducks, mini horses, and bunnies were all brought to the center for a country carnival for residents and their families.
myfox28columbus.com
Bat colony in Grove City building cancels preschool for the year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Parents of more than 100 children are scrambling to find a new daycare after Grove City leaders found bats in their preschool building. Officials said there is a colony of bats in the Gantz Park Barn, which could mean hundreds of bats. City leaders said it's a task to humanely relocate the bats and it's also a challenge for parents to find another preschool for their kids.
myfox28columbus.com
Inflation impacting Central Ohio families, teachers for back-to-school shopping
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We are working to help Central Ohio students get back into the classroom with the supplies they need to take on the school year. Tomorrow we are collecting school supplies from our Amazon Wishlist for the Ricart/ABC 6 Backpack Drive. This year the need is...
myfox28columbus.com
Cost of child care increasing in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Childcare agencies recommend families spend 7 to 10% of their monthly income on childcare, but the cost of childcare is increasing. "It’s a challenge," Jasmine Lutz, who is pregnant with her second child, said. "It’s stretching people budget-wise." As Lutz prepares for her...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myfox28columbus.com
Chipotle is giving teachers $1 million in free food
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Chipotle wants to treat teachers!. To honor teachers heading into a new school year, the restaurant is giving away more than $1 million worth of free burritos to teachers at 2,000 schools. All you have to do is nominate a teacher to give their school...
myfox28columbus.com
Kids found wandering into busy street near Powell preschool
POWELL, Ohio (WSYX) — It was a scary scene for one driver Monday morning when a group of young kids was found wandering into a busy Powell road. "It could have been very tragic," Powell Police Detective Darren Smith said. Smith said the department was called around 10:30 a.m....
myfox28columbus.com
Dog found left alone, tied to slide at Newark park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Licking County Humane Society shared heartbreaking photos of a dog left alone at a park in Newark. According to a social media post, a male dog was tied to a slide at a small park on Easy Street. Easy Street is located between Church...
myfox28columbus.com
Gov. DeWine directs $13 million to help Ohio families
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An executive order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine is directing as much as $13 million to help families across the state. The money comes from the Jobs and Family Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Nearly $3 million is coming to Central Ohio with most...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myfox28columbus.com
Chick-fil-A Columbus area restaurants giving away free breakfast item every week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you live in Columbus and enjoy Chick-fil-A, then this news is for you!. Columbus area Chick-fil-A restaurants will be offering a free breakfast item to every guest that comes to dine-in or drive-thru every Wednesday until September 28. Each week the complimentary item will...
myfox28columbus.com
Sports betting coming to hundreds of bars, restaurants and Kroger stores in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On January 1, Ohioans will be able to place their sports bets and they will be able to do so in hundreds of bars, restaurants, and even Kroger stores across the state. The state released a list of businesses that have been pre-approved for type...
myfox28columbus.com
August 9 declared as Dolly Parton Day in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that Tuesday, August 9, 2022, has been declared as honorary Dolly Parton Day in Ohio. Parton will be making a visit to Columbus on Tuesday to celebrate early literacy and the success of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio. Dolly...
myfox28columbus.com
CCS Board of Education scheduled to meet Monday ahead of strike threat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Board of Education is holding a special meeting Monday night, just days after teachers threatened to walk off the job. In July, the district gave its final offer and then last week filed an Unfair Labor Practice Charge against the CEA, saying they're spreading misconceptions about that final offer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myfox28columbus.com
Fentanyl accounted for 89% of 2021 overdose deaths in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County saw a slight decrease in overall fatal overdoses in 2021, but fentanyl-related deaths continue to rise. Eight-hundred-twenty-five people lost their lives to an overdose in Franklin County in 2021. That's a 4% drop from 859 in 2020, which saw a 48% increase from the previous year.
myfox28columbus.com
Dunkin releases fall menu including pumpkin drinks, bakery items
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Pumpkin is back at Dunkin Donuts!. Dunkin announced its fall menu with pumpkin drinks and bakery items. The menu will launch on August 17. The menu lineup includes the Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte and the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. Two new beverages will also be...
myfox28columbus.com
Voting open for 9th annual America's Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The American Association of State Troopers' annual Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest is back for a ninth year. During the annual contest, people can vote on which state they think has the best-looking state trooper cruisers. Voting started Monday and will continue through 5 p.m....
myfox28columbus.com
Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools begin school year with new superintendent
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools is welcoming back students on Wednesday for the first day of school. The district is kicking off the new school year with a new superintendent. Tracey Deagle is a former Dublin City Schools educator who worked in that district for seven years.
myfox28columbus.com
CHIPS Act: Licking County residents react to Intel moving forward
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) -- The signing of the CHIPS Act puts to the forefront the reality of Intel finally being able to break ground. From her porch on Green Chapel Road, one woman has been watching the progress being made at the new Intel site. She said she believes now the construction will ramp up even more.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Author Kerry Winfrey Talks About Her New Book: Just Another Love Song
Do you remember your high school sweetheart? What about the career dreams you had back then? Or the town you grew up in?. Kerry Winfrey's latest book Just Another Love Song may make you reminisce on all of it. The novel follows Sandy Macintosh as she navigates life in the...
myfox28columbus.com
Secretary of State refers 11 non-citizens to Ohio AG for possible election fraud
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has referred 11 non-citizens to Attorney General Dave Yost for investigation of potential election law violations. LaRose said the referrals include 10 non-citizens who registered to vote but did not cast a ballot and one non-citizen who may have...
myfox28columbus.com
Scene clear after large police presence in Bridge Park in Dublin
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There was a heavy police presence in Bridge Park Wednesday evening with Dublin police asking people to leave the area. Police on the scene said was barricaded in an apartment on Longshore Drive in Bridge Park. One flood of the apartment was evacuated. Police said...
Comments / 0