Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Places to Donate Used Books in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com
2022 Potters Market at the Mint to feature best in NC pottery
CHARLOTTE – The 2022 Potters Market at the Mint will feature 55 booths representing more than 55 of the top potters working in North Carolina. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Mint Museum Randolph lawn, 2730 Randolph Road. The event...
lakenormanpublications.com
Camp Meeting history reveals unity amid community
DENVER – The annual Rock Springs Camp Meeting dates back more than 200 years and the gatherings of today still resemble those early congregations. While the world around the campground has changed exponentially, for two weeks each summer the faithful tenters of Rock Springs ditch the modern conveniences that have become so commonplace to reconnect with family, friends, food and worship.
WBTV
‘It’s rewarding:’ CMS guest teachers encourages adults to apply for guest teacher, substitute roles to fill vacancies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is still searching for qualified adults with a passion for education. In less than three weeks, nearly 141,000 students and more than 9,000 teachers will return to their home schools. The district is still trying to at least 370 teacher positions with the help of new hires, guest teachers, and substitute teachers.
5 Places to Donate Used Books in Charlotte
Almost everyone has a book collection they haven't looked at in years. While some find it to be consoling, having books on hand may be a burden. Instead, they might be cherished and admired by someone who hasn't read them yet.
corneliustoday.com
History mystery: Schoolmaster or Napoleonic field marshal, and what’s the connection here?
Aug. 9. Explore a local history mystery at the Aug. 20 HEARTS happening at the Cedar Grove mansion and Hugh Torance House and Store on Gilead Road. The true identity of Peter Stuart Ney has been hotly debated for more than 150 years. Was he just a mild-mannered Scottish schoolmaster? Or was he the world-famous Napoleonic Field Marshal Michel Ney, hiding in exile?
country1037fm.com
Charlotte’s Renaissance Festival Tickets On Sale With Changes
Huzzah! That fun declaration of excitement along with turkey legs, jousting tournaments and beautiful magical fairies can all be found at one of Charlotte’s must enduring and popular festivals. This year, getting there will be a little different and organizers say a whole lot easier. We at Country 1037...
WBTV
Habitat Cabarrus celebrates latest new home dedication
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Habitat Cabarrus celebrated its latest new home dedication on Wednesday, and provided an inspiring story about how the new homeowners were able to accomplish their dream. After two years of “sweat equity” and over 300 hours of service on her home and other Habitat program...
charlotteonthecheap.com
8th Annual Huntersville Fall Festival now at Historic Rural Hill
The 8th Annual Community Huntersville Fall Festival will take place at Historic Rural Hill, 4431 Neck Road, Huntersville, on Saturday, September 17th, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally kid-friendly! Check out our HUGE list of...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Mims returning to Independence High School as principal
MINT HILL – Amy Mims will be returning to Independence High School to serve as principal. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh announced the move during the Aug. 9 school board meeting. Mims worked at Independence from 2012 to 2017 as dean of students and as assistant principal. The National...
‘Don’t give up’: Blind musician turns heads in Mount Holly
“I’m out here to give them a show because I’m an entertainer!” Southgate told Queen City News.
Corkscrew Wine Shoppe and Bar lease to be terminated for ‘reimagined’ Birkdale
A managing partner at Corkscrew Wine Shoppe and Bar says North American Properties, the new managers of Birkdale Village, will not renew their lease because the business does not meet their vision for the reimagined Birkdale.
Closed Rowan County elementary school sold to church
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Rowan County property that was the site of an elementary school for over 80 years will now be repurposed by its new owners, a Baptist church. On Monday, the Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education approved a measure to sell the vacant property to Piedmont Baptist Church for $600,000. The measure passed with a 5-2 vote.
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods in Charlotte
Charlotte is known to be a great city for families. There are many neighborhoods that are perfect for raising children. But which neighborhoods in Charlotte are the best? Let's explore our top picks below:
qcitymetro.com
Inside the Lions’ den: Take a tour of the new West Charlotte High School
On August 29, West Charlotte High School will welcome about 1,600 students to its new campus — more than 330,000 square feet of classrooms on three levels. The $105 million project will replace the school’s former buildings, which were almost 70 years old. As final touches were being...
This Is North Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Mashed found the best breakfast spot in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
CMS board discusses new school year at Tuesday meeting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Leaders with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools met Tuesday to discuss their plans for the new year. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education greenlit a plan to hold families responsible for missing technology. WCNC Charlotte reported in May 2022 that CMS was missing nearly $1.5 million in lost or stolen items, such as iPads and keyboards.
A Great Date Night Spot in Charlotte : Soul GastroLounge
If you're looking for a great date spot in Charlotte, look no further than Soul GastroLounge. In this article, we are sharing why it's our top pick for a romantic evening out. Location is key when it comes to a date night, and Soul GastroLounge hits the nail on the head. It is located in the Plaza Midwood area, which is known for its eclectic and artsy vibes. This makes it the perfect place to come for a drink or bite, with plenty of things to do nearby.
5 film projects to roll in Charlotte this year
Most times a detour is a headache, but blockades matched with actors and film crews can be an intriguing sight. That was the case last week as the Saturday Night Live writing trio “Please Don’t Destroy” roller skated down Charlotte’s North Davidson Street, catching the community’s attention. The scene was a reminder that North Carolina […] The post 5 film projects to roll in Charlotte this year appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Optimist Hall will charge for parking starting Aug. 15
Optimist Hall will start charging for parking on Aug. 15. What’s happening: Parking remains free for the first hour and a half at the popular food hall just north of Uptown. After that, a visit will cost you $5 for an hour and a half to three hours and $18 for anything over three hours. What they’re […] The post Optimist Hall will charge for parking starting Aug. 15 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
AdWeek
Gray Names New General Manager, Station Manager to Lead WBTV in Charlotte
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Gray Television has named a new general manager and has created the position of station manager for WBTV, its CBS affiliate in Charlotte.
