2022 Potters Market at the Mint to feature best in NC pottery

CHARLOTTE – The 2022 Potters Market at the Mint will feature 55 booths representing more than 55 of the top potters working in North Carolina. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Mint Museum Randolph lawn, 2730 Randolph Road. The event...
lakenormanpublications.com

Camp Meeting history reveals unity amid community

DENVER – The annual Rock Springs Camp Meeting dates back more than 200 years and the gatherings of today still resemble those early congregations. While the world around the campground has changed exponentially, for two weeks each summer the faithful tenters of Rock Springs ditch the modern conveniences that have become so commonplace to reconnect with family, friends, food and worship.
WBTV

‘It’s rewarding:’ CMS guest teachers encourages adults to apply for guest teacher, substitute roles to fill vacancies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is still searching for qualified adults with a passion for education. In less than three weeks, nearly 141,000 students and more than 9,000 teachers will return to their home schools. The district is still trying to at least 370 teacher positions with the help of new hires, guest teachers, and substitute teachers.
corneliustoday.com

History mystery: Schoolmaster or Napoleonic field marshal, and what’s the connection here?

Aug. 9. Explore a local history mystery at the Aug. 20 HEARTS happening at the Cedar Grove mansion and Hugh Torance House and Store on Gilead Road. The true identity of Peter Stuart Ney has been hotly debated for more than 150 years. Was he just a mild-mannered Scottish schoolmaster? Or was he the world-famous Napoleonic Field Marshal Michel Ney, hiding in exile?
country1037fm.com

Charlotte’s Renaissance Festival Tickets On Sale With Changes

Huzzah! That fun declaration of excitement along with turkey legs, jousting tournaments and beautiful magical fairies can all be found at one of Charlotte’s must enduring and popular festivals. This year, getting there will be a little different and organizers say a whole lot easier. We at Country 1037...
WBTV

Habitat Cabarrus celebrates latest new home dedication

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Habitat Cabarrus celebrated its latest new home dedication on Wednesday, and provided an inspiring story about how the new homeowners were able to accomplish their dream. After two years of “sweat equity” and over 300 hours of service on her home and other Habitat program...
charlotteonthecheap.com

8th Annual Huntersville Fall Festival now at Historic Rural Hill

The 8th Annual Community Huntersville Fall Festival will take place at Historic Rural Hill, 4431 Neck Road, Huntersville, on Saturday, September 17th, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally kid-friendly! Check out our HUGE list of...
thecharlotteweekly.com

Mims returning to Independence High School as principal

MINT HILL – Amy Mims will be returning to Independence High School to serve as principal. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh announced the move during the Aug. 9 school board meeting. Mims worked at Independence from 2012 to 2017 as dean of students and as assistant principal. The National...
WCNC

Closed Rowan County elementary school sold to church

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Rowan County property that was the site of an elementary school for over 80 years will now be repurposed by its new owners, a Baptist church. On Monday, the Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education approved a measure to sell the vacant property to Piedmont Baptist Church for $600,000. The measure passed with a 5-2 vote.
WCNC

CMS board discusses new school year at Tuesday meeting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Leaders with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools met Tuesday to discuss their plans for the new year. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education greenlit a plan to hold families responsible for missing technology. WCNC Charlotte reported in May 2022 that CMS was missing nearly $1.5 million in lost or stolen items, such as iPads and keyboards.
Charlotte Unlimited

A Great Date Night Spot in Charlotte : Soul GastroLounge

If you're looking for a great date spot in Charlotte, look no further than Soul GastroLounge. In this article, we are sharing why it's our top pick for a romantic evening out. Location is key when it comes to a date night, and Soul GastroLounge hits the nail on the head. It is located in the Plaza Midwood area, which is known for its eclectic and artsy vibes. This makes it the perfect place to come for a drink or bite, with plenty of things to do nearby.
Axios Charlotte

5 film projects to roll in Charlotte this year

Most times a detour is a headache, but blockades matched with actors and film crews can be an intriguing sight. That was the case last week as the Saturday Night Live writing trio “Please Don’t Destroy” roller skated down Charlotte’s North Davidson Street, catching the community’s attention. The scene was a reminder that North Carolina […] The post 5 film projects to roll in Charlotte this year appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Axios Charlotte

Optimist Hall will charge for parking starting Aug. 15

Optimist Hall will start charging for parking on Aug. 15. What’s happening: Parking remains free for the first hour and a half at the popular food hall just north of Uptown. After that, a visit will cost you $5 for an hour and a half to three hours and $18 for anything over three hours. What they’re […] The post Optimist Hall will charge for parking starting Aug. 15 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
