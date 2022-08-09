ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Fox News

Pennsylvania mom rips state's pronoun guidance, urges school choice: 'The money needs to follow the students'

A Pennsylvania mother on Monday blasted the state’s school pronoun guidance and urged that taxpayer dollars should only support students directly. "The Republican Party has a chance to be the party of the parent, the party of the people in November. And the candidates really need to focus on a commitment to parents, giving them transparency in their education and school choice," Veronica Gemma told "America’s Newsroom."
Newsweek

Ted Cruz Receives Visit From Over 50 Buses in Gun Violence Protest

Texas Senator Ted Cruz received a visit on Thursday from a convoy of over 50 school buses in a procession protesting gun violence. Gun control advocacy organization Change the Ref led the convoy to Cruz's office, stopping first at the senator's house with 52 school buses that had 4,368 empty seats—the number of children who have been killed by gun violence since 2020.
Upworthy

Teacher tells her deaf students that people can hear farts and their reaction is hilarious

Anna Trupiano is a first grade teacher at a school that serves deaf, hard-of-hearing and hearing students. She helps her students flourish in a world that can be challenging for deaf people. Trupiano shared a hilarious teaching moment that happened in her class. A 6-year-old student who's deaf farted in class and some of the other students started to laugh. The kid was surprised to see everyone looking in their direction because they had no idea that farts made a sound. Trupiano later explained to her student that farts, at least some, can be heard out loud. The incident also highlighted the lack of access to such information when loved ones aren't able to sign. Trupiano explained how it was just one example of deaf students missing out on information that many considered common knowledge.
Law & Crime

Appeals Court Rejects Qualified Immunity for Special Ed Teacher Who Allegedly ‘Forcibly Stripped’ Away Boy’s Clothes, ‘Pushed’ Another Boy into a Pool

A special education teacher in South Dakota has been denied qualified immunity for her alleged mistreatment of disabled students, a federal appeals court in St. Louis, Missouri found on Monday. In the case stylized as Doe v. Aberdeen School District, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit ruled...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Linn-Mar schools sued over new gender-identity policy

A conservative group calling itself Parents Defending Education is suing the Linn-Mar Community School District over its policy of facilitating students’ gender-identity transitions without parental notice. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court, alleges the eastern Iowa school district is flouting nearly a century of Supreme Court precedent that says parents have a […] The post Linn-Mar schools sued over new gender-identity policy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Washington Examiner

Democrats’ civics education bill is a scheme to federalize woke curricula

Traveling around Pennsylvania during my U.S. Senate primary campaign, I talked to countless parents who, just like my husband and I, were outraged at the state of public education in our country. Instead of reading, writing, and arithmetic, our children are being taught the latest developments in “woke” studies. Critical race theory and gender ideology are just a couple of the radical dogmas being pushed on our children with devastating consequences.
