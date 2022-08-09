Read full article on original website
lgb
1d ago
why would u not stand as u get a free esucation from the greatest country know to all the USA
4
KFOX 14
Socorro ISD leader addresses issues with district's transportation employees
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Socorro Independent School District superintendent addressed recent issues involving the districts transportation staff possibly striking Wednesday. Dr. Nate Carman spoke to KFOX14 about some school bus drivers who had issues over a recent situation. Carman acknowledged some employees were upset over a recent...
Otero County prison, migrant center make donations to help students
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KTSM) – The prison and migrant processing center in Otero County are lending a hand to help students in Chaparral have a successful school year. The Otero County Prison Facility and the Otero County Processing Center donated polo shirts and other clothing necessities to four elementary schools in Chaparral, an unincorporated community […]
Dozens of SISD bus drivers boycott following departure of Transportation Director
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Approximately 80 to 150 bus drivers with Socorro ISD say they will not be completing their bus routes Wednesday following the departure of SISD Transportation Director Jackie Gutierrez. The drivers say they are standing in solidarity with Gutierrez after she was unexpectedly let go from her post in the department […]
El Paso ISD transitions back to application requirement for school meals
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) transitions back to application requirements for free and reduced-price school meals. During the pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students, however, those funds will not continue for the 2022-2023 school year. As a result, El Paso ISD […]
KFOX 14
El Paso area educators take part in training on life and death emergency situations
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As students return to class across the El Paso area, school districts are preparing for the worst. It’s a scary reality school districts have to prepare for, an active shooter situation. On Tuesday educators, nurses and school staff came together for a training...
Priest sheltering people during Illinois shooting visits El Paso for joint prayer
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Father Hernan Cuevas from Highland Park, Illinois visited El Paso for joint prayer in front of the Grand Candela, remembering the 4th of July shooting that left seven people of his community dead and 31 injured. In organization with father Fabian Marquez of the El Paso Diocese, Father Cuevas wanted […]
elpasomatters.org
El Paso hospital to change ER posters displaying anti-abortion group info
An El Paso woman was startled to learn that her hospital was displaying an emergency room sign that includes the phone number of a Texas anti-abortion group. Texas law mandates hospitals display signs with information about human trafficking and forced abortion, including a toll-free number to a related organization. Ophra...
abc7amarillo.com
Texas anti-abortion protesters set sights on New Mexico, where procedure still protected
For New Mexico state Rep. Micaela Lara Cadena, the arrival of a new abortion clinic in Las Cruces, the city she represents, is surreal. Over the years, there hasn’t been consistent access to the procedure as providers came and went. But now — weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court...
Judge calls hearing in Walmart case following mysterious e-mails to media
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Judge Sam Medrano scheduled a status hearing in the case against the accused Walmart shooter following a series of mysterious emails to local media late last week. The Judge scheduled the status hearing for Thursday, August 18, at 10;30 a.m., just days after KTSM filed a report about a series […]
KFOX 14
Fundraiser in El Paso aims to support service members and their families
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Endeavors, the largest provider of supportive services for veterans and their families, is hosting a fundraiser in partnership with Nami El Paso. For a small fee, thrill seekers can rappel 11 stories from the Coronado Tower in West El Paso, which was the location...
KFOX 14
Lightning prompts Las Cruces schools to 'shelter-in-place'
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A lightning storm in Las Cruces prompted several schools to keep students inside. The school district ordered several of its schools to "shelter-in-place" Tuesday. According to our meteorologists, lighting was occurred in the Las Cruces area around 1:30 p.m. School district officials stated it...
KFOX 14
AYUDA organization conducts outreach, assists county residents with rent aid applications
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County has millions of dollars available to assist residents in the county who have overdue rent and utility bills. County residents are able to receive the help based on eligibility which is determined through an application process that is handled by United Way, a non-profit organization in El Paso.
Griisy915: Meet the Nail Artist putting El Paso on the map!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Meet Griselda Calderon, a local nail tech making waves online and putting El Paso on the map by showcasing her unique nail designs through tutorials on social media! “Ever since I was a little girl I have always been interested in the beauty industry. I’ve always had passion for nails […]
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces entrepreneur prepares to compete on national stage representing New Mexico
LAS CRUCES, NM (CBS4) — It’s Wednesday, which means CBS4 gets to showcase another woman in the borderland who’s Breaking the Bias. CBS4 On Your Side introduces you to a Las Cruces entrepreneur Roxanne Livingston, who’s now Mrs. New Mexico American getting ready to compete on the national stage.
KFOX 14
El Paso Fire Department hosts graduation ceremony for Class 100
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department will host its Firefighter Class 100 graduation ceremony on Thursday. The group of dedicated trainees will be honored for achieving the goal of becoming El Paso Fire Department Firefighters. This achievement required months of hard work, intense training, long...
Marfa Has The Trans-Pecos Festival & El Paso Needs One Too
Woodstock, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Vanz Warped Tour... these are some of the biggest music festivals we've had in the United States. We've had our share of festivals in El Paso like the Downtown Streetfest, the Sun City Music Fest, or Neon Desert. But there's one festival I think El Paso should ABSOLUTELY have... the Trans-Pecos Festival.
ACLU-NM responds to death of migrant child near Deming
DEMING, N.M. - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released some details on the tragic death of a child apprehended by Border Patrol agents on July 22, 2022 near Deming, NM. According to the press statement at https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/speeches-and-statements/migrant-dies-unknown-medical-reasons-after-crossing-border, Border Patrol agents were approached by an individual in a remote area,...
El Paso ‘mansion party’ house connected to convicted drug trafficker
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso County property from where a “mansion party” and shooting death allegedly stemmed is owned by Raul “Sonny” Chavez, who in 2021 was convicted of supplying a major cocaine pipeline in Connecticut. Chavez is listed as the owner of property and home at 5081 Fort Defiance Dr., according […]
KFOX 14
EPPD: Warning issued to parents over house parties promoted on social media
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department issued a message to parents warning it was "urgent." The department is warning the public about attending random “house parties” or “mansion parties” that are promoted on social media, the police release stated. Numerous shootings,...
KFOX 14
El Paso police warn parents, teens about house parties advertised on social media
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Police Department issued an "urgent message" Monday about house parties that are being promoted on social media. El Paso police say numerous shootings and stabbings have occurred at these house parties, also known as mansion parties, some of which resulted in death.
