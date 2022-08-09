ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KFOX 14

Socorro ISD leader addresses issues with district's transportation employees

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Socorro Independent School District superintendent addressed recent issues involving the districts transportation staff possibly striking Wednesday. Dr. Nate Carman spoke to KFOX14 about some school bus drivers who had issues over a recent situation. Carman acknowledged some employees were upset over a recent...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Otero County prison, migrant center make donations to help students

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KTSM) – The prison and migrant processing center in Otero County are lending a hand to help students in Chaparral have a successful school year. The Otero County Prison Facility and the Otero County Processing Center donated polo shirts and other clothing necessities to four elementary schools in Chaparral, an unincorporated community […]
CHAPARRAL, NM
KTSM

El Paso ISD transitions back to application requirement for school meals

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) transitions back to application requirements for free and reduced-price school meals. During the pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students, however, those funds will not continue for the 2022-2023 school year. As a result, El Paso ISD […]
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

El Paso hospital to change ER posters displaying anti-abortion group info

An El Paso woman was startled to learn that her hospital was displaying an emergency room sign that includes the phone number of a Texas anti-abortion group. Texas law mandates hospitals display signs with information about human trafficking and forced abortion, including a toll-free number to a related organization. Ophra...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Judge calls hearing in Walmart case following mysterious e-mails to media

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Judge Sam Medrano scheduled a status hearing in the case against the accused Walmart shooter following a series of mysterious emails to local media late last week. The Judge scheduled the status hearing for Thursday, August 18, at 10;30 a.m., just days after KTSM filed a report about a series […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Fundraiser in El Paso aims to support service members and their families

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Endeavors, the largest provider of supportive services for veterans and their families, is hosting a fundraiser in partnership with Nami El Paso. For a small fee, thrill seekers can rappel 11 stories from the Coronado Tower in West El Paso, which was the location...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Lightning prompts Las Cruces schools to 'shelter-in-place'

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A lightning storm in Las Cruces prompted several schools to keep students inside. The school district ordered several of its schools to "shelter-in-place" Tuesday. According to our meteorologists, lighting was occurred in the Las Cruces area around 1:30 p.m. School district officials stated it...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Griisy915: Meet the Nail Artist putting El Paso on the map!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Meet Griselda Calderon, a local nail tech making waves online and putting El Paso on the map by showcasing her unique nail designs through tutorials on social media! “Ever since I was a little girl I have always been interested in the beauty industry. I’ve always had passion for nails […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Fire Department hosts graduation ceremony for Class 100

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department will host its Firefighter Class 100 graduation ceremony on Thursday. The group of dedicated trainees will be honored for achieving the goal of becoming El Paso Fire Department Firefighters. This achievement required months of hard work, intense training, long...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Marfa Has The Trans-Pecos Festival & El Paso Needs One Too

Woodstock, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Vanz Warped Tour... these are some of the biggest music festivals we've had in the United States. We've had our share of festivals in El Paso like the Downtown Streetfest, the Sun City Music Fest, or Neon Desert. But there's one festival I think El Paso should ABSOLUTELY have... the Trans-Pecos Festival.
EL PASO, TX
Deming Headlight

ACLU-NM responds to death of migrant child near Deming

DEMING, N.M. - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released some details on the tragic death of a child apprehended by Border Patrol agents on July 22, 2022 near Deming, NM. According to the press statement at https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/speeches-and-statements/migrant-dies-unknown-medical-reasons-after-crossing-border, Border Patrol agents were approached by an individual in a remote area,...
DEMING, NM

