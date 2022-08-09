Read full article on original website
Amarillo Mayor In Washington, D.C. For CHIPS Signing Bill
Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson was in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday for the signing of the Chips and Science Bill. The CHIPS Act of 2022 should provide over 50 billion dollars in loans and grants to manufacturers of semiconductors, which are in many products such as cars and computers. Nelson says...
River Road ISD Board President designated Master Trustee
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to River Road Independent School District officials, Board of Trustees President Amanda Brown will be presented with a graduation certificate signifying her completion of the Texas Association of School Boards’ Leadership TASB program on Monday. Brown earned the designation of Master Trustee upon completing the Leadership TASB program, which saw […]
Senior Citizens organizations given chance to apply for ARPA funding
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Tuesday that Amarillo senior citizens organizations will soon be able to apply for funds allocated to the city through the American Rescue Plan. According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, local senior citizens organization will be able to soon apply for […]
Locations to Sign Petition Against Civic Center Tax Hike Announced
Voters hoping to get directly involved in attempts to repeal the controversial Civic Center expansion tax notes now have their opportunity. The Potter County Republican Party and Inspire Amarillo have announced times and places voters can sign a petition which could force an election to repeal the ordinance that passed the tax notes.
Company, local officials celebrate funding for new Amarillo beef facility
Update (11:17 a.m.) On Wednesday morning, the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released more details about the new Producer Owned Beef processing plant in Amarillo. According to the release, the facility is expected to harvest 3,000 cattle per day and sell beef and beef byproducts in Texas and throughout the county. “‘Made in Texas’ […]
High Plains Food Bank expanding services to Hereford church
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank will be expanding its services to qualifying seniors. Applications for the bank’s programs will be available Wednesday, August 10, at the Nazarene Family Church in Hereford from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Seniors 60 years and up who provide a...
Texas Cowboy receives Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wes O’Neal, 89, will be the fourth recipient of the Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award after nearly eight decades working for the W.T. Waggoner Estate, the J.A. Ranch, and the Four Sixes Ranch. Born in Clarendon, Texas on November 30, 1933, O’Neal started his...
$670 million 'state-of-the-art' beef processing facility creating 1,600 jobs in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Governor Greg Abbott announced a new state-of-the-art beef processing facility coming to Amarillo. The $670 million facility will create 1,600 jobs. It will process 3,000-plus head of cattle per day. In May, the Amarillo City Council approved $11.1 million in tax incentives for Producer Owned...
Governor Abbott Announces New Producer Owned Beef Facility In Amarillo
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced Producer Owned Beef, LLC (“POB”) will create a new beef processing plant in Amarillo. The plant will harvest 3,000 cattle per day and sell beef and beef byproducts both in and out of Texas. The new facility allows Texas cattle producers to access the value chain and keep hundreds of millions of dollars in Texas. The project will create more than 1,500 new jobs and generate $670 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $12.2 million has been extended to POB. In addition, a Veteran Created Job Bonus of $8,000 has been offered.
This Texas City Is Finally Saying Goodbye To Red Light Cameras
A bill went into effect in 2019 that prohibited the use of red light cameras in Texas.
Snapology to open in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release, officials with Snapology announced that they will be opening the first ever 2.0 Discovery Center in Amarillo starting at 12 p.m. on Aug. 20 at Wolflin Sqaure, located at 2477 West I-40. Officials announced that there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony on at 3 p.m. Aug. 19 at […]
Are Businesses Really Hiring In Amarillo? Just A Ruse?
If you roam around town, you'll notice a relatively common theme at a lot of places. "Now hiring" signs and messages are posted on marquees and doors of businesses. There are still a lot of unemployed people in Amarillo that are actively looking for a job but are somehow unable to gain employment anywhere. So what are the reasons behind it?
New $670 million beef processing facility being built in Amarillo
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that a $670 million state-of-the-art beef processing facility is going to be built in Amarillo in 2023. The new facility, Producer Owned Beef LLC., has received more than $12 million from the Texas Enterprise Fund and an additional $11.1 million in tax incentives funded by the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation.
Moore County sees impact of Monday’s landspouts
DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Residents of Moore County have provided MyHIghPlains.com with photos and video about the impact a landspout had on the area Monday evening. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the Moore County Emergency Management System posted on social media explaining that the tornadoes were landspouts that touched down. According to Chief Meteorologist […]
Police trying to identify man accused of threatening store employees while making purchase
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for tips to help find a man who is said to have threatened employees while making a transaction at a store on S. Washington on Saturday, July 30. According to police, at 2:32 p.m., officers were called to a business...
Man Dressed In A Dog Onesie Rams Stolen Truck Into An Amarillo Liquor Store
The hijinks from criminals never cease to amaze and mesmerize those that are watching things unfold on surveillance video as that video catches every one of their bizarre actions. One of the latest events involving some crazed criminals took place in Amarillo, Texas at a liquor store. The Party Stop...
Amarillo Police says city seeing rise in violent crimes
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to the Amarillo Police Department, the city is seeing a rise in shootings, aggravated assaults, and deadly conduct cases this year. Cpl. Jeb Hilton with the Amarillo Police Department said this year, there have been 14 homicides with 12 of those being from gunfire. Hilton said this trend of shootings and gun […]
Amarillo native trains U.S. Navy Future Warfighters
GREAT LAKES, Ill. — Sailors are some of the most highly-trained people on the planet, according to Navy officials, and this training requires highly-dedicated instructors. At Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), this obligation falls upon hard-charging Navy professionals who train and mentor the Navy’s future warfighters. Petty...
Police: Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after killing pedestrian
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo woman was charged with intoxication manslaughter after police said she hit and killed a pedestrian. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Amarillo Boulevard East. Police said Alejandra Baray Martinez, 26, was headed west on Amarillo Blvd. when...
Amarillo to shut down red light camera system
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Red light camera tickets will soon be a thing of the past for Amarillo drivers. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, local authorities are no longer permitted to install or operate photographic traffic signal enforcement systems, or red light cameras, and use of evidence from photographic enforcement systems is prohibited. […]
