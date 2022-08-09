ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Mayor In Washington, D.C. For CHIPS Signing Bill

Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson was in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday for the signing of the Chips and Science Bill. The CHIPS Act of 2022 should provide over 50 billion dollars in loans and grants to manufacturers of semiconductors, which are in many products such as cars and computers. Nelson says...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

River Road ISD Board President designated Master Trustee

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to River Road Independent School District officials, Board of Trustees President Amanda Brown will be presented with a graduation certificate signifying her completion of the Texas Association of School Boards’ Leadership TASB program on Monday. Brown earned the designation of Master Trustee upon completing the Leadership TASB program, which saw […]
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Locations to Sign Petition Against Civic Center Tax Hike Announced

Voters hoping to get directly involved in attempts to repeal the controversial Civic Center expansion tax notes now have their opportunity. The Potter County Republican Party and Inspire Amarillo have announced times and places voters can sign a petition which could force an election to repeal the ordinance that passed the tax notes.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

High Plains Food Bank expanding services to Hereford church

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank will be expanding its services to qualifying seniors. Applications for the bank’s programs will be available Wednesday, August 10, at the Nazarene Family Church in Hereford from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Seniors 60 years and up who provide a...
AMARILLO, TX
fox34.com

Texas Cowboy receives Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wes O’Neal, 89, will be the fourth recipient of the Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award after nearly eight decades working for the W.T. Waggoner Estate, the J.A. Ranch, and the Four Sixes Ranch. Born in Clarendon, Texas on November 30, 1933, O’Neal started his...
LUBBOCK, TX
Person
Sharon Davis
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Announces New Producer Owned Beef Facility In Amarillo

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced Producer Owned Beef, LLC (“POB”) will create a new beef processing plant in Amarillo. The plant will harvest 3,000 cattle per day and sell beef and beef byproducts both in and out of Texas. The new facility allows Texas cattle producers to access the value chain and keep hundreds of millions of dollars in Texas. The project will create more than 1,500 new jobs and generate $670 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $12.2 million has been extended to POB. In addition, a Veteran Created Job Bonus of $8,000 has been offered.
AMARILLO, TX
Snapology to open in Amarillo

Snapology to open in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release, officials with Snapology announced that they will be opening the first ever 2.0 Discovery Center in Amarillo starting at 12 p.m. on Aug. 20 at Wolflin Sqaure, located at 2477 West I-40. Officials announced that there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony on at 3 p.m. Aug. 19 at […]
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Are Businesses Really Hiring In Amarillo? Just A Ruse?

If you roam around town, you'll notice a relatively common theme at a lot of places. "Now hiring" signs and messages are posted on marquees and doors of businesses. There are still a lot of unemployed people in Amarillo that are actively looking for a job but are somehow unable to gain employment anywhere. So what are the reasons behind it?
AMARILLO, TX
#The Pledge Of Allegiance
agdaily.com

New $670 million beef processing facility being built in Amarillo

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that a $670 million state-of-the-art beef processing facility is going to be built in Amarillo in 2023. The new facility, Producer Owned Beef LLC., has received more than $12 million from the Texas Enterprise Fund and an additional $11.1 million in tax incentives funded by the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation.
AMARILLO, TX
Moore County sees impact of Monday's landspouts

Moore County sees impact of Monday’s landspouts

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Residents of Moore County have provided MyHIghPlains.com with photos and video about the impact a landspout had on the area Monday evening. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the Moore County Emergency Management System posted on social media explaining that the tornadoes were landspouts that touched down. According to Chief Meteorologist […]
MOORE COUNTY, TX
Education
Education
Society
Society
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo native trains U.S. Navy Future Warfighters

GREAT LAKES, Ill. — Sailors are some of the most highly-trained people on the planet, according to Navy officials, and this training requires highly-dedicated instructors. At Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), this obligation falls upon hard-charging Navy professionals who train and mentor the Navy’s future warfighters. Petty...
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo to shut down red light camera system

Amarillo to shut down red light camera system

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Red light camera tickets will soon be a thing of the past for Amarillo drivers. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, local authorities are no longer permitted to install or operate photographic traffic signal enforcement systems, or red light cameras, and use of evidence from photographic enforcement systems is prohibited. […]
AMARILLO, TX

