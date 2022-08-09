ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

Comments / 0

Related
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Meet the Principal: Stephen Saranie, Meekins Middle School

Meet the Principal is a series introducing Stuttgart School District’s administration. School principals provided answers to a prepared list of questions. Some answers have been edited for clarity. Name: Stephen Saranie. School: Meekins Middle School. Number of years in education: 26 years total, 23 years within the Stuttgart School...
STUTTGART, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stuttgart, AR
Business
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
City
Stuttgart, AR
Local
Arkansas Industry
Local
Arkansas Business
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
KATV

Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock

Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas Connectivity Program to assist Grand Prairie residents struggling with high internet bills

The City of Stuttgart and the Arkansas Municipal League have partnered to bring Grand Prairie residents internet and internet-capable devices at little to no cost through the Affordable Connectivity Program. The ACP is a Federal Communications Commission program that helps connect families and households struggling to afford internet services. The...
STUTTGART, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Sustainable Agriculture#Precision Agriculture#Producers Rice Mill#Program#Division Of Agriculture
Stuttgart Daily Leader

ASPSF names Kendrick Jackson as Student of the Month

Stuttgart, Ark. — Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund is proud to recognize University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff student Kendrick Jackson of Stuttgart as the Student of the Month for August 2022. A few years ago, this single father found himself sitting at home collecting disability checks to support...
STUTTGART, AR
KATV

Restaurant of the Week: Kemuri

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Kemuri - sushi, seafood, and robata is the Good Morning Arkansas Restaurant of the Week. Kemuri is opening a second location in West Little Rock.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Meet the Principal: Pam Dean, Stuttgart High School

Meet the Principal is a series introducing Stuttgart School District’s administration. School principals provided answers to a prepared list of questions. Some answers have been edited for clarity. Name: Pam Dean. School: Stuttgart High School. Number of years in education: 21 years. Give a brief overview of your career....
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Jeremiah “Jeremy” Todd Bueker of Stuttgart

Jeremiah “Jeremy” Todd Bueker went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 6th, 2022. Jeremy was born in Stuttgart on October 29, 1973, to Chris Bueker and the late Danni Jo Newton Bueker. Jeremy was born and raised in Stuttgart, where he was a Stuttgart Ricebird football...
STUTTGART, AR
yieldpro.com

Cushman & Wakefield arranges $20.9 million sale of Arkansas 360 portfolio

Cushman & Wakefield announced that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged the sale of five Arkansas multifamily properties that comprise the Arkansas 360 Portfolio—Cottages of Hot Springs, Glen Oaks, Indiandale Manor, Village Meadows, and Woodland Terrace. Totaling 360 units, the properties were acquired by several buyers and the final portfolio sale price was $20,925,000.
HOT SPRINGS, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy