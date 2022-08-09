Read full article on original website
Five in Arkansas set for honors at Game and Fish Commission banquet
Five set for contributions to Arkansas outdoors.
86 years ago Arkansas set an all-time record
Summer 2022 has been a hot one, but we haven't seen temperatures nearly as hot as we did 86 years ago today.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Meet the Principal: Stephen Saranie, Meekins Middle School
Meet the Principal is a series introducing Stuttgart School District’s administration. School principals provided answers to a prepared list of questions. Some answers have been edited for clarity. Name: Stephen Saranie. School: Meekins Middle School. Number of years in education: 26 years total, 23 years within the Stuttgart School...
EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Arkansas to see cool and rainy weather!
Now, all signs are pointing toward even cooler temperatures and even more rainfall.
KATV
Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock
Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
Health Matters: First of its kind ambulance provides new level of care for Arkansans
Baptist Health is rolling out two new ambulances to help save the lives of the most critical patients.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
‘The Bee Man’ shares the buzz about hives; beekeeping workshop to be held Aug. 20 in Casscoe
If you have an interest in bees and how their hives are managed, you will want to attend the “All About Bees” workshop on Saturday, Aug. 20. The workshop is sponsored by the Arkansas County Master Gardeners and will be held at the Shelton Shop located at 133 Cooks Lake Road in Casscoe, AR.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Connectivity Program to assist Grand Prairie residents struggling with high internet bills
The City of Stuttgart and the Arkansas Municipal League have partnered to bring Grand Prairie residents internet and internet-capable devices at little to no cost through the Affordable Connectivity Program. The ACP is a Federal Communications Commission program that helps connect families and households struggling to afford internet services. The...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
ASPSF names Kendrick Jackson as Student of the Month
Stuttgart, Ark. — Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund is proud to recognize University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff student Kendrick Jackson of Stuttgart as the Student of the Month for August 2022. A few years ago, this single father found himself sitting at home collecting disability checks to support...
Pulaski County Veteran Services to host free event for Veterans
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Veterans in the United States can lose thousands of dollars each month due to not accessing their benefits. In order to help Veterans learn more about their benefits, Pulaski County Veteran Sevices will be hosting a Veterans picnic. The event will be taking place on...
First Arkansas Bank & Trust is teaming up with KARK to Clear the Shelters
Animals in shelters all over the Natural State are in need of would-be forever homes.
KATV
Restaurant of the Week: Kemuri
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Kemuri - sushi, seafood, and robata is the Good Morning Arkansas Restaurant of the Week. Kemuri is opening a second location in West Little Rock.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Meet the Principal: Pam Dean, Stuttgart High School
Meet the Principal is a series introducing Stuttgart School District’s administration. School principals provided answers to a prepared list of questions. Some answers have been edited for clarity. Name: Pam Dean. School: Stuttgart High School. Number of years in education: 21 years. Give a brief overview of your career....
Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission announces school supply giveaway tour
The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission is giving back to the youth before the school year begins with a back-to-school statewide supply tour.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Churches across Arkansas County to hold prayer gatherings for 2022-2023 school year
Schools across Arkansas County will start classes next week, and residents are joining together to pray for students and employees in local schools. Stuttgart Community Church will host a back-to-school prayer gathering at Stuttgart schools on Thursday, Aug. 11. Pastor Linda Corpier said this tradition started when her son was entering junior high.
Little Rock community surprised by fish graveyard
A normally beautiful lake in Little Rock has turned into a fish graveyard. Neighbors around Lake Foreman have been smelling the hundreds of fish lining where there was once water.
Little Rock and North Little Rock to start big improvement projects
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The election results have come in and now two cities in central Arkansas have the green light to move forward with big improvement projects. Little Rock and North Little Rock will use millions of dollars in tax money in a few ways. The fire department...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Jeremiah “Jeremy” Todd Bueker of Stuttgart
Jeremiah “Jeremy” Todd Bueker went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 6th, 2022. Jeremy was born in Stuttgart on October 29, 1973, to Chris Bueker and the late Danni Jo Newton Bueker. Jeremy was born and raised in Stuttgart, where he was a Stuttgart Ricebird football...
yieldpro.com
Cushman & Wakefield arranges $20.9 million sale of Arkansas 360 portfolio
Cushman & Wakefield announced that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged the sale of five Arkansas multifamily properties that comprise the Arkansas 360 Portfolio—Cottages of Hot Springs, Glen Oaks, Indiandale Manor, Village Meadows, and Woodland Terrace. Totaling 360 units, the properties were acquired by several buyers and the final portfolio sale price was $20,925,000.
KATV
North Little Rock Electric pays Entergy Arkansas $350,000 to expand electrical services
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The City of North Little Rock (NLR) is expanding electrical services along Highway 70, east of the Amazon Distribution Center. Terry Hartwick, Mayor of North Little Rock, said NLR paid Entergy Arkansas, LLC $350,000 in late July for permission to sell electric services in Tulip Farm Lots 2, 3, and 4 located in Ward 2.
