BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON Never in his wildest dreams did Forrest City-born Dominique Bowman dream of coaching football at the University of Arkansas, but as of late January that’s what he was hired to do. Bowman, who played his college football at NAIA Lambuth University under head coach Hugh Freeze and coached a year at […]

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO