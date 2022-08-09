Read full article on original website
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Meet the Principal: Stephen Saranie, Meekins Middle School
Meet the Principal is a series introducing Stuttgart School District’s administration. School principals provided answers to a prepared list of questions. Some answers have been edited for clarity. Name: Stephen Saranie. School: Meekins Middle School. Number of years in education: 26 years total, 23 years within the Stuttgart School...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Jeremiah “Jeremy” Todd Bueker of Stuttgart
Jeremiah “Jeremy” Todd Bueker went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 6th, 2022. Jeremy was born in Stuttgart on October 29, 1973, to Chris Bueker and the late Danni Jo Newton Bueker. Jeremy was born and raised in Stuttgart, where he was a Stuttgart Ricebird football...
501 LIFE Magazine gets in the school spirit for August issue
501 LIFE Magazine is getting in the school spirit with its August issue.
Five in Arkansas set for honors at Game and Fish Commission banquet
Five set for contributions to Arkansas outdoors.
86 years ago Arkansas set an all-time record
Summer 2022 has been a hot one, but we haven't seen temperatures nearly as hot as we did 86 years ago today.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Meet the Principal: Pam Dean, Stuttgart High School
Meet the Principal is a series introducing Stuttgart School District’s administration. School principals provided answers to a prepared list of questions. Some answers have been edited for clarity. Name: Pam Dean. School: Stuttgart High School. Number of years in education: 21 years. Give a brief overview of your career....
Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission announces school supply giveaway tour
The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission is giving back to the youth before the school year begins with a back-to-school statewide supply tour.
AdWeek
Faith Woodard to Join KTHV in Little Rock as Evening Anchor
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Faith Woodard has joined Little Rock, Ark. CBS affiliate KTHV as an evening anchor. Woodard will start this month, and will co-anchor...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Churches across Arkansas County to hold prayer gatherings for 2022-2023 school year
Schools across Arkansas County will start classes next week, and residents are joining together to pray for students and employees in local schools. Stuttgart Community Church will host a back-to-school prayer gathering at Stuttgart schools on Thursday, Aug. 11. Pastor Linda Corpier said this tradition started when her son was entering junior high.
Hogs’ Bowman thrilled to be home in Arkansas
BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON Never in his wildest dreams did Forrest City-born Dominique Bowman dream of coaching football at the University of Arkansas, but as of late January that’s what he was hired to do. Bowman, who played his college football at NAIA Lambuth University under head coach Hugh Freeze and coached a year at […]
First Arkansas Bank & Trust is teaming up with KARK to Clear the Shelters
Animals in shelters all over the Natural State are in need of would-be forever homes.
KATV
Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock
Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
Pulaski County Veteran Services to host free event for Veterans
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Veterans in the United States can lose thousands of dollars each month due to not accessing their benefits. In order to help Veterans learn more about their benefits, Pulaski County Veteran Sevices will be hosting a Veterans picnic. The event will be taking place on...
Teachers rally for an increase in salaries on the steps of the Capitol
Teachers from all across the state gathered in front of the Capitol Sunday afternoon to demand some of the state's surplus money goes towards teacher pay.
Little Rock’s September Jazz in the Park lineup announced
Jazz in the Park has its September lineup out.
Little Rock and North Little Rock to start big improvement projects
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The election results have come in and now two cities in central Arkansas have the green light to move forward with big improvement projects. Little Rock and North Little Rock will use millions of dollars in tax money in a few ways. The fire department...
yieldpro.com
Cushman & Wakefield arranges $20.9 million sale of Arkansas 360 portfolio
Cushman & Wakefield announced that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged the sale of five Arkansas multifamily properties that comprise the Arkansas 360 Portfolio—Cottages of Hot Springs, Glen Oaks, Indiandale Manor, Village Meadows, and Woodland Terrace. Totaling 360 units, the properties were acquired by several buyers and the final portfolio sale price was $20,925,000.
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
(Little Rock, KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of July 31 - August 6 :. 1. BOLO Alert: 2 wanted by sheriff's office for incident at Park Plaza Mall. Update 7:30 p.m.: Two suspects wanted by the Pulaski County...
Federal lawsuit looks to use RICO statutes to end medical marijuana in Arkansas
Less-potent marijuana and federal law at the center of a lawsuit.
Kait 8
Ark. man wanted as person of interest in Helena-West Helena homicide
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas man is on the run after he was identified as a person of interest in a deadly shooting in Helena-West Helena. Investigators with Helena-West Helena Police Department say officers were dispatched to a residence on HWY 49 Tuesday morning regarding a shooting where they found 43-year-old Demarcius Foreman suffering gunshot wounds.
