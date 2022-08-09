Read full article on original website
Testa Introduces Bill to Give Breweries More Freedom in New Jersey
New Jersey State Senator Michael Testa has introduced a bill in Trenton that would give more privileges to breweries around the Garden State. Testa is pushing back on laws in the Murphy administration that allows breweries to hold an unlimited number of special events at their facilities and up to 18 off site special events annually.
New Jersey Officially Placed Under Drought Watch
It’s official, New Jersey is under a Drought Watch. State officials announced Tuesday that voluntary water conservation measures are requested statewide. The Watch is the earliest state of New Jersey’s three-stage drought advisory system. Stream flow and ground water levels are below normal due to a lack of rainfall.
