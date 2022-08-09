ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Yardbarker

Why MLB won't hold a 'Field of Dreams' game in 2023

The "Field of Dreams" game has very quickly become one of the most fun events during the MLB season, and a reason to watch baseball in the dog days of August whether your favorite team is playing or not. But, sadly, the game held in Dyersville, Iowa will not be returning in 2023.
DYERSVILLE, IA
Yardbarker

Watch: Former Cavs guard throws punch during pro-am game

This past weekend saw some malice at the pro-am. Ex-Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin participated in a pro-am game in Atlanta on Sunday. At one point in the contest, Goodwin lost his cool and threw a punch at Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland. The punch did not connect however, and the two were quickly separated. Here is the video (with Goodwin wearing the dark No. 0 jersey).
ATLANTA, GA
Times-Bulletin

Wednesday's golf scores

VAN WERT — In Wednesday area golf action, the Wayne Trace boys and Parkway girls picked up wins, while Van Wert competed in the Kalida Invitational and both Lincolnview and Spencerville tangled in a quad match. *****. OTTAWA — The Lincolnview boys team shot the second best score (178)...
VAN WERT, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State basketball 2023 recruiting commitment tracker

Sure, Ohio State is known as a football school, but the Buckeyes do play a little hoops on the banks of the Olentangy and have had some pretty historic seasons over the years. Former head coach Thad Matta ushered in the pinnacle of the OSU basketball period before things began to slip, and now Chris Holtmann is trying to get things back at that same level. To do so, the Ohio State staff will have to recruit at a higher level than what we saw over the last few years. And while Holtmann and company have had their fair share of recruiting wins, including a top ten class for 2022, it has to be sustainable.
COLUMBUS, OH

