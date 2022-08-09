ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

These Famous Actors Were Born In Georgia & So Many Call This City Home

By Laurie Bergeron, Stacker
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WiJ3v_0hAX65lk00

A vast majority of celebrities leading the film and television industry were born and raised outside of Hollywood. Talented actors from Georgia are also among those who have also found their way to the bright lights and superstardom from obscure beginnings.

The fact that Georgia has played home to the production of various films and television shows in the recent decades, has helped create a pipeline for industry aspirants from the state to take the leap of faith. Film and TV productions spent $4.4 billion in Georgia in fiscal 2022, a new record for the industry, according to The Georgia Film Office.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Georgia from IMDb’s most popular list. Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

Iain Armitage

- Born: Savannah, Georgia (7/15/2008)

- Known for:

--- Sheldon Cooper in "Young Sheldon" (2017-2021)

--- Youngest Brian in "The Glass Castle" (2017)

--- Ziggy Chapman in "Big Little Lies" (2017-2019)

Desmond Harrington

- Born: Savannah, Georgia (10/19/1976)

- Known for:

--- Mike in "The Hole" (2001)

--- Chris Flynn in "Wrong Turn" (2003)

--- Ferriman in "Ghost Ship" (2002)

Robert Patrick

- Born: Marietta, Georgia (11/5/1958)

- Known for:

--- T-1000 in "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" (1991)

--- Coach Joe Willis in "The Faculty" (1998)

--- Rome in "The Marine" (2006)

Laurence Fishburne

- Born: Augusta, Georgia (7/30/1961)

- Known for:

--- Morpheus in "The Matrix" (1999)

--- Morpheus in "The Matrix Reloaded" (2003)

--- Whitey Powers in "Mystic River" (2003)

Jeff Daniels

- Born: Athens, Georgia (2/19/1955)

- Known for:

--- Bernard Berkman in "The Squid and the Whale" (2005)

--- Harry in "Dumb and Dumber" (1994)

--- Tom Baxter in "The Purple Rose of Cairo" (1985)

Wayne Knight

- Born: Cartersville, Georgia (8/7/1955)

- Known for:

--- Nedry in "Jurassic Park" (1993)

--- Zack Mallozzi in "Rat Race" (2001)

--- Stan in "Dirty Dancing" (1987)

David Cross

- Born: Atlanta, Georgia (4/4/1964)

- Known for:

--- Tobias Fünke in "Arrested Development" (2003-2019)

--- Minion in "Megamind" (2010)

--- Rob in "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" (2004)

Ed Helms

- Born: Atlanta, Georgia (1/24/1974)

- Known for:

--- Stu in "The Hangover" (2009)

--- Andy Bernard in "The Office" (2006-2013)

--- Rusty Griswold in "Vacation" (2015)

Stephen Dorff

- Born: Atlanta, Georgia (7/29/1973)

- Known for:

--- Deacon Frost in "Blade" (1998)

--- Stavros in "Immortals" (2011)

--- Johnny Marco in "Somewhere" (2010)

Kenan Thompson

- Born: Atlanta, Georgia (5/10/1978)

- Known for:

--- Various in "Saturday Night Live" (2003-2021)

--- Troy in "Snakes on a Plane" (2006)

--- Dexter Reed in "Good Burger" (1997)

Wes Chatham

- Born: Georgia (10/11/1978)

- Known for:

--- Castor in "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2" (2015)

--- Castor in "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" (2014)

--- Corporal Steve Penning in "In the Valley of Elah" (2007)

Danny McBride

- Born: Statesboro, Georgia (12/29/1976)

- Known for:

--- Red in "Pineapple Express" (2008)

--- Neal Gamby in "Vice Principals" (2016-2017)

--- Danny McBride in "This Is the End" (2013)

Brian Baumgartner

- Born: Atlanta, Georgia (11/29/1972)

- Known for:

--- Kevin Malone in "The Office" (2005-2013)

--- Eric in "Four Christmases" (2008)

--- Jim in "License to Wed" (2007)

Stacy Keach

- Born: Savannah, Georgia (6/2/1941)

- Known for:

--- Ed Pegram in "Nebraska" (2013)

--- Cmdr. Malloy in "Escape from L.A." (1996)

--- Adm Mark Turso USN Ret. in "The Bourne Legacy" (2012)

Chris Tucker

- Born: Atlanta, Georgia (8/31/1971)

- Known for:

--- Carter in "Rush Hour 2" (2001)

--- Carter in "Rush Hour" (1998)

--- Danny in "Silver Linings Playbook" (2012)

Benjamin Walker

- Born: Georgia (6/21/1982)

- Known for:

--- Travis in "The Choice" (2016)

--- Abraham Lincoln in "Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter" (2012)

--- George Pollard in "In the Heart of the Sea" (2015)

Christopher Lowell

- Born: Atlanta, Georgia (10/17/1984)

- Known for:

--- Stuart Whitworth in "The Help" (2011)

--- Al Monroe in "Promising Young Woman" (2020)

--- Kevin in "Up in the Air" (2009)

Jack McBrayer

- Born: Macon, Georgia (5/27/1973)

- Known for:

--- Kenneth Parcell in "30 Rock" (2006-2013)

--- Felix in "Wreck-It Ralph" (2012)

--- Darald in "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" (2008)

Omari Hardwick

- Born: Savannah, Georgia (1/9/1974)

- Known for:

--- Sergeant Marcus Williams in "Kick-Ass" (2010)

--- Vanderohe in "Army of the Dead" (2021)

--- Mr. _______ in "Sorry to Bother You" (2018)

Shameik Moore

- Born: Atlanta, Georgia (5/4/1995)

- Known for:

--- Miles Morales in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" (2018)

--- Malcolm in "Dope" (2015)

--- Shaolin Fantastic in "The Get Down" (2016-2017)

Ron Lester

- Born: Kennesaw, Georgia (8/4/1970)

- Died: 6/17/2016

- Known for:

--- Billy Bob in "Varsity Blues" (1999)

--- Reggie Ray in "Not Another Teen Movie" (2001)

--- Michael 'Sugar Daddy' Bernardino in "Popular" (1999-2001)

Chandler Massey

- Born: Atlanta, Georgia (9/10/1990)

- Known for:

--- Will Horton in "Days of Our Lives" (2010-2021)

--- Danny in "Aquarians" (2017)

--- Farrell Gambles in "16-Love" (2012)

Gary Anthony Williams

- Born: Atlanta, Georgia (3/14/1966)

- Known for:

--- Bebop in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows" (2016)

--- Tarik in "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle" (2004)

--- Detective William Bendix in "I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore." (2017)

Jason Lively

- Born: Carroll County, Georgia (3/12/1968)

- Known for:

--- Rusty Griswold in "National Lampoon's European Vacation" (1985)

--- Chris in "Night of the Creeps" (1986)

--- Rod Moffet in "The Dukes of Hazzard" (1979-1983)

Tituss Burgess

- Born: Athens, Georgia (2/21/1979)

- Known for:

--- Titus Andromedon in "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (2015-2019)

--- Toney in "Dolemite Is My Name" (2019)

--- Creepy Tim in "Set It Up" (2018)

Sung Kang

- Born: Gainesville, Georgia (4/8/1972)

- Known for:

--- Han in "Fast & Furious 6" (2013)

--- Han in "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift" (2006)

--- Taylor Kwon in "Bullet to the Head" (2012)

Chandler Riggs

- Born: Atlanta, Georgia (6/27/1999)

- Known for:

--- Carl Grimes in "The Walking Dead" (2010-2020)

--- Tom in "Get Low" (2009)

--- George in "Mercy" (2014)

Kip Pardue

- Born: Atlanta, Georgia (9/23/1975)

- Known for:

--- Ronnie 'Sunshine' Bass in "Remember the Titans" (2000)

--- Victor in "The Rules of Attraction" (2002)

--- Jimmy Bly in "Driven" (2001)

Nadji Jeter

- Born: Atlanta, Georgia (10/1/1996)

- Known for:

--- Poundcake in "The 5th Wave" (2016)

--- Andre Mckenzie in "Grown Ups 2" (2013)

--- Sam in "The Last of Us" (2013)

Scott Wilson

- Born: Atlanta, Georgia (3/29/1942)

- Died: 10/6/2018

- Known for:

--- Capt. Billy Cutshaw in "The Ninth Configuration" (1980)

--- Hershel Greene in "The Walking Dead" (2011-2018)

--- Dick in "In Cold Blood" (1967)

Khary Payton

- Born: Augusta, Georgia (5/16/1972)

- Known for:

--- Ezekiel in "The Walking Dead" (2016-2022)

--- Cyborg in "Teen Titans Go!" (2013-2021)

--- Michael Forrest in "Astronaut: The Last Push" (2012)

Blake Clark

- Born: Macon, Georgia (2/2/1946)

- Known for:

--- Marlin Whitmore in "50 First Dates" (2004)

--- Farmer Fran in "The Waterboy" (1998)

--- Hagenstern in "Toys" (1992)

Pernell Roberts

- Born: Waycross, Georgia (5/18/1928)

- Died: 1/24/2010

- Known for:

--- Adam Cartwright in "Bonanza" (1959-1965)

--- Trapper John McIntyre in "Trapper John, M.D." (1979-1986)

--- George Fallon in "Mannix" (1973)

Hulk Hogan

- Born: Augusta, Georgia (8/11/1953)

- Known for:

--- Rip in "No Holds Barred" (1989)

--- Thunderlips in "Rocky III" (1982)

--- Shep Ramsey in "Suburban Commando" (1991)

Wayne Brady

- Born: Columbus, Georgia (6/2/1972)

- Known for:

--- Self in "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (1998-2007)

--- Daredevil Dan in "Foodfight!" (2012)

--- Producer in "Let's Make a Deal" (2009-2021)

Sterling Holloway

- Born: Cedartown, Georgia (1/4/1905)

- Died: 11/22/1992

- Known for:

--- Winnie the Pooh in "The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh" (1977)

--- Kaa the Snake in "The Jungle Book" (1967)

--- Cheshire Cat in "Alice in Wonderland" (1951)

DeForest Kelley

- Born: Toccoa, Georgia (1/20/1920)

- Died: 6/11/1999

- Known for:

--- Dr. McCoy in "Star Trek: The Original Series" (1966-1969)

--- McCoy in "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier" (1989)

--- Dr. Leonard McCoy in "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country" (1991)

Claude Akins

- Born: Nelson, Georgia (5/25/1926)

- Died: 1/27/1994

- Known for:

--- Joe Burdette in "Rio Bravo" (1959)

--- Rev. Jeremiah Brown in "Inherit the Wind" (1960)

--- Aldo in "Battle for the Planet of the Apes" (1973)

Lenny von Dohlen

- Born: Augusta, Georgia (12/22/1958)

- Known for:

--- Harold Smith in "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me" 1992

--- Miles Harding in "Electric Dreams" 1984

Jim Brown

- Born: St. Simons Island, Georgia (2/17/1936)

- Known for:

--- Byron Williams in "Mars Attacks!" (1996)

--- Montezuma Monroe in "Any Given Sunday" (1999)

--- Fireball in "The Running Man" (1987)

Devon Werkheiser

- Born: Atlanta, Georgia (3/8/1991)

- Known for:

--- Floyd Stiles in "Crown Vic" (2019)

--- Sam in "Santa Girl" (2019)

--- Brock in "Where's the Money" (2017)

Melvyn Douglas

- Born: Macon, Georgia (4/5/1901)

- Died: 8/4/1981

- Known for:

--- Benjamin Rand in "Being There" (1979)

--- Homer Bannon in "Hud" (1963)

--- Bill Cole in "Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House" (1948)

Cary Guffey

- Born: Douglasville, Georgia (5/10/1972)

- Known for:

--- Barry Guiler in "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" (1977)

--- Billy Lee (Child) in "Chiefs" (1983)

--- H7-25 (aka Charlie Warren) in "Everything Happens to Me" (1980)

James Keach

- Born: Savannah, Georgia (12/7/1947)

- Known for:

--- Motorcycle Cop in "National Lampoon's Vacation" (1983)

--- Warden in "Walk the Line" (2005)

--- Jesse James in "The Long Riders" (1980)

Sonny Landham

- Born: Canton, Georgia (2/11/1941)

- Died: 8/17/2017

- Known for:

--- Billy in "Predator" (1987)

--- Chink in "Lock Up" (1989)

--- Police in "The Warriors" (1979)

Gale Harold

- Born: Decatur, Georgia (7/10/1969)

- Known for:

--- Brian Kinney in "Queer as Folk" (1999-2005)

--- Wyatt Earp in "Deadwood" (2006)

--- Simon in "Echo Park" (2014)

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

What’s been filmed, what’s filming in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Metro Atlanta and Georgia locales have been used extensively in Hollywood productions. Downtown’s Westin Peachtree Plaza was the site of one of the city’s first climatic film scenes, in 1979′s “Sharky’s Machine.” The Burt Reynolds crime drama ended with an assassin being shot by Reynolds near the top floor of the hotel and falling to his death.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waycross, GA
City
Douglasville, GA
City
Kennesaw, GA
City
Savannah, GA
City
Marietta, GA
City
Columbus, GA
City
Decatur, GA
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Homer, GA
City
Cedartown, GA
City
Rome, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Cartersville, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
kiiky.com

15 Highest-Paid High School Football Coaches in Georgia 2022

Georgia high school football coaches keep getting big paychecks of $100,000 or more. According to records obtained by First Coast News, at least 44 high school football coaches made more than $100,000 during the 2017-2018 school year. The number of coaches making at least $100,000 has doubled since the 2014-2015 school year. It depends a lot on what that coach has to offer.
GEORGIA STATE
Billboard

This Is the Man Responsible for Canceling Midtown Music — And He’s Surprised Too

Phillip Evans wants to set the record straight about his role in causing Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival to be canceled. A 61-year-old Georgia IT worker, author and gun- rights activist, for years his “guns everywhere” philosophy on the state’s concealed and open carry weapons laws has collided with Live Nation’s long held prohibitions on weapons at concerts and festivals. Evans says he didn’t want the whole thing shut down. He just wanted to be able to bring his gun.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

GSP vying for 2022 Best Looking Cruiser Contest

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Highway patrol agencies from different states are competing to see which department has the best-looking cruiser, with the public serving as the judge. Georgia State Patrol’s cruiser won the contest in 2020 with 51,844 votes. The cruiser was parked near the big fountain at Forsyth Park in Savannah.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Mcbride
Person
Gary Anthony Williams
Person
Jesse James
Person
Homer
fox5atlanta.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in Atlanta

ATLANTA - It's no surprise that it can pricey to live in parts of the Peach State. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to the data, the median...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Georgia National Fair 2022: Dates, Times, Info

One of the best times you can have outdoors in the Peach state is to attend the Georgia National Fair. And guess what: It’s happening soon. The Georgia National Fair is back and so are armband days. Purchase an armband and enjoy unlimited rides for one flat price. Georgia...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#The Georgia Film Office
WRBL News 3

22 Georgia individuals face charges, federal indictment alleges drug trafficking ring

ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — 22 Georgia individuals, including four Columbus residents, are facing drug-related charges stemming from a large-scale investigation into an alleged armed drug trafficking organization, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia. This indictment specifically alleges the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other controlled substances. All individuals are […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WSAV News 3

High-speed affordable internet coming to rural Georgia

CLAXTON, Ga. (WSAV) — Many rural areas across the country, including right here in Georgia, lack access to high-speed, affordable internet. But help may soon be on the way.  The Biden administration is directing millions of dollars in loans and grants to support internet projects.  The USDA is making access to internet a little bit […]
GEORGIA STATE
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

35K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy