ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Serena Williams 'Hates' That She's Retiring & She Had To Choose Between 'Tennis & A Family'

By Sameen Chaudhry
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QcLtc_0hAX5fEK00

Serena Williams, one of the greatest women's tennis players in history, says she's just about ready to retire from the sport after a 27-year-long career and 23 grand slam singles titles.

The 40-year-old revealed that she will be saying "farewell" to tennis in a lengthy interview with Vogue, which was released on Tuesday. She described it as a tough decision but said it will allow her to focus on other things, such as raising a family and expanding various business ventures.

"Believe me; I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family. I don't think it's fair," Williams said during the interview. "If I were a guy, I wouldn't be writing this because I'd be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family."

Williams is married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, with whom she shares almost five-year-old Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

During the interview, Williams shared that her daughter asks for a little sister to join their little family "a lot," and as the youngest of five sisters herself, William feels the need to fulfill her daughter's wishes.

Williams shared that her daughter even "prays to Jehovah to bring her a baby sister."

"I have never liked the word retirement," she said, adding that she would rather call it an "evolution."

She also doesn't sound particularly excited about the change.

"There is no happiness in this topic for me. I know it's not the usual thing to say, but I feel a great deal of pain. It's the hardest thing that I could ever imagine. I hate it," she shared.

"I hate that I have to be at this crossroads. I keep saying to myself, I wish it could be easy for me, but it's not. I'm torn: I don't want it to be over, but at the same time, I'm ready for what's next."

Williams has been playing tennis since she was three, and since then, the sport has been her entire life.

She first became a professional tennis player in 1995 and went on to make a name for herself as one of the world's best tennis players, winning the French Open, U.S. Open and Wimbledon, reported the National Museum of African American History & Culture.

She did much of it with her sister Venus at her side — or on the other side of the court.

"I've been reluctant to admit to myself or anyone else that I have to move on from playing tennis," she added. "It's like it's not real until you say it out loud. It comes up, I get an uncomfortable lump in my throat, and I start to cry."

Her final match will be the U.S. Open which will begin later this month and go into September, reported The Guardian. That means her final match will be no later than September 10, if she makes it to the women's final.

She dropped the announcement while she was in Toronto for the Canadian Open.

Comments / 4

Related
E! News

Serena Williams Shares Plans for Baby No. 2 After Retirement From Tennis

Watch: Serena Williams' B-Day Tribute to Daughter Will Make Your Heart Full. Serena Williams is ready to expand her team—away from the tennis court. The 23-time Grand Slam winner revealed in an essay for Vogue that she'll be "evolving away from tennis" after the 2022 U.S. Open later this month. Following the tournament, Serena wrote that she wants to focus on growing her family, which already includes husband Alexis Ohanian and their 4-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.
TENNIS
StyleCaster

Here’s the Real Reason Serena Is Retiring From Tennis & When She’ll Play Her Last Game

Click here to read the full article. After she announced the end of her tennis career, fans around the world are asking: Why is Serena Williams retiring?  The tennis champion wrote an essay for the cover of the September 2022 issue of Vogue about why she decided to pursue retirement —or as she puts it, “evolution.” Serena Williams is an icon within the tennis community and beyond. Born in Saginaw, Michigan, and raised in Compton, California, along with her sister Venus Williams, her father Richard Williams pushed her to play the sport during her youth. Their childhood and their father was...
TENNIS
thezoereport.com

Serena Williams Looked Stunning In A Baby Blue Dress For Her September ‘Vogue’ Cover

In case you haven’t scanned the headlines yet, here is the story: In a personal essay for the September Vogue cover story, Serena Williams announced her retirement from tennis. The superstar athlete announced her decision to move away from the sport in order to focus on new ventures and on her family. Her editorial column was accompanied by a dreamy beach photo shoot, lensed by Luis Alberto Rodriguez. The photographer shot Williams in a series of awe-inspiring looks, including the timeless blue gown that she wore on the cover.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Alexis Ohanian
Daily Mail

Lance Armstrong ties the knot with girlfriend Anna Hansen in France as he shares snaps from their romantic nuptials: 'Married the love of my life'

After 14 years together, Lance Armstrong and his longtime girlfriend Anna Hansen have tied the knot. The disgraced cyclist, 50, announced they said 'I do' in France in a touching post showcasing their nuptials on Tuesday. 'Best. Day. Ever. Married the love of my life @annahansenarmstrong. So special having our...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
shefinds

This Strapless Jumpsuit Meghan Markle Just Wore In NYC May Be Too Sexy For The Royal Family—But We Think It's So Chic!

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for dinner at Locanda Verde in New York there was just one thing on our minds; Meghan’s stunning monochrome jumpsuit! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, looked incredible in the black and white Gabriela Hearst number (it’s the ‘Vicky’ jumpsuit, and currently retails for $4790 for anyone who’s interested) but as chic as it was, it did actually break royal sartorial rules!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Meghan Markle For These Alleged 'Yacht Pictures With Prince Andrew'

Megan Markle is getting hate from the internet for some pictures that claim she was spending time at a yacht with Prince Andrew. According to an article published by The News, “Prince Andrew ‘accompanied’ Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to Phuket, Thailand in 2001.” The outlet adds that “according to Maxwell biographer, Meghan Markle was brought along to the famous yacht party in Phuket by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.”
CELEBRITIES
Teen Vogue

Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture

One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Tennis Players#Wimbledon
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson Seen In 1st Photos Since Birth Of Baby With Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson, 31, looked calm and comfortable in the first public pics since the news of his baby boy’s arrival made headlines. The professional basketball player, who is already the father of three, was seen walking through a gymnastics center parking lot in Los Angeles, CA shortly after he welcomed another bundle of joy with ex Khloe Kardashian via surrogate on Aug. 5. He wore a summer-friendly outfit that included a black graphic t-shirt, black shorts, white socks, and what appeared to be black Chuck Taylor-style Converse sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Bares Stomach & Twins With Asap Rocky In Jeans 3 Months After Baby’s Birth

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky gave themselves some much needed couple time as they were spotted out on a late-night stroll together after welcoming their first child three months ago. The Fenty Beauty founder and her rapper beau were spotted enjoying the summer evening at a park in New York City on August 6. Rocking an open shirt, Rihanna showed off her bare belly while she twinned with Asap in a pair of oversized denim pants. He added a tie-dye shirt, sweater vest and funky hat to his ensemble as well.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Serena Williams Worth?

One of the top female tennis players of all time, Serena Williams has won 23 singles Grand Slam titles, gold medals at three different Olympic games and more prize money than any female tennis player...
TENNIS
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

35K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy