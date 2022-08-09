Read full article on original website
Related
beckerspayer.com
Priority Health, Homeward partner on value-based, rural care
Priority Health is partnering with rural care startup Homeward to bring in-home and mobile care to Medicare Advantage members across Michigan. San Francisco-based Homeward, which clinched $50 million in series B funding Aug. 3, has an integrated care model that consists of mobile, community-based care, according to a news release.
ABC6.com
Department of Health closes three beaches for swimming
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed down three beaches for swimming Wednesday. The Department of Health said Third Beach in Middletown, Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville, and Harmony Hill School Beach in Glocester have unsafe bacteria levels. RIDOH will continue to monitor the beach...
beckerspayer.com
Cigna 'drastically' underpaid New Jersey hospitals, lawsuit alleges
Three New Jersey hospitals are suing Cigna for allegedly "drastically" underpaying them and refusing to pay them for services, Lawstreet Media reported Aug. 9. The lawsuit was filed by three CarePoint Health hospitals: Christ Hospital in Jersey City; Hoboken University Medical Center and Bayonne Medical Center. The hospitals allege that they provided services to 10,650 patients between March 2016 and May 2021, but Cigna did not pay or underpaid for services for 8,083 of those visits, according to the report.
‘This is only the beginning’: RI to begin doling out opioid settlement funds
The settlement funds are the direct result of Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha's efforts to hold opioid manufacturers, distributors and consultants accountable "for the role they played in creating and fueling the opioid crisis in the state."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Workers eligible for pandemic hero pay
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state is officially launching its website Wednesday on the Connecticut Premium Pay Program, which could provide essential workers with hero pay. “I help the residents wherever they needed assistance,” Debbie Evans of New London, who works at a nursing home in Mystic, said. Fallyn Fonville-Smith of New London is a […]
2 charged with forging signatures for RI teen gov candidate
The two 18-year-olds turned themselves in, according to Jamestown police.
beckerspayer.com
2 trustees appointed to BCBS of Minnesota board
Jasmine Jirele and Jim Pekarek have been appointed to Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota's board of trustees, the payer said Aug. 8. Ms. Jirele has been the president and CEO of Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America since 2021, according to a Blue Cross and Blue Shield news release. Mr. Pekarek is the executive vice president and CFO of Agiliti, a Minneapolis-based company that helps U.S. healthcare organizations access, manage and maintain medical equipment.
whatsupnewp.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Rhode Island
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Some RI school districts not saying whether COVID dollars are spent
As of Tuesday, there's nowhere for the public to see how much Rhode Island K-12 districts have spent so far.
Washington Examiner
Rhode Island families to receive up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children
Rhode Island families will soon receive some extra money to help cover rising costs in the state. For people making up to $100,000 for individuals and $200,000 for joint filers, families with at least one child will receive $250 from the state for up to three children. The program, titled the Rhode Island Child Tax Rebate, is expected to support nearly 115,000 Rhode Island families, according to the state governor's office.
ABC6.com
Gov. McKee calls fight on Block Island ferry ‘unacceptable’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — One day after a fight broke out on the Block Island Ferry, that sent two person to the hospital, Gov. Dan McKee called the incident unacceptable. “Certainly that was not what we want to see anywhere in the state of Rhode Island,” said McKee. “[The] behavior that I’m hearing on the ferry last night was not acceptable, and we are certainly going to respond in a strong way to protect the safety of the people of in the state of Rhode Island and enjoy our great state.”
This affordable airline says it will bring at least 20 routes to an R.I. airport
Breeze Airways is putting its base of operations in the Ocean State. Breeze Airways, an affordable airline that got its start last year, is expanding its presence at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, bringing more flights and more jobs to the Ocean State’s air transit hub. The airline...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WPRI
Target 12: Tracking COVID Cash tonight
Hundreds of millions of dollars. That’s how much Rhode Island school districts received in COVID relief funding. But Target 12 has discovered it’s not easy to find out how or if some districts are spending the cash. Target 12 Investigator Tolly Taylor questioned school leaders about where your...
beckerspayer.com
Mississippi awards 3 Medicaid contracts
Molina Health, TrueCare and Magnolia Health Plan have been selected by the Mississippi Department of Medicaid to serve beneficiaries of the state's coordinated care program, MississippiCAN, and the Children’s Health Insurance Program. Five organizations submitted bids, and the awardees were chosen after an extensive evaluation of their qualifications, according...
beckerspayer.com
11 payers entering, exiting markets
From continued expansions of Medicare Advantage plans across the country to Michigan forcing a payer to cease all operations, these are 11 recent moves by insurers to exit or enter markets:. 1. Health Care Service Corp. is looking to expand its Medicare Advantage offerings to an additional 1.1 million Medicare-eligible...
Rhode Islanders returning from summer hotspot brawl on ferry
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Islanders who flocked to a summer hotspot on Monday for the Victory Day holiday got into brawls at a resort and on a ferry ride home, leading to eight arrests. The fighting started at a beach resort on Block Island that was hosting a...
Massachusetts renters warned about apartment scams
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWALTHAM -- It's a growing trend that the Better Business Bureau (BBB) expects to get worse when college students return in September. We are talking about rental scams. "A living nightmare is the way I describe it," says Ashley Colindres, a Waltham resident looking for a new place. "They will all ask you to send money up front, tell you that you can go look in the windows to see if you like the place. If you're still interested send us a deposit, and we will mail you the key."So far, the BBB says 12 people have...
ABC6.com
Watch: Timeline of events that led to fight on Block Island ferry
BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Here’s the timeline of events that unfolded on Block Island on Monday — leading to the arrest of seven people on the ferry after a fight. Rhode Island State Police said troopers responded to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort, where Reggae Fest was being held.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island music director Larry Rachleff passed away
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former music director of the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra Larry Rachleff died on Monday. The organization made the announcement Wednesday that the Rhode Island native died in Houston. Rachleff served as music director from 1996-2017 and conducted his final concerts with the orchestra in 2017.
ABC6.com
Magaziner moves into home in Congressional District 2
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) – Rhode Island Congressional candidate Seth Magaziner has moved into District 2. A campaign spokeswoman confirmed Magainzer moved from his Providence home to a home in the Edgewood section of Cranston that he is renting. The spokeswoman said he will be fully registered at the new...
Comments / 0