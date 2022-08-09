ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

This Duke Football Player From Texas Is Going Viral For His Opera Singing (VIDEO)

By Brittany Cristiano
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n0jeV_0hAX4WCS00

As the college football season inches closer to game night, the thousands of players at American universities are showing up for Fall camp practices.

One offensive lineman from Duke University, Chance Lytle, who is from San Antonio, TX, is currently going viral on the Internet for impressing his team at practice with a unique skill he has: opera singing.

A video with over 500K views was posted by Duke's Football team on August 7, and it shows Lytle belting a song to a room of athletes watching him, and they all looked astonished.

Voice of an angel 🥹 #FallCampVibes #OperaSinger #FallCamp #TheBoys

Lytle recently transferred to the North Carolina school as a graduate student following his Dec. 2021 graduation from the University of Colorado Boulder where he also played the sport and studied vocal performance as well as psychology.

You can see another opera video on his Instagram account that has multiple clips from his senior recital at CU this past May.

He officially committed to play at Duke back in March but didn't join the team until the practice camps started last week, and it didn't take long for his new squad to discover his other talent.

In the viral TikTok of his hidden talent, the other Duke players were filming him and standing there gaping with their mouths open wide.

Tons of people were impressed by him and they expressed it in the comment section. They replied everything from "Thor the musical 🥰" because of his likeness to the Marvel superhero, and some "had the worst day at work", though this put a smile on their face.

Once he finished the song the whole room erupted in a football chant cheering him on. Though, there's no word if this is how they will get hyped for their upcoming season.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shefinds

Football Fans Are Losing It As Carrie Underwood Announces Her Return To 'SNF' In A Sparkly Jersey And Micro Mini: 'Favorite Part Of Sundays'

For countless football fans, a highlight of NBC’s Sunday Night Football games is hearing Carrie Underwood ring in each weekly opener with her “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” intro song. The Grammy winner announced this week via Instagram that she is coming back to be the face and voice of the show for her 10th year, and fans can’t get enough of her latest outfit!
NFL
FanSided

Alabama Football: What we are hearing from Austin

This post reviews the latest Texas Longhorns’ football chatter coming out of Austin, TX. If the discussion was solely what is being heard about Alabama Football, two words would suffice – as in, not much. There is and will be plenty of sizzle in Austin, including a scorching...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Texas Longhorns' No. 1 vote in coaches poll sets off guest on Paul Finebaum Show

The 2022 preseason coaches poll came out on Monday, and one particular aspect of the top 25 drew interest far and wide across college football: Texas received one vote as the No. 1 team in the country. It remains unclear who voted the Longhorns No. 1, or whether the voter was serious and did so intentionally. Texas is coming off a 5-7 season and is widely expected to improve after coach Steve Sarkisian's nightmare first fall in charge, but most experts have the 'Horns outside of the top 15. One guest Monday on "The Paul Finebaum Show," Michael Bratton of "That SEC Podcast," was set off by Texas' No. 1 vote.
AUSTIN, TX
Popculture

Bobby Faye Ferguson, 'Dukes of Hazzard' Actress, Dead at 78

Bobby Faye Ferguson, an actress and the mother of The Conners star Jay R. Ferguson, has died. She was 78. Ferguson died of natural causes on June 25, her son's representatives at Industry Entertainment told The Hollywood Reporter Friday. Ferguson's acting credits included The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, and Burt Reynolds' Evening Shade.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lytle, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
San Antonio, TX
Sports
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Entertainment
Durham, NC
Sports
ClutchPoints

Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting

America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
UVALDE, TX
Vibe

Terrell Owens Confronts Racist White Woman In Viral Video

Click here to read the full article. Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens confronted a “Karen” near his home in Florida last Wednesday (August 3). In the now-viral video, the woman, Caitlyn Davis, can be seen hurling racist sentiments at Owens in the presence of police officers. The ex-NFL player took to Instagram Live during the confrontation, stating that he exited his vehicle to address Davis’s claim that he was speeding. In response, Davis called the police. In 911 audio obtained by TMZ, Davis claimed that Owens “threatened” her and was “driving aggressively” through her neighborhood.More from VIBE.comLil Yachty Embraces Health...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Is Shocked By 1 Coaches' Poll Vote

It was pretty much the usual suspects at the top of the 2022 USA Today preseason coaches poll: Alabama received 64 votes, Georgia six, Ohio State five... but one surprise team received a first-place vote: The Texas Longhorns. The reveal comes from Action Network's Brett McMurphy:. The college football world...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke Football#Duke University#Football Chant#Opera#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#American#Fall#Tx#Cu#Tiktok
The Spun

4 Teams Named Most 'Overrated' In Preseason Coaches' Poll

The 2022 preseason Coaches Poll was released earlier today, which means we finally have an official set of rankings to debate. If you're a college football aficionado, then there are probably a few things from the Coaches Poll you disagree with. Maybe you feel Team A is way too high while people are sleeping on Team B, and so on and so forth.
COLLEGE SPORTS
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Shares That She's Having A Mental Breakdown

Yung Miami has been a trending topic for quite some time now. Between her relationship with Diddy remaining relevant and her new podcast, Caresha Please, going viral with each episode, the City Girls rapper can't manage to stay off of everyone's radar. While plenty of people enjoy seeing her content on their timeline, her recent post has fans worried about her well-being.
MENTAL HEALTH
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles's Crop Top and Shorts Are a Tribute to Her Fiancé

Simone Biles posted a snap on her Instagram Story on Monday afternoon, showing off a red, white, and blue outfit with the word "Texans" emblazoned across her chest and captioning the pic, "doing something fun." And while said "fun" isn't explained any further, we can't help but think it has something to do with her fiancé. Her soon-to-be-husband, Jonathan Owens, is, of course, a player on the Houston Texans.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
247Sports

Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal

Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is one of the most successful college football coaches in history. Saban has won seven national championships with two different schools in his coaching career, winning one with LSU and six with Alabama. Given all his success, let’s take a closer look at Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Little Leaguer hits absolute bomb of a home run

A Little League player went viral for an absolute bomb of a home run he hit this week. Jaron Lancaster is a star player for Hawaii’s Little League team that is playing in the West Region. They were facing Northern California in the second round of a double-elimination tournament on Monday. They won the game 13-3 and got some help from Lancaster’s big bat.
BASEBALL
247Sports

National top-50 CB Bravion Rogers decommits from Texas A&M

Texas A&M has been red hot on the recruiting trail as of late. Since the Aggies' big recruiting pool party/barbecue at the end of July, the team has added four commitments in the 2023 class, including a pair of national top-100 prospects. But, late Monday evening, Texas A&M suffered a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Whiskey Riff

Watch Waylon Jennings Hilariously Imitate Willie Nelson’s Part In “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys”

When you think of the all time greats in the country music genre, Waylon Jennings will forever be on the top of the list. A pioneer in the Outlaw Country movement (even if he thought the term was stupid), talk about a guy who did things his way unapologetically, and put out some of the greatest pure country music the genre has ever seen.
MUSIC
FanSided

Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already

Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
NORMAN, OK
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

35K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy