This Duke Football Player From Texas Is Going Viral For His Opera Singing (VIDEO)

As the college football season inches closer to game night, the thousands of players at American universities are showing up for Fall camp practices.

One offensive lineman from Duke University, Chance Lytle, who is from San Antonio, TX, is currently going viral on the Internet for impressing his team at practice with a unique skill he has: opera singing.

A video with over 500K views was posted by Duke's Football team on August 7, and it shows Lytle belting a song to a room of athletes watching him, and they all looked astonished.

Voice of an angel 🥹 #FallCampVibes #OperaSinger #FallCamp #TheBoys

Lytle recently transferred to the North Carolina school as a graduate student following his Dec. 2021 graduation from the University of Colorado Boulder where he also played the sport and studied vocal performance as well as psychology.

You can see another opera video on his Instagram account that has multiple clips from his senior recital at CU this past May.

He officially committed to play at Duke back in March but didn't join the team until the practice camps started last week, and it didn't take long for his new squad to discover his other talent.

In the viral TikTok of his hidden talent, the other Duke players were filming him and standing there gaping with their mouths open wide.

Tons of people were impressed by him and they expressed it in the comment section. They replied everything from "Thor the musical 🥰" because of his likeness to the Marvel superhero, and some "had the worst day at work", though this put a smile on their face.

Once he finished the song the whole room erupted in a football chant cheering him on. Though, there's no word if this is how they will get hyped for their upcoming season.