New Bedford Police Make 10 Arrests at Portuguese Feast
NEW BEDFORD — Police in New Bedford arrested 10 people during the four-day Feast of the Blessed Sacrament this past week, according to police spokesman Lt. Scott Carola. They were taken into custody for a variety of offenses including disorderly conduct, assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest, Carola noted.
Driver faces charges after rollover crash caught on camera in Barnstable
BARNSTABLE - A Reading man is facing charges after he allegedly led Barnstable police on a chase that ended in a crash early Wednesday.Police said a Barnstable officer tried to stop an Audi Q7 on Route 132 because it was driving erratically just after 3 a m. The driver, later identified by police as 48-year-old Kenneth Brickhouse, wouldn't stop. Moments later, the car ran off Route 6A, rolled over and crashed. It was recorded on a doorbell camera nearby. Police said Brickhouse ran away, but they caught him a short time later.He was taken to Cape Cod Hospital where he was treated for what they said are minor injuries. Brickhouse now faces several charges.
A man’s credit card wasn’t working at a gas station. He beat up the mother and daughter clerks, police say.
Kyle Fitta, 30, of North Dighton, is facing multiple assault and battery charges. A North Dighton man is facing multiple assault and battery charges after police say he beat up a mother and daughter working at an Auburn gas station before causing a crash on the Mass. Pike and violently assaulting another driver.
Truck driver acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Pickup search underway after alleged hit and run
West Tisbury Police are on the hunt for a Tacoma-sized white pickup truck, possibly with roof racks, that may have been involved in a hit and run collision near Nip and Tuck Farm. The collision took place just after 5pm on Friday. A car was apparently struck at or near the rear, causing it to careen into a tree and then crash down an embankment, according to West Tisbury Police Chief Matt Mincone.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Births
Anna Perry and Robert Perry of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Margot McQuillin Perry, on July 15, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Margot weighed 7 pounds, 10.5 ounces. Alex Anthony Martino. Cristina Martino and John Martino of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, Alex...
capecod.com
Eastham Fire, Wellfleet Harbormaster rescue capsized kayaker
EASTHAM – Eastham firefighters and the Wellfleet Harbormaster teamed up to rescue a person whose kayak capsized. It happened about 9:30 AM Wednesday off Cooks Brook Beach. The victim was wearing a life preaerver and was able to call 911 to summon help. EMTs evaluated the kayaker once they were safely back to shore.
capecod.com
Excursion vessel with 30 passengers grounds in Hyannis Harbor
HYANNIS – An excursion vessel with 30 passengers on board reportedly grounded off Railroad Bluff in Hyannis Harbor. No injuries were reported. The passengers were taken off the vessel and brought ashore safely. A commercial salvage company was working with the Captain to refloat the vessel. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Man injured by construction vehicle in Marstons Mills
MARSTONS MILLS – A man reportedly had his leg pinned by a construction vehicle in Marstons Mills around 1:30 PM Tuesday. The incident happened at a location in the Block of Baxter’s Neck Road. The victim was transported to Caoe Cod Hospital. OSHA was notified as part of the investigation.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Derby plans in the works; new officer welcomed
The Edgartown select board is gearing up for the 77th annual Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby, which is slated to begin Sept. 11. This year, the evening weigh-in time will be from 7 to 9 pm as opposed to previous year’s 8 to 10 pm, Derby committee chair Phil Horton said. The much-sought-after prize boat — a turnkey Eastern 22-foot Sisu — will be delivered and displayed on Sept. 19 at the Derby headquarters adjacent to the Edgartown Yacht Club.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Ralph W. Gross
Ralph W. Gross (“Benny”) passed away peacefully at his home in Edgartown on July 31, 2022. He was 84 years old. He succumbed to the outcome of a major hemorrhagic stroke that occurred in 2012. His daughter Melissa and granddaughter Myllenna were by his side at the time of passing.
Brave New Bedford Boy Scores Life-Saving Heart Transplant
From the moment New Bedford Police Officer Shane Harris met JJ Montalban, the two of them just clicked. "He's my best friend," Harris says. JJ was diagnosed with congenital heart disease at birth. That day alone, he had three heart surgeries. JJ and Police: The Beginning of a Bond. Three...
capecod.com
Bicyclist airlifted after crash in Eastham
EASTHAM – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash on the bike trail near the Doane Rock picnic area sometime after 3 PM. The victim reportedly suffered head injuries. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the ball field behind the Eastham Town Hall to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. It was not immediately confirmed if the victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
‘No dishes, no laundry, no bathrooms’: Provincetown sewer station malfunctions after heavy rains
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Officials urged the public to cut back on using household appliances, including the bathroom, after the town’s sewer system broke down after a heavy rainstorm Tuesday evening. Provincetown Police said the central vacuum sewer station in town, the one that runs the Commercial district downtown...
wgbh.org
‘Old Ladies’ dive into Cape ponds seeking trash, emerge triumphant
‘Old Ladies’ dive into Cape ponds seeking trash, emerge triumphant. People normally aren’t excited to find garbage on the bottom of a pond, but for an unusual group of underwater trash collectors on Cape Cod, there’s a certain exhilaration when the biggest discovery of the day suddenly appears 8 feet below the surface.
Martha's Vineyard Times
SSA announces student art competition winners
The Steamship Authority (SSA) put on its seventh annual “Sail into Imagination” art competition for students, choosing and announcing 13 winners out of 200 submissions on July 29. Submissions were open to students in kindergarten through grade 12, attending schools on Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, New Bedford, Fairhaven, and Cape Cod.
What Dangerous Creature Caused The Closing Of Some Mass. Beaches?
A word of warning to my fellow Berkshire County residents: If you're planning on venturing to Cape Cod in the near future, you'll want to be extra careful where you take a dip to cool off from the summer heat. According to numerous posts on Twitter lately, several communities at...
Lightning strikes two boats off coast of Wareham
EAST WAREHAM (CBS) – Lightning struck not one, but two boats off the coast of Wareham just before 7 p.m.Firefighters were already on the scene at Onset Bay on Tuesday when they witnessed the second strike of lightning with their own eyes. "Very odd for us to be actually on scene and be here when it happens," said Fire Chief Jeffrey Osswald.The Onset Fire Department responded for a report of fuel leaking from a sailboat in the Bay, which they believe was caused by an initial strike of lightning during the heat storm Tuesday night. Once they were on scene,...
country1025.com
Locals Angry Influencers Are Flocking To Nantucket To Be “Coastal Grannies”
Tik Tok is rearing it’s trending head again to the dismay of the residents of Nantucket. Kailey Davis (who describes herself as the “Millennial Martha Stewart”) is a 29 year-old influencer who is at the head of the “coastal granny” trend that is heating up on Tik Tok and beyond. The trend encourages people in their late teens and twenties to skip the wild nightlife associated with their age bracket and instead retreat to vacation in quiet, quaint, beach towns (Nantucket being the hub) – perfect for some good photo and video content. But while businesses and Nantucket’s Chamber of Commerce are enjoying the influx of younger tourists visiting, the local residents of Nantucket ain’t havin’ the influx of selfie sticks.
capecod.com
Tractor-trailer rolls over spills asphalt in Wareham
WAREHAM – Wareham Fire reports that Monday afternoon, Shift 3 responded out to the ramp from Route 58 onto I-495 South for the report of a tractor trailer rollover. C1, C2, E1 & R1 responded to the scene. Companies shut down the ramp, tended to the operator to check for injuries and addressed any hazards from the tractor trailer. Just be advised that units are still on scene and ramp will be shut down until the tractor trailer has been removed.
