Daily Record
Colorado Springs investigation: Penrose man had device to turn semi-automatic firearm to machinegun
The Penrose man who was arrested Aug. 1 after a multi-agency, weeks-long investigation and a standoff appeared Wednesday in Fremont County District Court for filing of charges. James Ryan Neeley, 39, was wanted on several charges stemming from El Paso County, and he faces one new felony charge in Fremont...
Denver PD sergeant arrested, accused of internet luring of a child
A Denver Police sergeant was arrested Wednesday for investigation of internet luring of a child after he allegedly made “explicit advances” on a person online he thought was a 14-year-old girl.
Colorado couple find a miracle or two inside the missing candy van
The Enstroms got their Golden Ticket. Rick and Linda Enstrom were reunited with their candy delivery van Tuesday, just over a week after thieves broke into it, drove it while committing a series of crimes and then dumped it near a homeless encampment along the Platte River. The white GMC...
Help identify Pueblo motorcycle thieves
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying suspects who were captured on video stealing a motorcycle. PPD posted about the theft on their Twitter, with security photos that captured the thieves stealing a green Kawasaki motorcycle. If you are able to identify these suspects, contact Officer […]
Widow offers support to family of fallen El Paso County deputy
"The 'why' has to be asked," she said. "It has to have room to be asked, have the freedom to fight for it, to wrestle with it, to scream at it, and at the end of the day then you have to let it go."
Colorado Springs ATF special agent resigns, cites lack of criminal accountability in laws
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A special agent for the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tabacco, Firearms, and Explosives) in Colorado Springs has resigned after 18 years of service. In his resignation letter obtained by 13 Investigates, Brandon Garcia says he cannot support the way criminals are being handled by the current government. The ATF is The post Colorado Springs ATF special agent resigns, cites lack of criminal accountability in laws appeared first on KRDO.
Brother mourns the loss of El Paso County woman killed in shooting
On Sunday night, 26-year-old Alex Paz was killed in a shooting that also took the life of an El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy.
coloradopolitics.com
El Paso County, Colorado Springs residents to vote on transportation tax extension
This November, El Paso County and Colorado Springs voters will decide at the polls whether to extend a local sales tax that funds regional and multimodal road projects for another 10 years. Pikes Peak Regional Transportation Authority, which collects the 1-cent sales tax to share among six regional governments, on...
Pueblo County Sheriff searching for missing man
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is looking for a missing Pueblo man last seen on Monday. 63-year-old David Edwards was reported missing by his family. He was last seen at 11 a.m. on August 8 when he left his Pueblo West home to go to the grocery store. Edwards is a […]
KKTV
Colorado lawmaker representing El Paso County faces a felony charge
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado lawmaker is facing a felony charge. Very few details are available on the case against Democratic Senator Pete Lee. In the past, Lee worked as a state representative until he was elected to the Senate in 2018 to represent District 11. The 4th...
Stranded on an island in Colorado? Odd search and rescue mission highlights unique risk
I've said it before and I'll say it again – that mountain lake cannonball could kill you. One big danger that comes with entering bodies of water in Colorado was highlighted in a recent search and rescue mission that took place at State Forest State Park. According to Jackson...
Westword
Another Win for Attorney Threatened With Jail for Talking to Westword
On August 9, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a significant part of a March 2021 ruling that found subsections of the Colorado statute collectively known as the Children's Code to be unconstitutional, based largely on First Amendment grounds — a decision that flowed from a lawsuit filed by Denver-based attorney Jessica Peck after she was threatened with jail for talking with Westword regarding a 2019 story.
Sheriff’s deputy among 3 dead in Colorado shooting
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A Sunday evening shooting in El Paso County, Colorado, left one sheriff’s deputy, an unidentified woman and a gunman dead. The incident began with a reported shooting at around 5:30 p.m. local time, prompting the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to issue a shelter-in-place for the Security-Widefield neighborhood, KDVR-TV reported.
Reward increased to $10K in deadly hit-and-run
The Aurora Police Traffic Section has announced an increase to the reward for information leading to the arrest of the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash, which killed Jason Lyman, 41, and his two dogs, Buster and Dakin.
Man threatened to shoot police during domestic disturbance incident in East Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested after he threatened to shoot police during a domestic disturbance incident in East Colorado Springs. Monday, police from the Stetson Hills Division responded to a call for a domestic disturbance incident in the 3500 block of N. Carefree Cir., just after 2:30 p.m. Police say a The post Man threatened to shoot police during domestic disturbance incident in East Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Procession held for fallen Deputy Peery
COLORADO SPRINGS — A procession was held early Tuesday morning for fallen El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Peery, who was killed in the line of duty during an officer-involved shooting in Security-Widefield. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the procession began at the El Paso County Coroner’s Office and ended at a local care center. […]
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Auto theft turns deadly on Colorado roads
A shocking killing on Interstate 70 caught on video last week may be the most chilling illustration yet of how Colorado’s epidemic of auto theft fosters other crime — including violence and even homicide — in the No. 1 state for auto theft in the nation. As...
coloradopolitics.com
3 confirmed dead after fatal shooting of El Paso County Deputy Andrew Peery
Three people are confirmed dead, including an El Paso County sheriff's deputy, after a shooting Sunday in Security-Widefield, Colorado Springs police announced Monday. Andrew Peery, a SWAT officer with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, was killed after responding to a shooting. Peery is survived by his wife and two children.
KKTV
Suspect accused of borrowing cell phones to make a call, while stealing money from people’s Venmo accounts, police say
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man accused of going to the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs’ campus in May committing an alleged Venmo scam is said to be back on the streets, according to police. Colorado Springs residents are being told to look out for this man,...
coloradopolitics.com
Law groups are united that judicial discipline process needs greater transparency
A half dozen professional groups tied to the legal profession each recommended to a state legislative committee Wednesday that Colorado’s current judicial discipline system should be more robust, transparent and accountable to the public. Among the groups are the Colorado Women’s Bar Association, the Institute for Advancement of the...
