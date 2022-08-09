ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Comments / 3

Related
KXRM

Help identify Pueblo motorcycle thieves

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying suspects who were captured on video stealing a motorcycle. PPD posted about the theft on their Twitter, with security photos that captured the thieves stealing a green Kawasaki motorcycle. If you are able to identify these suspects, contact Officer […]
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Arvada, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
County
El Paso County, CO
City
Boulder, CO
El Paso County, CO
Crime & Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs ATF special agent resigns, cites lack of criminal accountability in laws

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A special agent for the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tabacco, Firearms, and Explosives) in Colorado Springs has resigned after 18 years of service. In his resignation letter obtained by 13 Investigates, Brandon Garcia says he cannot support the way criminals are being handled by the current government. The ATF is The post Colorado Springs ATF special agent resigns, cites lack of criminal accountability in laws appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime#Swat
KXRM

Pueblo County Sheriff searching for missing man

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is looking for a missing Pueblo man last seen on Monday. 63-year-old David Edwards was reported missing by his family. He was last seen at 11 a.m. on August 8 when he left his Pueblo West home to go to the grocery store. Edwards is a […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
Westword

Another Win for Attorney Threatened With Jail for Talking to Westword

On August 9, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a significant part of a March 2021 ruling that found subsections of the Colorado statute collectively known as the Children's Code to be unconstitutional, based largely on First Amendment grounds — a decision that flowed from a lawsuit filed by Denver-based attorney Jessica Peck after she was threatened with jail for talking with Westword regarding a 2019 story.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Sheriff’s deputy among 3 dead in Colorado shooting

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A Sunday evening shooting in El Paso County, Colorado, left one sheriff’s deputy, an unidentified woman and a gunman dead. The incident began with a reported shooting at around 5:30 p.m. local time, prompting the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to issue a shelter-in-place for the Security-Widefield neighborhood, KDVR-TV reported.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man threatened to shoot police during domestic disturbance incident in East Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested after he threatened to shoot police during a domestic disturbance incident in East Colorado Springs. Monday, police from the Stetson Hills Division responded to a call for a domestic disturbance incident in the 3500 block of N. Carefree Cir., just after 2:30 p.m. Police say a The post Man threatened to shoot police during domestic disturbance incident in East Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Procession held for fallen Deputy Peery

COLORADO SPRINGS — A procession was held early Tuesday morning for fallen El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Peery, who was killed in the line of duty during an officer-involved shooting in Security-Widefield. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the procession began at the El Paso County Coroner’s Office and ended at a local care center. […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Auto theft turns deadly on Colorado roads

A shocking killing on Interstate 70 caught on video last week may be the most chilling illustration yet of how Colorado’s epidemic of auto theft fosters other crime — including violence and even homicide — in the No. 1 state for auto theft in the nation. As...
coloradopolitics.com

3 confirmed dead after fatal shooting of El Paso County Deputy Andrew Peery

Three people are confirmed dead, including an El Paso County sheriff's deputy, after a shooting Sunday in Security-Widefield, Colorado Springs police announced Monday. Andrew Peery, a SWAT officer with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, was killed after responding to a shooting. Peery is survived by his wife and two children.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Law groups are united that judicial discipline process needs greater transparency

A half dozen professional groups tied to the legal profession each recommended to a state legislative committee Wednesday that Colorado’s current judicial discipline system should be more robust, transparent and accountable to the public. Among the groups are the Colorado Women’s Bar Association, the Institute for Advancement of the...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy