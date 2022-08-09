Read full article on original website
At H&R Block, employees are coming up with cost-cutting ideas, says the CFO
An internal idea challenge has resulted in significant cost savings for the company, H&R Block CFO Tony Bowen says. Free cash flow generation, technology, and cutting costs with the help of employees has made tax preparation less taxing at H&R Block. “One of the ways, from a finance perspective, we’re...
beckerspayer.com
Alignment Healthcare's rapid growth: 10 things to know
Since its founding in 2013, Orange, Calif.-based Alignment Healthcare has recorded double-digit growth annually and expanded from its home state to reach more than 8 million Medicare-eligible seniors in dozens of counties nationwide. Pending CMS approval, the Medicare Advantage payer-provider will have health plans available for 2023 in California, Nevada,...
thecentersquare.com
Fed study: Ending pandemic unemployment aid connected to 'substantial rise' in employment
(The Center Square) – States that ended pandemic unemployment aid saw "a substantial rise" in employment, according to a recent working paper from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. The study, which used data from 46 states and Washington, D.C., found that "in the three months following a...
CNBC
The 8 best options for small business funding
For many small businesses, access to funding can be a matter of life and death. The stakes are especially high given that 18.4% of U.S. businesses fail within the first year, 49.7% after five years and 65.5% after 10 years, according to a LendingTree analysis of data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. One of the top reasons businesses go under is lack of funding, so it's especially important to know where to turn if you need a lifeline.
travelnoire.com
Traveling Nurses' Pay Are Plummeting Back To Pre-Covid Rates
Through 2020-2021, surges in Covid-19 hospitalizations combined with staffing shortages made many hospitals rely on travel nurses. As demands surged, so did the cost of travel nurse contracts. However, as Covid-19 hospitalizations have decreased, many travel nurses are experiencing abrupt pay cuts or straight-up illegal contract cancellations. Covid-19 Prompts Demand...
Extend on Using Virtual Cards to Simplify Business Expenses
Digital wallets have long been relevant in other parts of the world, according to Andrew Jamison, CEO and co-founder at Extend, but they have come to be relevant to the U.S. market only within the past two years, and there is still significant opportunity for developing use cases. Digital wallets...
bloomberglaw.com
New York Employers Paying Biweekly Hit With Wage Class Actions
Walmart Inc. wants a higher court to determine if New York workers can sue for damages if they were paid less than weekly, an interpretation of state wage law that employer advocates say has exposed companies to billions of dollars in potential liability. Walmart is defending against a class action...
LAW・
